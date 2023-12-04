This Is How You Get Glamorous Makeup On A Budget

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

175 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

**I received a free product in exchange for publishing this post. All opinions are 100% my own.**

I have never been what you would call a “beauty expert.” In high school, I looked down on the girls who came to school with full faces on, thinking they were shallow (I know, major cringe).

I didn’t start wearing makeup at all until I was 19. Even then, I barely knew how to apply a coat of mascara and some foundation before class. In the past few years, though, I’ve come to appreciate and enjoy playing with cosmetics and have been trying to find a way to get makeup on a budget.

Now that I have delved into the beauty world, I can’t believe how many cool and unique products are created and maintained out there and what you need to create a day-long look. The list goes on: primer, foundation, setting powder, liner, lipstick, shadow, mascara, blush, and bronzer. Not to mention easy-to-apply skincare!

There are so many things I want to try, but makeup can get expensive in a hurry, especially when you’re buying higher-quality brands. That’s why Glambot is a lifesaver.

Never miss a makeup day with Glambot. Want to know how you can get some glamorous beauty editor makeup on a budget? Read on!

Get Your Beauty Fix For Less!

That’s not all. The most remarkable things this site offers that you won’t find anywhere else are its bundles. These multi-item packs are really where it’s at! Each bundle is curated to include lip, eye, and face products you’ll love for your skin tone and dark circles.

Some have only a specific brand; others are just one type of makeup (such as pencil products). Some are a fun surprise; others show precisely what you’ll get, “wet ‘n wild.” With such products, you can become your own beauty director. Unlike makeup subscription boxes, though, these hauls are easy on your bank account.

Glambot’s bundles and hauls come in all price points, making them ideal for gifting and ladies on a budget. These super fun packages start as low as $5! It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays imported onto this page (wink, wink!).

As you can tell, Glambot is the place to go for budget-friendly makeup every day of the week. But sometimes, they have deals that make you fall out of your chair! You can find more information on full glam makeup on their web page.

Here’s a little secret.

Every so often, this fantastic online store offers an unbelievable feature called The Vault, exclusive to members. So you don’t have to be a la girl (just in case). All you have to do is create an account, and you’ll get insider info about full glam makeup looks.

The Fantasy Vault offers your favorite brands at even better prices than usual, and a third party does not maintain it. So, instead, the Glambot team sets aside their best products and marks them up to 80 percent off! Plus, you get freebies with every order of your soft glam makeup.

The Vault only opens for a limited time, so keep an eye on that page and sign up for their email list so you’re in the know! Then, pump up your glamorous makeup looks to the next level.

Glambot also features an incredible Dollar Store section a few times each year. That’s right. There are high-quality, name-brand makeup products for your eyes, lips, and face—all priced at $1!

Talk about incredible makeup on a budget. The Glambot team chooses a mystery selection of products, making it extra fun for you (eyeshadow palette and whatnot). You might get a full-sized item or a handful of samples in the category of your choice. And it’s all for less than the price of a coffee!

Don’t forget to shop in the sale section, too! Glambot has tons of items marked 30, 50, and 80% off retail prices. These products will help make you look like a queen for next to nothing!

The sale items are perfect for stocking up on your favorites on the cheap or trying that product you are hesitant about (third-party and imported products). Even if you end up hating it, at least you won’t spend a small fortune on it!

Bonus Tip!

If you want to save even more money, sign up with Honey before filling your cart. Honey is a free tool that scans the entire Internet for coupon codes and automatically applies the best one to your purchase. All you need to do is sign up and click the icon when you’re ready to check out. So get Honey before your next online shopping spree!

How Does Glambot Do It?

The unique thing about Glambot is that they specialize in buying and selling pre-owned beauty products. So before you say “Ewwww” to a store that sells used makeup, remember this. Testers at your favorite makeup stores and the products used on you by professional makeup artists are all used, too.

Glambot takes excellent care in sanitizing all the products they receive using various methods, including adding isopropyl alcohol, applying heat, and removing parts of the product. For example, items that can put bacteria back into the tube, like mascara and liquid lipstick, are only sold unused. So no need to worry about other people’s germs!

All products must also be free of contaminants like dirt and pet hair, and even the outside of the packaging has to look nice. No sketchy old products that have been hiding at the bottom of some girl’s purse here! Every product I received looked pretty new. There were no weird smells, stains, or smears anywhere!

They ensure the stuff they resell is clean, and the team checks each product for authenticity. Even though you get these items at a hefty discount, you want the real thing. Knockoffs are often made with lower-quality ingredients and won’t perform as well as the originals. Glambot cares that their customers don’t get duped, and I love them for it!

What I Got

Glambot was nice enough to send me a little package, and I loved it! They sent me a bundle called the VIP Mega Bundle. It costs just $19.99, but you get around $200 worth of glam products!

Inside the adorable floral print makeup bag, I got a wide range of products, many of which I would never have bought for myself. But, in my opinion, that’s the best part of a surprise package!

My first product was the Punker mascara by Ardency Inn, which seemed complete. Next, I got a yellow-tinted concealer stick by Cover FX, perfect for covering those under-eye bags. I also received a cute little primer by e.l.f.

My two favorite items in my bundle were an anti-wrinkle cream by Caudalie (I just turned 28) and a liquid lipstick from Smashbox. The pinky-purple shade of the hippie is so sheer and pretty that it looks like a glamorous nude on me. I can’t wait to wear it everywhere, from work to dates with my husband, come springtime!

The bundle I got also included a “prescription” of shimmer and shine in the form of glitter pills. Break them open and apply them whenever you need some extra sparkle! The “pills” contain glitter in various colors, shapes, and sizes and are perfect for hitting the club, at costume parties, or bringing out your inner sparkle!

You Can Make Money With Glambot, Too!

Want to save even more money? Try selling your gently used makeup to Glambot!

Send it over if you have an unused makeup item in the bottom of your bag. Do you have a sample from a giveaway or subscription box that you hate? Glambot will take that off your hands, too. They even accept makeup brushes and empty palettes.

As long as it is not expired, has at least 50 percent of the product left in the package, and is authentic, you’re golden! So gather 20 products you aren’t in love with anymore and send them off. Even little perfume and skincare samples count towards this, so it’s easy to hit the minimum!

Check the list of accepted brands on the “Sell Your Makeup Online” page before putting your package together to double-check that you’re ready.

Once the selling team has accepted your items, they send you a FREE shipping label so you can mail your stuff at no cost. The best part is you can get paid in cash or earn 30 percent more if you accept store credit. But, of course, you’ll probably spend that money on more Glambot makeup anyway.

If you’re a gal with more makeup than you know what to do, selling your previously owned makeup products to Glambot can be a nice little side hustle.

Maybe you got two of the same brush sets for Christmas. Or the colors in a palette don’t work on you. But even if you like having new makeup and want to eliminate no longer trending products, you can earn some serious cash this way!

What To Do Once Your Package Arrives

Your heart was racing. Your eyes darted over your screen. You frantically typed in your credit card info.

Then you ordered a ton of fabulous makeup on a small budget from Glambot, and the package just arrived at your door. You tore it open and admired all of your thrifty, pretty purchases. Now what?

It’s time to create some fun looks with your new purchases! Even if you’re an expert, getting inspiration from other makeup lovers is nice. Are you considering mixing finely milled BB cream, brow gel, and lash mascara with a brush roll?

You Can Make Money With Glambot, Too!

Want to save even more money? Try selling your gently used makeup to Glambot!

Send it over if you have an unused makeup item in the bottom of your bag. Do you have a sample from a giveaway or subscription box that you hate? Glambot will take that off your hands, too. They even accept makeup brushes and empty palettes.

As long as it is not expired, has at least 50 percent of the product left in the package, and is authentic, you’re golden! So gather 20 products you aren’t in love with anymore and send them off. Even little perfume and skincare samples count towards this, so it’s easy to hit the minimum!

Check the list of accepted brands on the “Sell Your Makeup Online” page before putting your package together to double-check that you’re ready.

Once the selling team has accepted your items, they send you a FREE shipping label so you can mail your stuff at no cost. The best part is you can get paid in cash or earn 30 percent more if you accept store credit. But, of course, you’ll probably spend that money on more Glambot makeup anyway.

If you’re a gal with more makeup than you know what to do, selling your previously owned makeup products to Glambot can be a nice little side hustle.

Maybe you got two of the same brush sets for Christmas. Or the colors in a palette don’t work on you. But even if you like having new makeup and want to eliminate no longer trending products, you can earn some serious cash this way!

What To Do Once Your Package Arrives

Your heart was racing. Your eyes darted over your screen. You frantically typed in your credit card info.

Then you ordered a ton of fabulous makeup on a small budget from Glambot, and the package just arrived at your door. You tore it open and admired all of your thrifty, pretty purchases. Now what?

It’s time to create some fun looks with your new purchases! Even if you’re an expert, getting inspiration from other makeup lovers is nice. Are you considering mixing finely milled BB cream, brow gel, and lash mascara with a brush roll?

You Can Make Money With Glambot, Too!

Want to save even more money? Try selling your gently used makeup to Glambot!

Send it over if you have an unused makeup item in the bottom of your bag. Do you have a sample from a giveaway or subscription box that you hate? Glambot will take that off your hands, too. They even accept makeup brushes and empty palettes.

As long as it is not expired, has at least 50 percent of the product left in the package, and is authentic, you’re golden! So gather 20 products you aren’t in love with anymore and send them off. Even little perfume and skincare samples count towards this, so it’s easy to hit the minimum!

Check the list of accepted brands on the “Sell Your Makeup Online” page before putting your package together to double-check that you’re ready.

Once the selling team has accepted your items, they send you a FREE shipping label so you can mail your stuff at no cost. The best part is you can get paid in cash or earn 30 percent more if you accept store credit. But, of course, you’ll probably spend that money on more Glambot makeup anyway.

If you’re a gal with more makeup than you know what to do, selling your previously owned makeup products to Glambot can be a nice little side hustle.

Maybe you got two of the same brush sets for Christmas. Or the colors in a palette don’t work on you. But even if you like having new makeup and want to eliminate no longer trending products, you can earn some serious cash this way!

What To Do Once Your Package Arrives

Your heart was racing. Your eyes darted over your screen. You frantically typed in your credit card info.

Then you ordered a ton of fabulous makeup on a small budget from Glambot, and the package just arrived at your door. You tore it open and admired all of your thrifty, pretty purchases. Now what?

It’s time to create some fun looks with your new purchases! Even if you’re an expert, getting inspiration from other makeup lovers is nice. Are you considering mixing finely milled BB cream, brow gel, and lash mascara with a brush roll?

Don’t get it wrong, but you can try whatever you like if it fits your paw-paw glam look. Check the videos below for a few eye and lip tips that kick your glances up a notch!

Time To Get Shopping!

Now that I know about Glambot, I’m excited to tap into their inventory. Hello, all new makeup without breaking my budget! Trying new shades and makeup products sounds like so much fun, but I definitely can’t afford to buy things willy-nilly at their total prices.

On this site, I can treat myself to fancy stuff or experiment with wild makeup colors without draining my bank account. I might even get specialized brushes to apply my new products flawlessly.

Treat yourself to some new-to-you beauty products from Glambot here!

Perfect makeup on a Limited budget

Whether you’re addicted to makeup tutorial videos or a total newbie to cosmetics, you can find perfect makeup within your budget on Glambot. No more lamenting when your favorite product gets discontinued or you missed out on that limited edition item!

By purchasing items that were previously owned, you are doing pretty well! You get fun new stuff for your makeup bag, reduce waste, save the planet, and help another girl make extra cash.

You might inevitably have read many Glambot reviews. What products do you hope to find on Glambot? Have you ever sold anything on this site as a side hustle?

What’s your favorite look you have created with the products you purchased on Glambot? We’d love to hear your comments below!