13 Unique Mother’s Day Gift Ideas You Should Consider

Mother’s Day is more than about making sure you get your mom a great gift. It’s about actually acknowledging and appreciating all that she has done for you. She is the reason you are here today and deserves appreciation for that. This gift guide is full of unique Mother’s Day gift ideas to find the best present to make her smile!

1. TUSOL Wellness

We all know that our moms tend to take care of everyone else first and themselves last. Make sure that doesn’t happen this Mother’s Day by gifting her with a TUSOL Wellness box!

TUSOL gives you the perfect nutritious meal in under one minute, thanks to their meal replacement smoothies. They’re packed with immune-boosting superfoods and taste delicious!

Get $20 off your first box of 20 with code WELCOME20!

2. SleepPhones

Every mother deserves rest, relaxation, and personal time. You can give Mom exactly what she needs this Mother’s Day with SleepPhones.

Not only does this headband have built-in speakers, but it’s also cute and comfortable. Mom can listen to her favorite music or even an audiobook by simply connecting her SleepPhones headband to her favorite device with Bluetooth.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your wife, your mother, or your best friend, she’ll love her SleepPhones—especially when paired with a good book, a beautiful candle, and soft robe.

I tried these babies, and they are legit! Very comfortable and you can still listen to music while you lie down.

3. RelaxUltima Neck Massager

To continue with the self-care theme in our Mother’s Day gift ideas, let’s talk about the RelaxUltima Neck Massager. This neck massager is where it’s at.

With three massage modes and 15 different intensity levels, you can make it do exactly what your body needs to reduce neck pain, stiffness, and soreness. It even warms up to give you a full spa-like experience.

As a bonus, they have free 2-5 day shipping on all US orders and gift you with a one-year warranty on the product.

Buy your RelaxUltima Neck Massager here!

4. Love Letter Blanket

You all those notes you wrote to your mom as a kid? I can almost guarantee she still has some on her refrigerator or safely stored in a memory box.

These beautiful blankets are made by Frankie Print Co on Etsy . You can choose to use a computer-generated handwriting font, or you can create a font out of your own handwriting! Isn’t that amazing?

5. Lumen Metabolism Tracker

If your mom is a health & fitness buff, then she absolutely needs a Lumen!

Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable metabolism tracking device to accurately measure respiratory exchange ratio. And it claims to fame is that it is designed to “Hack Your Metabolism.”

The device syncs to an app that includes metabolic tracking, personalized nutrition plans, and research on several other resources to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle overall so you can lose weight for good.

Learn more about this device by reading my article Is The Lumen Metabolism Tracker Worth It? My Review.

Order a Lumen for your mom now!

6. Diet Direct

If your mom wishes she had her old figure back, show your mom you support her journey! We all know it isn’t easy. Give Mom a little push this year with Diet Direct.

Diet Direct is a one-stop shop when it comes to healthy eating! They have a wide variety of nutritious food designed by Nutritionists to keep you on track with your health goals.

They not only have a number of different meals and snacks you can choose from, but also a variety of diet plans for you to choose from. Everything is easy to cook, most of which can be easily microwaved and is delivered right to your doorstep. Learn more below!

Use my link here to automatically add promo codes to your cart at checkout! You’ll get 15% off Single Items, 10% off Diet Plans.

7. BloomsyBox

Who doesn’t love to brighten their home with fresh flowers?

With BloomsyBox, mom will get fresh flowers delivered right to her door every month. BloomsyBox doesn’t give you mixed bouquets with unnecessary extras—they only deal in “single-variety,” hand-tied bunches.

The flowers are sourced directly from suppliers in South America, Holland, Thailand and California meaning no middle-man markup to increase the price.

The flowers I received from BloomsyBox are AMAZING! They got better every day they were here.

You can see them the first day, then four days later:

Order your mom’s BloomsyBox here!

8. Spa Day

Another one of our unique Mother’s Day gift ideas is to treat your mom to a spa day! Maybe make the reservation for two, so you can get some quality time together.

When you go to Groupon, you will find hundreds of discounts and offers for spas in your area. You won’t have to pay full price for a single service!

Book a spa day on Groupon now!

9. Foreo Luna 2

The Foreo Luna 2 is ideal for any mom who wants to improve her beauty routine. It is a facial cleansing brush and anti-aging device. It helps with blemishes and wrinkles.

Who would not want one of these?

The best part is you choose your brush type based on your skin type. So make a choice between a combination, oily, sensitive, or normal skin type. It’s practical, and your mom will love it even more as she continues to use it.

Purchase a Foreo Luna 2 for your mom today!

10. Macrame Art

If your mom is a child of the 70’s, this is the perfect gift. She likely feels nostalgic about macrame art. Well, macrame is back in style! Bring back those amazing memories by getting her a custom-made piece from Etsy.

There are so many shops on Etsy that make macrame. My favorite is Maxie Made Shop, run by a female artist in St. Louis, Missouri. She hand makes all of her pieces, and they’re beautiful!

Shop for macrame art on Etsy!

11. Stainless Steel French Press





If your mom is a coffee lover, then the best gift for her is a stainless steel french press.

This kitchen gadget is amazing! You get a stronger brew which makes it easier to make gourmet-style coffee at home.

If you really want to go all out, show her how to make her favorite coffee shop drink right at home using the press. I am sure she’ll appreciate it.

Get a stainless steel french press on Amazon.

12. Candy Club

If your mom has a sweet tooth, a Candy Club box is a unique gift for mom. It’s a monthly subscription that delivers the freshest, tastiest candies straight to your door!

There are many different kinds of sweets to try. It’s a great gift to satisfy a sweet tooth. Sign up for various sizes, and the candy varies from chocolates to sugary sweets.

Get $15 off and free shipping by clicking here!

13. Goodbeing Beauty Subscription Box

Goodbeing is a premium discovery & trial service providing expertly curated, healthy beauty products, non-toxic cosmetics, natural wellness & sustainable, toxin-free living goods. Each box is customized for each customer! Just fill out the profile to tailor towards the mother you are gifting this to, and they will receive a box filled with 4-5 products to try out! Any mother will love this box because they will be able to pamper themselves (which we all know is a must for moms!) with the items included.

Subscribe at JoinGoodBeing.com

All the moms in your life deserve love, so show them with these Mother’s Day gift ideas. Tell her that you love her, but more importantly show her you do! Enjoy your Mother’s Day this year!