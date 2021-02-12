8 Fierce Role Play Costumes You Need To Wear In The Bedroom

Sharing is caring!

5001 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

For many couples, it can be difficult to keep things interesting over time. That goes for several aspects of the relationship, including your sex life. If, later on, children come into the picture, then you can forget about it! Of course, this is not all couples, but if this feels familiar, then you’re probably considering ways to spice things up. Why not try out some role play costumes?

Sometimes we have to think outside of the box to find ways of keeping the energy and excitement alive. One way of doing this is through roleplay! However, finding quality costumes for this can be difficult.

I’ve chosen eight of the fiercest role play costumes that will bring a spark back to the bedroom. If you want to shop them quickly, check out my Amazon list! For a more detailed introduction to each costume, keep reading.

1. Gladiator





First on my list is this beautiful gladiator costume! If you and your honey love TV shows like Spartacus or movies like 300, then this one will be a winner. These costumes will make you feel like a true warrior.

Check out more gladiator costumes here!

2. Military Sergeant

Maybe you’re the type that likes to dominate, and he’s the type that likes to be dominated. If that’s the case, this military sergeant costume is more than perfect. You’ll certainly have him at your feet. Just make sure not to forget the accessories!

Check out more military costumes here!

3. Poison Ivy

Is your partner a Batman fan like so many people out there? If they’re a true fan, you’ll leave him with his jaw dropped the minute you step into his view with this Poison Ivy costume.

Just add some red lipstick and the costume will work wonders for you and your significant other. You’ll make them forget about saving the world (or maybe just work)!

Shop for Poison Ivy costumes here!

4. Judge

I rule that you are guilty…of being too sexy! You’ll be the final decision maker when you role play as a judge.

5. FBI Officer

If your partner is been naughty, then maybe it’s time to straighten them up with help from these FBI officer role play costumes. You’ll have them in line in no time when they see you dressed like this!

This costume will help you say “I’m in charge.”

So what role will you be playing: good or bad cop?

Check out more FBI costumes here!

6. 1920’s Flapper

If you’re anything like me, then you love fashion from decades past, such as the 20’s flapper trend. However, finding a flapper dress that fits and looks well on your body is difficult. Believe me, I know!

These flapper roleplaying costumes are a little different than most flapper costumes. Instead of a straight line dress or dropped waist, this flapper costume gives a little extra sex appeal with a low cut neckline and an empire waist.

Time to play the role of lovebirds Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan and let the party begin.

Find more flapper costumes here!

7. Sailor

Have fun exploring the seven seas in this fierce costume. You and your sweetie can go on an adventure without even leaving your bed. Dress up as a sailor and you can ride that wave all night!

Shop for sexy sailor costumes here!

8. Doctor or Nurse

There are so many fun possibilities with this role play costume idea. One of you can be a doctor, the other a naughty nurse. Or, one of you can be the patient. Regardless of what you choose, you’re sure to be feeling better after this checkup.

Check out doctor and nurse costumes here!

Shop all eight of these fierce role play costumes (and even some bonus costumes!) in our Amazin list:

Interested in learning more about other fierce roleplaying costumes? Be sure to read Spice up your Sex Life: 15 Sexy Roleplaying Ideas to Quickly Improve your Sex Life.