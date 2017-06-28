How Not To Be Rude At A Party

Now that you’re an adult, super casual parties have been replaced with dinner parties and cocktail mixers. Along with fancier food and drinks comes a higher degree of etiquette. Nobody wants to be known as a horrible guest! Some party rules can be hard to remember if you ever knew them to start with. Follow our tips below on how to avoid being rude at a party and you’ll be the perfect guest!

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottles)

Just because someone invites you to a party doesn’t mean they should provide you with alcohol. Booze can be expensive, especially if you are buying enough for a large number of guests. Do your host a favor and bring along your drinks for the evening. The worst case scenario is that she has enough alcohol for you and you can give her what you brought as a hostess gift. Nobody likes a mooch, so be safe and BYOB.

Arrive On Time

The time of the party listed on the invitation is the time the party starts, so that is when you should aim to arrive. Arriving too early can take the host by surprise as she may not have everything ready for guests yet. Arriving late just seems rude as if you don’t really want to be there or you don’t value your friend’s time. It can also seem like you’re trying to grab attention by rolling in late. For dinner parties, try to get to the party 10 or 15 minutes after the scheduled time to ensure the host is completely ready when you arrive.

RSVP

Nothing is more irritating as a host than being unsure of your guest count. Guess too low and you will run out of food and drinks, guess too high and you end up with an empty house and tons of leftovers. To be a good guest, make sure you RSVP to your host as soon as possible. Not responding to your invitation will make you seem unorganized, careless, and as if you have no regard for your friend’s feelings.

Say Good-Bye

No matter how fun the party is, you have to leave sometime. If there are fewer than a dozen guests, be sure to find your host and say good-bye in person before leaving. Thanking her for her hospitality shows your appreciation for all her hard work. At a larger party where your host is busy, it’s ok to sneak out and shoot her an email or text later with a thank-you message.

Don’t Bring Extra People

One of the easiest ways to be rude at a party is to bring a slew of random people along. As a general rule, the person or people’s names who are on the invitation are the ones who are welcome at the party. Have a new significant other or can’t get a sitter for your little one? Ask your host before bringing them with you. Most times hosts are accommodating but don’t automatically feel entitled to extra guests.

Offer to Help

When you arrive, ask your host what you can do to help. Even if it’s carrying food to the table or arranging flowers in a vase, she’s sure to appreciate all the help she can get. It’s also nice to offer to help clean up after dinner or at the end of the night. Cleaning up after yourself is an alternate, more low-key way to help out your host. This cuts down the workload for hosts who don’t like asking for assistance.

Don’t Be Glued To Your Phone

A party is a time to mingle, chat, and enjoy the company of the other guests. Constantly fiddling on your phone makes it seem like you want to be anywhere but at that party. Turn it to vibrate or silent mode and try to be as present as possible. For dinner parties, keep your phone in your coat pocket or bag all night with the ringer off to avoid interruptions. If you absolutely have to be reachable (i.e. you are a medical professional on call or have a child at home), let your host and other guests know ahead of time.

Leave In A Timely Manner

One of the worst ways of being rude at a party is over-staying your welcome. Even if you are a close friend of the host, she is probably tired from the stress of the event and wants to head to bed. Sticking around until the wee hours of the morning may seem like you are being chummy but can come off as overbearing. Avoid forcing your host to awkwardly kick you out and leave promptly when she starts to clean up or turns the music off.

Keep Your Drinking In Check

Alcohol is a big part of many parties. However, make sure you stick to a reasonable number of drinks. Unless you’re at a bachelorette party or some other raucous occasion, drinking too much is not a cute look as an adult. Being the “sloppy drunk” at the party will make you seem immature and frankly annoying to other guests. Plus you could end up doing or saying things you’ll regret. Use booze to help yourself loosen up so you can enjoy yourself. You don’t have to be wasted to have fun!

As you can see, being a model guest is super easy! It’s all about respecting others’ feelings and time. Just follow these rules and you’ll never be considered rude at a party again.

