14 Unique Gift Ideas For Avid Travelers

Camelbak sponsors this post. All opinions are 100% my own!

I know many gift ideas are out there for people who travel. But how about you get them something a little more practical this year? If you know a frequent traveler, you know they value some things more than others. So check out my list below of the best gift ideas for travelers.

This seems obvious, but why not get your favorite traveler a trip? There are so many ways you can do this. If they have been talking about a trip somewhere and have not pulled the trigger, why not get the ball rolling for them by buying their plane ticket, hotel, and car rental?

Before you shout, “What do I look like? I’m made of money?!!” If you buy these things in the right places, you can get a ridiculously cost-effective trip for your friend.

Let’s say you have a friend longing to go to Dublin, Ireland.

Car Rental

I like Momondo for car rentals since they have excellent prices and give you various rental companies to choose from. For example, when I look for car rentals in Dublin, I can rent a car for as low as $6 a day. So, for an 8-day trip to Dublin, that is only $48 for a rental car.



You can check out Momondo’s Car Rental options here.

Flights

Momondo also has some Ah-Mazing deals on flights. For example, if you were to book an 8-day flight in February for Dublin from Austin, TX, you could get a roundtrip flight for as low as $670.

You can learn more about their flight deals here.

Hotels

Lastly, you have got to get a hotel! The cool thing about finding hotels on Kayak is that it allows you to search for hostels and people renting out their space.

Just look at the prices I found while looking for a place to stay in Dublin, Ireland. Some expenses were as low as $41 a night. So you could book a hotel room for eight nights for only $328.

Click here to get an idea of some of the prices for hotels Kayak.

This is a pricier gift, I’m not going to lie. But would you believe me if I said you could gift a trip to Dublin and only spend $1,046? I say that is a gift they will remember forever. And hey, maybe this is a great chance to get together with some other buds and split the cost!

The bottom line is, if your friend is an avid traveler and you are trying to impress, this may be the perfect gift for them.

Every world traveler needs a perfect travel bag, and this Camelbak Pivot Tote is precisely that. That’s why it’s one of my top gift ideas for travelers. It has plenty of pockets and individual compartments to carry everything from your wallet to a laptop with its padded interior. It even has a zippered stash side pocket that fits a water bottle.

And the best part about this bag? It can transform from a tote bag to a backpack! This bag was made for travelers. So, if you know someone who likes to spend their travel time exploring new cities, this bag is PERFECT!

It’s made from 70% repurposed materials, meaning each bag is made from 25 plastic water bottles. That makes this gift even more valuable and thoughtful.

Do you know someone who would love this Pivot Tote? Get it for them here.

If you have a friend going on a big trip somewhere in the next year, it may be a good idea to get them the gift of language with Rosetta Stone. It is one thing to travel to a faraway land and experience the culture. However, it is an entirely different experience when you can speak the local language.

Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language pretty easy, so you all have to show up and learn from your computer or mobile phone. And they have 30 languages to choose from! In addition, you can get a 2-year subscription for a friend for only $6.49 a month!

Click the link here to buy a subscription for a friend.

I’ll admit I did not know much about Lonely Planet when I first discovered their top-ranked places to visit list book. But I LOVED it. I knew it was one of the best gift ideas for travelers.

And I am not even a huge traveler. They are the perfect books to own to look at all the places to travel when you are not traveling. I’ve used my books to plan my next big getaway.

Click here to check out their selection when you buy one for a friend.

I know what you’re thinking. What the heck does a 23andMe DNA kit have to do with travel? Lots, my friend, lots! There is a new travel trend where people choose their destination based on their heritage.

Then, they find out what’s in their DNA and return to their countries of origin to learn more about the culture from which they came. It’s a pretty cool idea! I even wrote an article on the subject here.

I purchased a few of these last year to give as gifts, and not only were they enjoyed by the recipient and the entire family when they got their results. So let them learn about their heritage and make a trip to it!

Click here to get a 23andMe kit as a gift.

Just because you’re a traveler does not mean you don’t like to jam out occasionally. There is nothing like enjoying music in the space you’re in, whether at home or traveling abroad. For this reason, a portable Bluetooth speaker makes sense.

I like the JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker since it has a protective travel case. It’s also waterproof and comes in many colors to fit any personality (I love the teal blue one). So, this Bluetooth speaker was made for traveling and being on the go.

Click here to get one for a friend this year.

Avid travelers know that little costs add up quickly. You buy a coffee here and tea there; the next thing you know, you’ve spent way more on beverages in one trip than you spent all year. Savvy travelers bring a stainless steel travel mug with them.

Stainless steel because it is durable enough to travel with them, and it does a pretty good job at keeping a beverage hot or cold. I like the Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug since it keeps drinks warm for 7 hours and cold for up to 18 hours. And it is pretty sleek!

This year, click here to get this stainless steel travel cup for a friend.

For anyone who has ever been on a plane, you know how uncomfortable it can be to get a good rest on a flight. Especially when it comes to long flights, a short nap can go a long way. So why not make it a little more comfortable with this complete Plane Sleeping Kit? It comes with a travel pillow, of course, but also an eye mask and earplugs.

If they are someone who says they have trouble getting comfortable on a plane, this nifty kit should be able to help with that. This is a nice-to-have gift, but not one I would give. So, instead, check out the next gift idea that may work as a bindle gift with this one.

Click here to get the Airplane Travel Kit.

There is a lot that goes into finding a great toiletry bag. It must be compact, easy to carry, and have enough compartments to hold one’s toiletries. If you can nail this for a frequent traveler as a gift, you will always be a favorite!

This Hanging Roll-Up Toiletry Kit is a no-brainer for gift ideas for travelers. I love it because it has four decent size compartments. It is compact enough to roll up into a convenient box shape.

It even has handles that make it easy to carry and hang on a door hook if needed. As I mentioned about the gift before this one, I am not sure this would make for a blessing on its own, but it could make a great bundle gift with the Plane Sleeping Kit!

Click here to get the toiletry bag.

Have you ever been on a plane where people were talking loudly around you, or a baby was crying, and all you wanted to do was sleep? Then, you understand why noise-canceling headphones must make the list of gift ideas for travelers. They’re a winner every time. Especially if they’re wireless, it makes it easy to relax without getting tangled in a bag and lasts long enough for even the furthest trip away.

The Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones batteries last up to 35 hours and charge fast. It even has a built-in microphone so you can answer calls without taking them off—a must-have for the frequent traveler.

Click here to get the noise-canceling headphones.

This one is great because water is one of those things that can get so expensive when you are traveling about. But who wants to deal with carrying a bulky water bottle everywhere with you? That is why the collapsible water bottle is so nifty!

The Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle is a fantastic design because it solves both problems. Not only do you have a water bottle on the go, but it can collapse into 1/5th of its size when you are not using it, so you can also pack light.

Since it is made of BPA-free silicone, it is also shatter-proof, so you don’t have to worry about breaking it if it falls. In addition, it is leak-proof and can withstand a wide range of temperatures, from boiling water to refrigerated drinks.

Click here to get this collapsible water bottle.

One of the most annoying things about being on the go is that you must slow down to recharge your phone or laptop batteries. For your frequent travelers, battery life cannot be what holds them back from all the adventures there are out there. That is why a portable charger is essential to the frequent traveler’s list of items.

The Anker PowerCore 13000 is a powerful portable charger. It can charge an iPhone 8 almost five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S8 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. And it even has high-speed charging. So if you know someone always on the go, this baby is for them.

Click here to get this portable charging unit.

I’ll admit, I was a little blown away when I realized there was such a thing as a travel yoga mat. But alas, they exist and are perfect for the traveling yogi. While most yoga mats roll up to be transported, this one is so thin it can easily be folded.

What I like about this mat is its folding capabilities, which make it perfect to fit right into a suitcase without having to check a bulky yoga mat. So now your buddy can do their yoga routine, no matter where they happen to be.

Click here to get this travel yoga mat.

Last but certainly not least is a traveler’s notebook. What better way to truly experience one’s travels than with a journal to capture their thoughts? This leather-bound journal has refillable paper and other accessories to document one’s journies. So get them this journal for their travels; I am sure they will love it.

Leather Journal Travelers Notebook

Click here to get the Leather Journal Travelers Notebook.

There you have it: 14 fantastic gift ideas for the travelers in your life. There are so many excellent gift choices, and I am sure my list only touched the surface. I would love to hear some gift ideas from you, too!

What gift ideas for travelers did I miss? Please respond in the comments with some gift ideas you believe would be great to give a frequent traveler who did not make it to my list. I am all ears! Until next time, have fun shopping for the avid traveler in your life!