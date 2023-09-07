Thrive Causemetics Has The Best Concealer – Here’s Why

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

We’ve all seen the viral TikTok Liquid Lash Extensions™ Mascara from Thrive Causemetics. Its falsie-like magic has improved our makeup routines with just a few simple coats.

While Thrive mascara is how many of us found this vegan beauty brand.

That’s not the only reason we’re sticking with them.

More Variety of Shades

Thrive Causemetics uses nourishing, safe ingredients and effective technology in their products, but what’s got us hooked is their inclusive shade range. Unfortunately, our skin tones aren’t fair, tan, or dark. Thankfully, Thrive Makeup meets our diverse needs.

Meet our new obsession: the Buildable Blur™ HD Creaseless Concealer. Available in 24 inclusive shades from Very Fair (Cool Pink Undertones) to Very Deep (Warm Golden Undertones) so you can find your perfect match. They cover all tones.

Typically, we find makeup brands with only one or two darker shades added at the end. But with Thrive Causemetics, you get 12 shades that take you from Tan to Very Deep alone.

Real Talk: Say goodbye to mixing your concealer at home to achieve the right look. We know it’s frustrating, and with Thrive Causemetics by our side, we’re done with it.

Just answer four quick questions about your skin tone, and they’ll pair you with your best shade.

Great Ingredients & New Technology

The Buildable Blur™ HD Creaseless Concealer also packs a punch with game-changing tech and ingredients. Thanks to their vegan skincare formula, their Vitamin E and Coconut Emollients blend profoundly hydrates, leaving fine lines looking smoother and more nourished.

Plus, you’ll notice that the product is flexible and lightweight.

Its second-skin texture is perfect for 16 hours of waterproof and creaseless coverage.

Not only will this concealer do the trick for under-eye circles, but you can also use it to conceal acne, contour + define to create dimension, and correct hyperpigmentation + redness.

It’s the ideal concealer for sheer-to-full buildable coverage needed for everyday wear.

More Protection From the Sun

While Thrive Causemetics’ concealer is a must-have, we recommend pairing it with their Buildable Blur™ CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35. It comes in 18 inclusive shades, from Fair (Cool Undertones) to Deep Espresso (Warm Undertones). Think of it as multitasking – color-correcting cream that does the job of a foundation, sunscreen, and moisturizer all in one!

Pro-Tip: With summer fast approaching, SPF makeup products will help streamline your routine and protect your skin.

Both products are bound to blend in with your natural skin tone. At the same time, it brightens your complexion thanks to their Smart Pigment Technology™. Safe formulas visibly corrects and conceals redness, rosacea, discoloration, sun spots, and dark spots. They’re free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

Grab the Buildable Blur™ HD Creaseless Concealer and instantly erase those dark circles for only $28. And add the Buildable Blur™ CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35 for another $38.

Your skin will thank you later 😉

JUST FOR YOU: Thrive Causemetics gives FREE SHIPPING on all orders $35+ and a FREE makeup bag with any purchase! Follow this link to shop! Follow this link to shop!