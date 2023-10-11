How To Stay Organized When Blogging All Day

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Blogging can be both a hobby and a profession. We see more and more people take up full-time blogging as a career in this day and age. However, it isn’t easy to stay organized when blogging is your full-time job.

Now that you know how to earn income with your blog, let’s turn to how to manage your daily schedule!

You see, if you’re a full-time blogger, you should be blogging pretty much every single day. It is your job, so there needs to be a schedule that you follow. Contrary to what many believe, the life of a blogger is not as relaxed as it seems. Many hours will be spent researching, writing, editing, and promoting your posts. Some articles may take days to create, meaning you sit at your desk for hours staring at a screen.

Many bloggers struggle with this, which is usually why many fail to turn it into a career. You enjoy blogging when it’s a hobby, but it becomes too difficult when you have to commit to it full-time.

That brings us perfectly to the topic of this post: How do you stay organized when blogging all day? Below, you’ll find many tips and tricks to avoid insanity while at your desk. That’s the perfect place to start—with your blogging setup!

Create a comfortable & ergonomic workspace.

When you’re a hobby blogger, you probably aren’t going to invest in a proper setup. At least, most people don’t. You might lie in bed or sit on the sofa and type away at your latest article. Don’t fall into the trap of doing this when blogging is your job! You’ll soon realize that working like this is nowhere near as comfortable as it seems. Lying in bed doesn’t create a professional aura and leads to distractions (and naps).

Instead, creating a comfortable and ergonomic workspace would be best. Ideally, buy a desk and an office chair that you can sit at. Then, consider buying something to raise your screen to eye level. This will stop you from stooping over and looking down at your computer all day. More ergonomic tips exist, but we won’t go through them all in this guide. The main point is that you should sit with a straight spine at your desk.

When you do these things, you will be much more comfortable as you work from home. You can work longer without succumbing to the typical aches and pains in your back or neck. Also, a professional setup gets you in a more professional state of mind. Fewer distractions present themselves, and you can focus on your tasks.

Organize your day into different blocks

Next, you need to create a proper schedule for each day. Some posts are shorter and require less research so that they can be written and edited within a few hours. Others (like this one) require more planning and research. So, each project will have a different schedule depending on what it is. As a result, you can’t create a blanket schedule for every day of the week.

Instead, it would be best to consider what you want to do the night before. For example, you can sit down and plan tomorrow’s schedule tonight. Then, split the day into blocks where you focus on a particular task. Perhaps you start work at 9 a.m. and then spend two hours researching a topic. Give yourself a break, then spend the next couple of hours planning and writing the piece. Your day goes like this, with each block providing a different task.

Primarily, this gives more structure to your days and ensures you have things to do. It will stop instances where you stare at a blank wall, wondering what you should do next. It will also prevent situations where you go a bit crazy because you’re doing the same thing for hours.

Don’t be afraid to switch between projects throughout the day as well. If you tire of writing one article, take a break and start another. It gives your brain a nice mental rest from tackling particular topics!

A tool you can use to help you with this is the Productivity Planner. This planner utilizes the Pomodoro Technique, allows you to focus your mental energy on the most meaningful tasks, and empowers you to take advantage of every moment of every day. Bonus: it’s printed on sustainably sourced paper from FSC suppliers! Buy one now!

Take a ten-minute break.

People often make the mistake of associating time worked with productivity. Working five hours straight makes you more productive than working only for one. That’s not the case, though, and you can be far more fruitful if you schedule little breaks throughout your day.

Moreover, the breaks serve a specific purpose. Sitting at a desk for hours on end is terrible for your body. It causes muscles to tighten and trigger points to form. As a result, you spend less time focusing on your work and more time rubbing sore muscles. Your mind focuses on the pain in your neck or between your shoulder blades, even as you work. It’s enough to make you go bonkers! So, if you want to stay organized when blogging full-time, you must take frequent breaks.

By taking short breaks, you can stretch and relax those muscles. Get out of the seated position and pump more blood around your body. This will keep you sane by preventing a build-up of physical tension, which usually manifests as mental stress. Here’s a video giving you some excellent stretches to do if you work at a desk all day:

Find your most productive hours

Again, blogging is an immense joy because you can work from home. You are the only person you have to answer to, meaning there are no rules on when you need to work. Many bloggers start by waking up in the morning and following a typical working cycle. This is mainly because you’re used to it—it’s how we’ve been trained to think and work.

In some instances, this is the most productive way to work. You may love this schedule because it makes you feel comfortable and alert. Or, you might hate it. That’s the critical point: no evidence suggests working at a specific time is better than others.

It all depends on the individual and what makes you feel productive. You might hate the 9-5 work schedule because you’re not a morning person. As a result, you don’t get into your stride until after lunch. Effectively, you’ve wasted a good three/four hours being unproductive!

Instead, determine your most productive hours and base your schedule around them. Perhaps you work better in the evenings or need an even earlier start?! It would be best to play around with various work patterns until you settle on one that appeals most to you. Don’t forget to utilize your Productivity Planner as you keep organized with blogging.

Wear blue light glasses.

One of the joys of blogging is that you can wear whatever you want to work! You’re no longer confined to wearing a specific uniform or getting dressed in a fancy suit. Some people still do this, but that’s their personal preference. If it helps you get in the zone, then go for it. The bottom line is that there are no set rules on your attire…but should there be?

Recognizing the impact of staring at a screen for hours is essential. This increases your exposure to blue light and can put a lot of strain on your eyes and lead to various issues with your site and sight!

Blue light can also make it harder for you to sleep at night. This is why you should invest in blue light glasses from JINS. By wearing blue light glasses, you can protect your eyes from the damaging blue light rays. It should decrease eye strain and make it easier for you to sleep at night.

Get Help When You Need It

One tool that will help you stay organized when blogging is Blogging Money Update. With this paid newsletter subscription (only $19 a month!), you have a personal assistant. You will receive three emails every single week with paid sponsored blog post opportunities that you can apply to. No more wasting time scouring influencer networks! Sign up for Blogging Money Update today.

These tips will help you stay organized when you’re blogging all day. Realistically, it’s all about creating your best work schedule and environment. Identify the roadblocks that cause mental stress and eliminate them!