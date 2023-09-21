This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

330 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Are you concerned by beauty industry scandals lately? I feel you.

Whether it’s big beauty brands still including harmful ingredients in their products or overpromising and under-delivering, I’m tired of trying to cut through the noise.

I’ve finally found a brand I’m throwing our support behind 100%: Thrive Causemetics. They’re an inclusive makeup and skincare brand that strives to create the highest quality beauty products. And they use their status as a reputable brand to give back!

Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Thrive Causemetics.

What is Thrive Causemetics?

Thrive Causemetics is a beauty company with a unique mission and commitment to creating makeup and skincare products that enhance your beauty and positively impact the world. Here’s a deeper look into what Thrive Causemetics is all about.

Thrive Causemetics was founded by Karissa Bodnar in 2015. Karissa’s vision was to create a beauty brand beyond the superficial aspects of makeup and skincare. She wanted to empower individuals while making a difference in the lives of those in need. This vision forms the foundation of the company’s ethos.

Thrive Causemetics is known for its clean and conscious approach to beauty. Their products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, which means they don’t use animal-derived ingredients or test their products on animals. In addition, their formulations are free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, making them safe for your skin.

One of Thrive Causemetics’ standout products is their award-winning mascara, which instantly creates the look of lash extensions. The Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is a fan favorite, known for giving lashes a dramatic, lengthened look without the need for lash extensions. This mascara has received accolades from beauty experts and customers, solidifying its reputation as a top-tier product.

Beyond its philanthropic efforts, Thrive Causemetics actively engages with its community of customers and supporters. They encourage customers to share their stories, creating connection and empowerment. The company’s commitment to community building extends to social media, where they interact with their audience and amplify voices that inspire positive change.

While initially known for its Thrive Causemetics mascara, Thrive Causemetics has expanded its product line to include a wide range of makeup and skincare items. This includes foundations, lip products, eyeshadows, and skincare serums. Each new development aligns with its clean and cruelty-free ethos.

This company is known for its innovative approach to product development. They prioritize creating high-performance, long-lasting products that deliver results. Their commitment to quality ensures that customers look good and feel good about their purchases.

Thrive Causemetics is a beauty brand that transcends traditional cosmetics by combining exceptional product quality with a strong sense of social responsibility. Their vegan, cruelty-free, and clean beauty products have significantly impacted both the beauty industry and the lives of those in need. Their commitment to empowering women and improving the world sets them apart in the beauty industry.

What products do they sell?

You can find anything for your beauty and skincare needs!

If you need a new mascara, get the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara™ immediately. It lifts, lengthens, and provides incredible volume thanks to a blend of castor seed oil, shea butter, Orchid Stem Cell Complex™, and Youth B5 Complex™. These ingredients work together to build healthy lashes over time.

It’s so good; it looks like you’re wearing falsies and never clumps or flakes. And it still comes off with just warm water and a washcloth. It comes in a unique Brown Black shade, which we love, and Rich Black.

The Brilliant Eye Brightener™ also instantly brightens your eye area with a flattering glow. It’s easy to use, hydrating, and waterproof. It’s the perfect accessory for any Zoom call.

We also love the Buildable Blur CC Cream™ with SPF 35 in 18 shades, the Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner™ in seven colors, and their Liquid Light Therapy All-in-One Face Serum™ that mimics red and blue light therapy for a glowing complexion.

How much do products cost?

Prices are super affordable, considering the high-quality and clinically proven ingredients used. The whole line ranges from $16 to $62. The key here is incredible quality and efficacy at an affordable cost.

How do they choose their ingredients?

First, Thrive Causemetics’ ingredients are always 100% vegan and cruelty-free. The company sources ingredients that replenish your skin, lashes, and face so they won’t dry you out or cause harm.

How does the subscription work?

Thrive Causemetics’ subscription box is entirely optional. However, this is the way to go if you want guaranteed free shipping and never have to worry about running out of your favorite products.

You can subscribe and get certain products delivered every one to four months so you never run out.

What are people saying?

Not only has the brand grabbed an Allure Beauty award, but its products are beloved, with the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara™ and the Brilliant Eye Brightener™ ascending to cult must-have status.

Their colors are approachable and inclusive, they serve a wide range of skin tones, and the products have silky, non-flaky textures.

What makes Thrive Causemetics unique?

Thrive Causemetics is incredibly transparent about where your money is going. For every product purchased, they donate money to help a woman thrive. Also, we have already given $500,000 worth of Thrive Causemetics products to frontline workers battling COVID-19!

In 2020 alone, they spread their donations across multiple organizations that support:

First responders

Women experiencing homelessness

Women fighting cancer

Families facing food insecurity

Racial justice advocacy

Grocery store and restaurant workers

Women surviving domestic abuse

Underserved marginalized youth

Healthcare professionals

LGBTQ+ advocacy

Women veterans

Also, Thrive Causemetics donates 100% of the profits of their Moisture-Enriched Hand Sanitizer to the Black Women’s Health Imperative. This organization is “the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls.”

We’re tired of brands that don’t care about their products’ ingredients. Thrive Causemetics is the real deal because they deliver excellent products and use their brand as a way to support communities of women.

JUST FOR YOU!

Our friends at Thrive Causemetics offer FREE shipping on all orders over $35, plus a FREE makeup bag with any purchase!