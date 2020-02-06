8 Ways To Spend An Unforgettable Night Out With Friends

Sharing is caring!

Are you looking for a fun way to spend the night out with friends but unsure where to start? Don't worry, you have definitely come to the right place. Whether you're planning a special occasion or simply celebrating the end of a hard week, finding new and fun things to do can be difficult. Luckily, there are lots of ways in which you can spice up a night on the town. From heading to the theater to going for the gold at trivia night, there are lots of things you can do in your area. Here are eight ways to spend a night out with your friends!

1. Head To The Movies Or Theater

One of the best ways to spend a night with your friends is to head to the movies or the theater. Whether you’re seeing one of the latest movies, plays, you’re bound to have a great night. If you’re looking for a more unique experience, you may want to consider booking a cinema with a VIP package. Not only can you order food and drinks during the movie, but you also get the best seats in the house. Most movie theaters now have heated recliners, so you can kick back with a drink and truly relax!

When you're ready to book your next movie night, go to Fandango for your tickets. You can get great prices on all the hottest movies in theaters, and call up the tickets on the Fandango app once you're there!

Click here to search Fandango now.

2. Try Rollerskating

Another great way to add a little spice to an evening out with your friends is to try your hand at rollerskating. Remember how fun it was to go to the rink for a birthday party when you were younger! Bring that fun back. Although it can be difficult at first, rollerskating can be incredibly fun, especially if you’re at a roller rink playing some of your favorite songs.

If you think you’re going to struggle, you may also want to think about going for a couple of lessons first. Click here for tips and tricks when it comes to learning how to rollerskate.

3. Go To A Themed Club Night

Depending on the vibe you want with this night out with your friends, you may want to consider going to a themed club night. Although they’re not everyone’s cup of tea, they’re a great way to switch things up. Whether that means going to a new bar or going to a bar you regularly visit, a themed club night gives you the opportunity to dress up and listen to something a little different. From the ’90s and Ibiza classics to musicals and Motown, the theme choices are endless.

4. Enter Into A Trivia Competition

Another great way to spend a night out with your friends is to enter yourself into a trivia competition, especially if you love winning. Whether it’s trivia on all things British or the most popular Disney movies, you will need to brush up on your knowledge if you want to win first place. If you’ve never done trivia before, you may want to consider doing some practice quizzes online before the big night.

5. Go To See A Live Game

If you love sports and you want to get involved in all of the excitement, why not consider going to see a live game? Whether that means seeing your local team play or traveling further afield to see the team you support, there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere at a game.

6. Visit A Nearby City

Depending on where you live, you may find spending the night in a nearby city is the perfect way to spice up your night out. Whether that means organizing a table at a popular bar or going a little bit of a bar crawl, it will make a nice change from the bars you’re used to at home. Click here for tips and tricks when it comes to planning your very own bar crawl.

7. Head To A New Restaurant

Although it may not be for everyone, spending the evening at a restaurant is the perfect way to have a quiet night with friends. After a couple glasses of wine and some delicious food, you may want to continue the night in a local bar.

8. Try An Escape Room

Finally, why not try something a little bit challenging? By splitting yourself into two rooms you can compete to see who can escape their escape room the fastest. Although it can be expensive, it’s a great way to bond as a group of friends.

No one wants to do the same old, same old stuff every time you hang out with your friends. With these ideas, you can shake things up and have a truly unforgettable night.