Skills You Need To Be a Top Fashion Blogger

When we look at a fashion blog, we often think that it’s just a website with beautiful clothes, bags, and accessories, usually accompanied with superficial descriptions. Often, we find that a fashion blogger has it easy, all they have to do is grab an iPhone, take a shot of the bag, and boom, they are done. Unfortunately, this is an inaccurate assessment of a fashion blogger. It requires a set of skills that does not just blossom overnight but takes years of experience that they’ve cultivated.

When you look at “Sex and the City,” you will understand that Carrie Bradshaw had to go through many sexual relationships and encounters to become the best well-known sex columnist in Manhattan New York. Similarly, fashion blogging requires a set of skills that differentiate them from other writers.

If you’re thinking of becoming a fashion blogger and live the dream, or just wondering what it takes to become a great fashion blogger, here are a set of skills that a fashion blogger should have in order to thrive in the industry:

Be a fashion guru

If you think that wearing something pretty will make you a fashion blogger, then you are in the wrong line of thinking. Being a fashion blogger is more than just putting on clothes, it’s about living in the fashion world. You need to be well informed about new fashion trends, updates, celebrity styles, and the like. That means browsing through fashion magazines on a daily basis and attending fashion shows whenever you can. You also have to be very knowledgeable about brand names; for example, if someone were to blindfold you, you should be able to sniff out the difference between a real Louis Vuitton and a fake one! Frequent trips to the mall and other brand name stores is a requirement, you would need to make it a weekly thing to check out what’s new and hot and what’s not.

You will also need to purchase a lot of clothes and experiment with what type of outfits goes with what accessories and compare them in front of the mirror. From all this fashion experience, you will eventually form opinions about different brands. After all, just like what the Buddhist teaching says, “True wisdom comes from experience”. That is why, in order to be a successful fashion blogger, you will need to have a good set of experience. In order to get that, you will need to live the fashion world.

Writing

If you are already a trendy girl who always wears the latest fashion and accessories, then it’s time to check out your writing skills. The content is the most important part of being a fashion blogger. You will need to know how to tell a story and convey a message to keep your audience engaged. This can be the most challenging part because if you are not used to writing, then get ready for “writer’s block”! Get ready for hours of staring at your computer with only a single word or sentence on your blog. Even the best of the writers get them, so don’t worry! Once you master your writing techniques, your creativity and inspiration will flow effortlessly from your head down to your fingers and onto the computer. It takes some experience to hone down the skill, but it’s well worth it.

Fashion bloggers are like fine wine; they get better as the time goes on. You will only grow and develop into a better blogger the more you practice and keep your blog active. If you continuously produce excellent content, you will build a huge fan base and eventually become an official authority in the fashion world. If you need some guidance, you can check out information on writing a descriptive essay. Content writing is very similar to this type of essay, but it’s a little more active, interesting, and intriguing.

Photography

Aside from writing, you will need to know how to take a proper picture. A simple snap from your iPhone is not enough. You will need to invest in a pretty good camera like the ones from Canon. It is advisable to take some photography classes and to experiment with lighting before putting the photos on the blog. The photography class will also teach you how to photoshop and edit your photo. Definitely spend some time experimenting with your camera and the Photoshop program to see what works for you. Keep in mind that it’s the combination of the photo and the words that captivates your readers. The images need to look very appetizing and alluring.

Your words may be the skeleton of the post, but the picture is the skin. It needs to instill the thought that the reader would need to read more and stay longer on the blog in order to find more information about this particular product or how they can get it. The image also sets the reputation of your blog. Sometimes people will not read the content, but they will look and admire the images.

Know how to build a website

In the past, bloggers and web developers have to be very knowledgeable about HTML. Fortunately, because of technology advancements, website building platform has become very easy to use. The best place to start a blog would be WordPress and Blogspot. It’s advisable to have some knowledge of HTML or CSS, and if you are interested in being a fashion blogger, knowing your way around your website platform is an excellent idea. Once you get the hang of things, you are on your way to becoming a fashion blogger.

Social media

When we open our eyes in the morning, the first thing we usually do is grab our iPhones and check out our social media page. Social media has become a big part of our lives. In fact, we depend on it to keep an eye on the world. We want to know what our friends and families are doing or the latest trends in the news. If you are interested in becoming a fashion blogger, then social media is a must. The top platforms to use would be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Social media is a way to communicate with your audience. People have an unlimited thirst for knowledge, they want to learn something. In order for a fashion blogger to thrive, posting updates is definitely a must and they must be posts with knowledgeable information, or an interesting post, or anything that will make people think about your blog because there are so many people in social media, it’s ranked on the top page of Google.

If your blog is not on any social media platform, then you are missing out. It’s a very easy and convenient way for people to find your blog and a way for them to share their ideas on your platform. The more followers and likes you get, the more influential you are. When people start interacting with your social media, they attract other readers to come in and share their thoughts and ideas. This will create a community which can constantly bring traffic to your blog. This is why it’s imperative for a fashion blogger to be an expert in the art of social media.

Perseverance

In order to be a successful fashion blogger, you will have to have perseverance as well. One common problem with blogger is that they quit too quickly. It can be discouraging to know that you work really hard on the blog post, but nobody goes in to read it, then you are most likely to feel bad and stop writing. It’s important to get out of that mindset that if no one reads it, then it’s worthless. The main thing about blogging is that you will need to come up with new ideas and trends on a daily basis. You will need to create content and post despite not having any readers. It takes a while, but eventually, you’ll start seeing more people coming into your blog. This is because the more you update, the more Google will target your blog to the top of the search engine. Keep in mind that this is all part of SEO.

You will need to know that people usually go online on Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So it’s important to update your blog or post new material in those time frames. If you can’t, you can schedule your blog to update at those time or at a later time of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Avoid blogging too much on the weekend. On the weekend, people are often out with your family doing an activity, so there will be fewer people online. The main idea here is perseverance. You want to blog about three times a week. If you can, try blogging five to seven times a week. If you can’t, three times a week will do. Because of the amount of work you will have to do as a fashion blogger, it’s important to love what you do and have a passion for the industry.

SEO is your friend

Seo stands for search engine optimization, which is a fantastic tool, and it’s imperative for fashion bloggers to know the basics. If you are going to make a post about a handbag, you will need to know what set of keywords to use. Keep in mind that Google has a robot that will scan your post for specific keywords. This is important because whenever someone types keywords for that particular handbag that you are writing about, you want them to find your blog on Google. This is why before blogging, it’s best to write down a list of words that you will have on your content for Google to pinpoint you. There are some SEO tools that you can use in the blogging platform that can generate a list of keywords for you or pinpoint If your post is SEO friendly. It is highly recommended to do some research or take a course related to a Seo.

Networking

Fashion blogging not about sitting on your desk and typing on the computer for hours. If you want to thrive in this industry, you will have to go out and network like crazy. It’s important to know people in the fashion industry and to attend fashion events, catwalks, and parties. This way, you can get inside tips and new fashion trends and to get opportunities that might benefit your blog. This is also a way to get guest posts and new ideas as well.

Through networking, it will give you the opportunity to meet celebrities in the fashion world. Who knows, you might end up getting an excellent internship. If you do get an internship, this can be a blessing for your blog. Fashion internships will give you a lot of experience and perspective of the fashion world in a very personal way. This way when you write a post, you will have more ideas. Plus, you get access to trendy clothes, shoes, and other accessories that you can use for your blog.

At the end of the day, a true fashion blogger has a lot of skill sets that they would need to succeed. You will need a lot of time and dedication to cultivate your skill as a blogger. However, the most important thing is to have fun. You have to love what you’re doing. Whenever you get an idea, get excited to write about it on your blog and to let the whole world know. This is how you know that you are a true fashion blogger. It’s the idea of sharing what you know to the public. If you ever feel overwhelmed or unhappy with your work, definitely connect with other bloggers and see what advice that you can get from them. At the end of the day, blogging can be an amazing adventure that can open up many doors, opportunity, and a chance to meet new people.