If you are wondering about how to make extra money you’ve come to the right place. I have had many experiences in this field.

Ever since I was in high school, I have found ways to make money but are not very traditional. The best part about this is that they are a variety of ways to make extra money I do not require experience or a huge time commitment. Not to mention they can be fun and they can teach you some new skills.

In the past, I’ve done surveys, hair, mystery shopping, blogging, freelance writing, selling on Amazon, creating products and selling them, creating a course, and so much more. In this guide, I am going to talk in more detail about each of these as well as give you some other opportunities that you may want to proceed to make extra money.

Let’s start with a few resources, shall we?

The best articles on M3 about how to make extra money

We've had some excellent blog posts articles in the past about making money on Miss Melanie a magazine, and I wanted to share a few of those with you today.

How to Make Extra Money

Now let’s get into some of the side hustles in a little more detail. If you want to learn my step by step strategy on how to create a successful side hustle, I highly recommend and rolling into my course only your side hustle: turn your passion into cash in 30 days. You can sign up here. In it, I talk about the side hustles below and more. The ideas below are not to get you started. Check them out!

Create and Sell Something

As I mentioned earlier one of my very first side hustle with creating a product and selling it. Now when I say create a product pack and mean a digital product such as an online course or a Book. But this could also mean it’s only physical products. When I was a high school, I can create it purses with my schoolmate’s names on them and sold them. It was a lot of fun, and I made some great cash from it at the time.

You can do this too, and since the Internet is filled with potential buyers, you have a great opportunity to sell to more people. If you are a crafty type, I highly suggest selling your crafts on Etsy.com. Etsy as a platform for creative people to sell their crafts to those who are looking for something unique. You can create an account on Etsy here. We talk more about getting a creative side hustle started using Etsy called 4 Side Hustles Creative People Will Love.

Do Surveys

Surveys are another great way to make extra money. I was a late bloomer I didn’t start them until I was in college. But I’ve always had a love for them once I realize that there are people out there who are willing to pay you to speak your opinion. Not to mention surveys are one of those side hustles that is so easy to do while you’re doing something else.

Surveys are something I like to do when I’m just watching TV, doing laundry, or any other moment when I feel bored, and I want to play games on my phone. But instead of playing games, I go to survey sites, and I make extra money. You can do the same!

A few great ones are Opinion Outpost, Pinecone Research, Survey Junkie, Survey Savvy Connect, Give Us Your 2 Cents, Cashback Research, Cash Crate, Neilsen Computer, and Mobile Panel, Opinion Network, Point Club, ZenSurveys, GrabPoints, iSurvey World , ShopTracker, Harris Poll, and the National Consumer Panel to name a few. If you are interested in more, I have a long list of survey sites here.

Start Investing

I don’t know about you, but the word investing is a little bit of a scary word for me. Mostly because there is a lot I do not understand about it. Luckily, it does have the potential to make extra money if you have the right tools to do so. I have been very happy using Stash.com because it makes it very easy for me to invest in things I know and care about and also makes it simple for me to see how my stocks are doing from an app on my phone. You can invest as little or as much as you want, starting at as little as five dollars a week.

If that still sounds a little scary, you could use a tool that makes investing as simple as it can get. Another resource you may want to consider is Ellevest 401k savings account.

Drive for Uber

What I like about driving for Uber is you can work when you want, for however long you want. You

have the ultimate freedom to make extra money whenever you so choose. If you have a vehicle and want to make extra money, this is a good option for you.

If you don’t like talking to as many people, maybe you should try Uber Eats instead. It’s very similar to driving people around except you pick up their food and drop it off to them. Easy.

Rent Your Extra Space

If you have a spare room, you may want to consider renting it out on Airbnb. There are many people who rent out their whole house on Airbnb, but you only have could just as easily print out a single room to guess who are visiting for a short while. If you want to order more about this, you can click here.

Mystery Shopping

Mystery shopping is so fun. I know that this list is about how to make extra money, not fun. But if you want to get free products all while behaving like a secret agent mystery shopping is for you. I enjoy doing this a lot because it always gave me an excuse to go to the mall and shop a little. A great website to sign up as a secret shopper is MarketForce.

Make Extra Money as a Virtual Assistant

If you want to work from home, maybe starting as a freelance virtual assistant is the way to go. You do simple tasks online for people such as managing social media account, checking emails, and creating Pinterest images, etc. I know I mentioned Gina Horky earlier for her freelance writing course, but she also has an amazing virtual assistant course as well. You can take that out here.

How to Make Extra Money with a Blog

I had to give blogging its own section because it’s the side hustle that has literally changed my life. Last year my blog made $49,000. And that is what I made all while having a full-time job. But my blog has brought me incredible value even outside of the income. It has opened me up to new job opportunities and taught me many new skills.

If you were looking for a side hustle that is not only profitable but also helps you build new skills I cannot recommend blogging enough. Yes, it is a lot of hard work, but it is so worth it.

Below are a few articles I’ve written about how to start a blog and run it successfully.

I also think it is so important to have the right tools when creating a blog. Here are a few great tools I love to use when I work on my blog.

I love to use ConvertKit for my email marketing. Even if you do not know what you’re going to email your list initially, you want to start collecting emails ASAP. You will find that you will bring in the majority of your income from your list so start collecting emails now.

You also want to be able to drive traffic to your website. Majority of my traffic comes from Pinterest thanks to a nifty little tool called Tailwind. Tailwind makes it easy for you to schedule your pins for each of your blog posts so that they send traffic back to your website.

Lastly, you want to make sure you picked a good hosting provider. I have had many hosting providers in the past, and currently, I use Bluehost. I like Bluehost because if I ever run into any issues about my blog, I can call them on the phone 24/7. There are many hosting providers out there, and a lot of them do not include telephone support. If you are a new blogger, you definitely need a hosting provider that lets you call them. If you need help setting up your blog check out my post about How to Start a WordPress blog on Bluehost that Makes Money.

How to Make Extra Money with Surveys

Although I’ve mentioned surveys above, I want to talk a little bit more about them here as well. Because I love them so much, I’ve written about different ways to earn money with surveys in the article links below.

How To Make Extra Money Freelance Writing

Writing is a great way to make extra income if you enjoy it. I started freelance writing in college for this very reason. Since I was writing essays several times a week for college, I got into freelance writing by selling them online to different websites. You can write a few articles a week and make a significant income.

If you are interested in making a living freelance writing, I highly recommend taking a course called 30 Days to Freelance Writing Success by Gina Horkey. I took this course, and I can’t believe how many resources she gave. These tools to make freelance writing so much easier. I highly recommend you take the course. But you can also read her tips on freelance writing here.

Check out the articles below on getting started freelance writing.

How to Make Extra Money While You Shop

I know making money while you shop sounds too good to be true. Who would actually pay you while you shop? I know it sounds bizarre but the answer is a few places do!

Ebates is one of my favorite ways to make money because they make it so damn easy. All you have to do is create a free event account, put the Chrome extension in your browser, and when you buy things online Ebates will let you know how much money you’ll back at the website your shopping yet. It is that easy.

What I really love about Ebates is that they will scour the internet for promo codes right before you check out. That way you save even more money. You can sign up for Ebates here and will get five dollars just for doing so.

Stella and Dot is another place that will pay you while you shop. You get cool clothing and jewelry that you get paid to sell yourself? Who doesn’t want a massive discount on cute clothes and jewelry all while being compensated for posting pictures of it on your Instagram account? I talk more about how to do this in the article, How to Make Money with Your Instagram Account.