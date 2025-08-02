I love easy side hustles! I think they are vital, especially for millennials. Working easy side hustles is a great way to earn the cash you need outside of your full-time job, especially if you can do so passively.

Making money with a side hustle gives you more wiggle room in your budget. This can help you manage sudden financial changes, emergency expenses, or anything else life throws at you. Now that we know what it’s like to live during a pandemic, we know the value of being prepared for anything. In case you need it, check Virginia title loans.

I know that establishing a savings account also helps in this area. But a side hustle means you have money flowing in regularly, separate from your day job.

Many people believe starting a side gig to bring in income in your spare time is tricky. Even the term “business owner” can be a bit intimidating. And for some, that can be the case, but you do not have to start big.

So, ask yourself, “What good side hustles make money on the weekends?” Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, I am giving you a list of the best side hustle jobs to earn extra money.

Some easy side hustles only take a few minutes, so even the busiest person can start a side hustle. Today, I want to talk about 29 of the most accessible side hustle ideas anyone can do during the weekend. So, let’s get into some weekend side hustles that pay!

1. Complete Surveys While You Watch TV

If you plan on having a lazy weekend, surveys may be right up your alley to make an extra buck! I know I’ve said it before, but I will repeat it: surveys are a great easy side hustle. Surveys were my saving grace in college.

During downtime, I did surveys on my phone or computer while chilling out, listening to music, or watching TV. Completing surveys was my first time earning money online, too, and it led to several other work-from-home ventures in my spare time.

One survey site I loved then and still love to this day is Pinecone Research. They are very selective about who gets to participate but pay you top dollar for every survey you do. So, let’s say they are the Rolls Royce of survey sites. You can sign up for Pinecone Research here.

Another site that I like a lot, and, in my opinion, is way underhyped, is Opinion Outpost. They have pretty exciting surveys and send you free samples to try occasionally. But, again, signing up is free, and the surveys usually do not take longer than a few minutes to complete.

You can sign up for Opinion Outpost here.

If you want to learn about more survey sites to join, check out my post Make Extra Cash with These 7 Survey Sites.

2. Start a Blog

Full disclosure: blogging can be a lot of work. But it is a perfect side hustle if you want to bring in more long-term money from your hustle. Also, if you want to make a little passive income here and there, it is a side hustle that can be maintained by writing one blog post weekly.

There is a lot of earnings potential in this easy side hustle! And, of course, this side hustle can do it in one or two hours on the weekend. You are golden if you have affiliate products in your blog post.

Affiliate marketing allows you to sign up to highlight a product or service and pay a commission for anyone buying it because you discuss it in a blog post. One of the great things about this is that you can be paid repeatedly for a blog post you wrote years ago. Sounds pretty sweet, right? That’s because it is!

You can always learn more about making money with affiliates if you are not sold on how easy this one is. You sign up for an affiliate network like Share-a-Sale and start promoting! Michelle Schroeder is a blogger who made over $1,500,000 in 2018.

That is a lot of money! And her claim to fame was mastering affiliate marketing.

Affiliate marketing can be a significant passive income stream. She even created an affiliate marketing program called Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing, which taught me all I know about earning more with affiliate income. Sign up for the course here.

If you don’t have a blog, I suggest you start one! But first, read my step-by-step tutorial on starting a blog that makes money.

3. Download These Apps

Using apps to do online surveys has to be one of my favorite ways to make money on the side. It does not take much time like the other side jobs mentioned. And it is seriously one of the most accessible, easy side hustles for extra money that one can do.

Some apps require you to download them on your computer or your phone. And in return, they pay you every month in exchange for all the data they collect from you on how you use your device. For example, I have apps on both my phone and my computer.

For example, Nielsen rewards you just for using the internet as you do today. You can download it on your phone and computer. Then all you have to do is forget about it and expect to be paid every month.

Download the Nielson app today!

4. Get Paid to Watch TV

I bet you weren’t expecting TV watching to be on my list of weekend hustle jobs, did you? This is one of the easiest side hustles. Yes, there are websites out there that pay you to watch TV. Sites like Inbox Dollars and Survey Junkie pay you to read emails, play games, and watch videos online.

Signing up does not cost anything; they give you $5 in your account just for starting. I like using Inbox Dollars to play videos while working in the background.

It is an effortless way to make money. I like that they pay you in cash and allow you to earn points and gift cards, so you pick how you want to receive your money. You can sign up with Inbox Dollars here!

5. Get Paid To Play With Pets

Did you know getting paid to play with puppies and kitties as possible? If this sounds like a dream come true, Rover is here to allow you to play with pups and get paid – at the same time.

Dog walking and pet sitting is a great side hustle. You can get paid for dog walking or pet sitting in general. You don’t have to worry about doing it while you are at work, and it is an easy enough gig only to take gigs on weekends.

So, want a new way to make some quick cash and get some exercise at the same time? This is the way to do it!

There has recently been increased demand for pet care services due to people viewing their pets as family members. As a result, dog walking and pet-sitting are becoming increasingly popular professions. They offer a successful career possibility for those who enjoy such activities or are looking for additional income while at home with their pets.

Technology has made finding clients easier for dog walkers and pet sitters. Online services such as Rover, Wag!, PetSitter.com, and PetBacker facilitate the process by allowing these service providers to set up an informative profile that showcases their qualifications, experience, and rates, enabling prospective customers to make an informed decision when selecting a provider.

Sign up here to start playing with pets and get paid.

6. Become an Instagram Influencer

Becoming an IG influencer may be a great gig if you are a savvy social media manager or just like spending your time on the gram.

Instagram gives you a way to start earning more online. If you love taking selfies on your Instagram account, you may want to consider selling jewelry via your photos. Currently, Stella and Dot are giving any new stylists who start a business with them through the link below, and they will get $350 in FREE accessories when they join.

It’s a flexible gig in high demand, so selling via social media shouldn’t be a problem. If you like showing off the new items you buy on social media, this may be an easy way to make some extra income.

You can sign up to start selling here!

Check out my Making Money From Your Instagram Account article to learn more.

You can even make money promoting other people’s products on your Instagram account. If you want to know which brands are looking for influencers, sign up for Blogging Money Update.

Blogging Money Update is an email subscription that sends you 10-15 sponsored apps that range between $65-$5,000 each. This way, you do not have to waste time logging in to multiple channels unless you know a sponsored opp is waiting for you on the other side.

Want to learn more? Check it out here.

7. Sell Your Skills on Fiverr

If you have a skill you know how to do well, you may want to consider starting a gig on Fiverr. You can do anything from editing a photo, recording your voice, recording a script, getting paid as a graphic designer, or proofreading essays. Fiverr makes it easy to set up a gig and get clients.

Also, for the record, you can charge more than $5 for your gig on Fiverr. I know the title of the site can be a little misleading. But I’ve seen people on Fiverr charge as much as $500 for a gig!

You can sign up here if you are ready to get paid for your skills.

8. Get Started in Real Estate Investing

Investing in real estate is a great way to make passive income and ensure your money keeps up with inflation. The earning potential varies depending on the market, but you can start investing for as little as $10. Fundrise is an excellent platform for those who want to get started.

They offer investment portfolios with a diversified range of residential and commercial developments that require a low minimum investment from everyday investors.

Risk is always involved with investing, and you should understand the local market conditions before purchasing any property. However, the potential rewards far outweigh the risks associated with this easy side hustle, and if done correctly, it can be very profitable in the long run. You can also do residential real estate investing. Check out our article on how we did this here.

9. Rent a Spare Room

Renting out a home or room on VRBO offers financial and social benefits. It is a platform for people to earn supplemental or even primary income by renting out their property. Hosts have the potential to make money without delays within 24 hours of a guest’s arrival. It additionally offers an opportunity to connect with people from around the world.

Renting through VRBO often yields a more significant payoff than renting traditionally. Rental periods are usually shorter, giving hosts control over who can stay and for how long. Hosting on VRBO also connects them to a larger community with access to extensive resources like guest reviews to ensure a great experience.

10. Start a YouTube Channel

Starting a profitable YouTube channel can be challenging since earning the views necessary for ad revenue takes time. However, monetizing your channel without ads is possible. My husband and I started our YouTube channel, Blogging Money Life, and have been enjoying it.

Sponsorships, product placements, merchandise sales, crowdfunding campaigns, affiliate marketing links, and more are great options. A successful YouTube channel could offer financial freedom.

11. Start a Dropshipping Business

Ready to be an online entrepreneur? Dropshipping is the way to go! You could potentially make big rewards with minimal cost- by leveraging well-known marketplaces like Amazon and eBay.

In addition, setup is easy, so you can rapidly expand your audience and profits- no need to manage manufacturing and shipping that’s already been handled by third parties!

12. Do a Weekend Customer Service gig

For those looking for an easy side hustle with flexible hours and the potential to earn competitive wages, remote/at-home customer service jobs are a great option. With most positions paying an hourly rate of around $20, this could be a lucrative way to make extra money from home. In addition, you only need a phone and a reliable internet connection for many of these roles.

Managing demanding customers and answering questions without face-to-face interaction can be difficult when working in customer service. However, it’s possible to turn frustration into an opportunity to provide helpful solutions and build customer relationships over the phone or chat. This job can also be beneficial because you aren’t constantly micromanaged like in other workplaces.

If your employer allows that flexibility, you may work as few or as many hours as you want. On the other hand, if you’re looking for an at-home job offering solid wages and the ability to work relatively independently, checking out available remote customer service positions could be a great idea.

13. Become a Photographer

It’s no surprise that smartphone photography has exploded recently, but to make an honest living as a photographer, you have to stand out from the crowd. Yes, it takes talent, but with some practice and determination, you can use your photography skills to make money.

When setting prices for services you offer as a photographer, remember the seasonality of certain times of the year. For example, senior photos may be more prevalent in summer or early fall, family portraits are standard during Christmas, and Easter pictures are sought after in springtime.

That said, don’t expect to start making the same amount that professional photographers do – a good start is to research what others in similar markets charge online. Then, once you get established and gain more experience, you can set rates accordingly.

14. Create Step by Step Guides

Digital products are a great option to consider regarding easy side hustles. They don’t require inventory stocking, so you can be up and running quickly. You also have the potential to earn passive income as you can sell your digital products over and over again without having to pay further production costs.

There’s no limit regarding what kind of digital product you can create! Whether subscription/membership sites, software, ebooks, stock photos, videos, blueprints, PDFs – whatever you choose to work on or specialize in – you can make a lucrative extra income from selling it. Plus, you save on overhead costs like renting physical premises or warehouses – a bonus!

15. Participate in Focus Groups

Joining a focus group is an easy and fun way to feel rewarded by participating at the highest hourly rates for sharing your opinions and feedback about upcoming products and services. In addition, it’s an excellent opportunity to be part of a discussion that could shape the future of the services and products we use daily.

Most focus groups were held in physical locations in the past, but now we are beginning to see them offer online meetings. This makes it much more convenient for people who may not have transportation or flexible schedules to participate. Plus, you can often feel rewarded by participating in stimulating group conversations while getting paid simultaneously!

16. Teach A Second Language to Others

Teaching English online is an ideal option for anyone looking to make a difference in the lives of children while working from home. Working with VIPKID allows teachers to set their hours and earn up to $22 an hour, depending on their experience. As long as you are comfortable communicating in English and are willing to create a learning environment conducive to understanding, you can pick up teaching English online without any prior knowledge of Chinese.

Best of all, the entire curriculum will be provided for you! With each student assigned 1-on-1, you’ll tailor instruction to their needs and progress faster. This intimate setting also means that kids will gain more confidence and increase their fluency one step at a time. As a teacher on VIPKID, you can deliver lessons that make a difference in someone’s life every day – what could be more rewarding?

17. Become a Rideshare Driver

Ridesharing is growing in popularity as a way to travel, and becoming a rideshare driver provides an excellent opportunity to earn money. Uber and Lyft are two more popular, wide-reaching companies; however, numerous other options focus on specific cities or provide specialty services such as airport shuttles. Rideshare drivers can log in conveniently, request rides, and set their hours and prices.

Before starting work for a rideshare company, you must meet specific requirements. This usually includes valid identification documents, insurance on your car, a criminal record check, and any needed permits or registration from your state.

Then, you can sign up through their platform and follow the instructions. Thanks to technological advances, it is now easier to be a rideshare driver and make money with careful planning and attention when transporting customers.

18. Be a grocery Store Shopper

Make cash without worrying about those pesky strangers getting in your car! It’s time to give delivery apps like Instacart. Plus, all you require is a form of transportation and a driver’s license, if necessary. So don’t wait any longer – start cashing in on this side gig now!

Discover the joys of being a delivery driver! So jump into that app and seize the opportunity. All you have to do is choose your request, with all its details laid out, including pickup and destination spot. Soon enough, you’ll be reaping additional discounts and enjoying lovely ratings from satisfied customers during their journey with you.

19. Create Step By Step Guides

Selling digital products is an effective and efficient way to make money online. Digital products are digital files that can easily be accessed, downloaded, or streamed without needing physical delivery, such as CDs and DVDs. Digital products include MP3s, PDFs, videos, software programs, graphics and images, website templates and themes, stock photos, and music clips.

For creatives looking to sell their talent digitally, new opportunities abound. For example, music is always in demand for films and commercials. Similarly, graphic designers will never be short of websites wanting visuals to make their products stand out.

Educational materials such as tutorials or how-to guides are popular digital items, such as free-to-use audio files like sound effects or music annotations and customizable documents that users can quickly adapt to reflect their needs. With just a bit of creativity, one can find new ways to make money by selling digital products online cost-effectively.

20. Start Live Streaming on Twitch

Twitch streaming offers an excellent way for gamers to make some extra money on the side. It’s great for people who want to showcase their gaming skills, connect with fellow gamers, and stream their favorite titles. Over the years, Twitch has become a viral platform where people can share their passion for gaming with the world.

You only need a good internet connection and proper equipment when starting your Twitch stream. Before you start streaming, you must consider creative ways to engage your viewers and build an enthusiastic Twitch audience. Once your viewership grows, you can monetize your streams in several ways.

Donations from viewers are common, and if you generate enough interest in your channel, you may also be able to land sponsorship deals or get paid directly by companies that want to advertise on your track. So, if you wish to have fun or make serious money, Twitch streaming could be a great option, provided you have the dedication and enthusiasm to make it work.

21. Do Freelance Digital Marketing

Creating an SEO and digital marketing campaign is an excellent way to drive organic traffic to your website. As a consultant, I have had anecdotal success with this project over the past decade. Clients range from small businesses with one location to large companies requiring regional or global reach. During this period, my work resulted in hundreds of millions in increased traffic to their websites.

The secret sauce for success in digital marketing lies in generating web traffic and converting that traffic into sales. Achieving this requires an integrated approach, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Marketing campaigns, and Email Marketing strategies.

A successful campaign begins with carefully researching target markets, developing keyword optimization plans, and forming content plans with multiple channels in mind. It doesn’t stop there, though, as web analytics provides ongoing feedback throughout the campaign, which must be monitored and adjusted regularly as technology evolves.

I’m passionate about developing a customized strategy tailored to each client’s needs and budget. Furthermore, I believe Facebook ads are invaluable for spreading awareness of your product/service to interested parties at scale – making sure those who wouldn’t usually find you can immediately hear your message.

22. Freelance Social Media Management

Small businesses often require the assistance of a social media manager, as managing their accounts can be a lucrative online opportunity. However, these businesses may not have the time or know-how to do it themselves.

If you’d like to be a social media manager for small businesses, there are a few steps to follow. First, contact local businesses and offer your services for a contracted monthly fee. Work with them to decide the content they require, how regularly and when, plus any other expectations both of you have.

Make sure to research which platforms their demographic uses, which is critical for crafting effective content. Finally, ask questions so that your work can produce successful outcomes!

23. Rent Your Storage Space

Renting out storage space is a great way to make extra money while creating value for those needing extra storage. Neighbor has made this as easy and efficient as possible by becoming the go-to peer-to-peer platform for people renting out their extra space.

Homeowners can rent out garages, spare rooms, closets, or whatever they have that’s unused—all with minimal effort. So, set up an account, list your space, set your terms, and start making easy cash immediately.

User reviews rave about Neighbor’s efficiency, too. Josh Robbins, a Neighbor host on Trustpilot, writes: “I started using Neighbor about six months ago in my spare room, and it has been such an awesome experience… I highly recommend checking them out!”

With positive feedback like this coming from former renters and hosts alike, there’s no doubt that renting out storage space through Neighbor is the way to go if you want to earn some pretty sweet extra cash.

24. Deliver For Local Restaurants

If you’re looking for a money-making sideline that allows you to set your hours and get paid directly through your phone, then delivering food to local restaurants is worth considering. With Uber Eats, the process is easy – after signing up, you can open their app and see what delivery requests are available near you.

Then, depending on your city and vehicle type, you can use your car, bike, or scooter to make deliveries. Many people find this a great way to make some extra cash in a very flexible manner since you can work as often or as little as desired—day or night.

Uber Eats pays quickly and reliably via direct deposit, so there’s no need to carry around wads of cash. Plus, additional promos may be available in your area for other earnings on top of regular payouts per order completed, such as ‘boost’ bonuses during popular peak times. Of course, it’s also possible to increase profits by completing more orders quickly. In any case, using your vehicle is an excellent place to earn additional income.

25. Become a Transcriptionist

Being a transcriptionist can be a great career choice for those with good typing and listening skills and excellent attention to detail. Transcriptionists convert audio recordings from the medical, legal, or corporate worlds into written texts. Becoming certified involves training with verifiable credentials, which allows you to work for clients at a rate of $20 to $45 an hour.

For already certified transcriptionists, jobs are available through platforms such as 3Play Media – one of the most popular digital transcription services. Moreover, entry-level transcriptionists can benefit from free online courses, allowing them to break into the industry. After completing the course and passing a test, they’ll have diplomas certifying their transcriptionist skills.

26. Sell Stuff On Etsy

For many crafty people, Etsy is the perfect platform to sell their products. It offers an easy setup process, allowing you to create a store that you can use to showcase your creative talent. However, you will be charged a small fee for each listing and a percentage of each item sold on the site. But these fees are worth it as Etsy has become one of the most trusted online stores worldwide, providing access to thousands of potential customers.

Aside from selling handmade items or artworks, another benefit of having an Etsy store is the convenience of buying shipping labels via their website – this allows sellers to easily package and send items from their mailbox, saving them time and gas money running back and forth to the post office! So whether you’re looking for extra income or starting up a business, Etsy will undoubtedly provide endless opportunities for success!

27. Become a Coach

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to make extra money, why not explore a niche career as a coach? There are many ways to get paid as a coach, with various opportunities for coaching in various fields – from sports to life coaching, Enneagram coaching, and even financial coaching.

No matter which area or specialty you decide to enter, you need a heart that wants to help others. Having genuine care and concern for those looking up to you will help keep them motivated with their goals. It’s also wise to know what type of certificates or qualifications may be necessary for your chosen field – this will depend on whether it’s helping someone master financial information, teaching athletic skills in youth sports, or providing life advice, such as how to handle work-life balance.

By connecting with people who look up to you, your job as a coach can bring significant benefits – it can be gratifying personally, build confidence, boost self-esteem, and generally show appreciation for the presence of individual growth. So, if becoming a coach appeals to you in any way, it may well be worth exploring further!

28. Sell Baked Goods

One of the most accessible and enjoyable ways to make extra money is to sell baked goods. You can start by inviting family, friends, or colleagues over for tea and some freshly baked treats, and soon, words will spread of your tasty delights. After all, there’s nothing like the smell of freshly baked goodies that can entice everyone around!

And you can take it further by using social media platforms to market your products. First, take stunning photos of your creation and share them with the world. Then, with just a Then, with a click, you could reach hundreds—or even thousands—of customers looking for something sweet.

Don’t forget to ask those initial customers to write reviews. This can help encourage potential buyers to try something new and give them more confidence in purchasing from you. So take your baking talent and start selling your delicious baked goods today in this excellent side hustle!

29. Become a Freelance Writer

Freelance writing was one of the easy side hustles that worked for me in college, and I loved it. It is what ultimately led to me starting a blog! Freelance writing is an excellent choice for anyone looking to make extra money and work on their terms. With the right attitude and effort, freelance writers can earn anywhere from $500 to $5,000+ a month in some cases.

The field of freelance writing is expansive, with opportunities in many different corners. For example, marketers may need to be written or copywritten campaigns; bloggers constantly seek fresh content, newsletters require subscription emails, and print magazines and newspapers all need quality articles.

To succeed as a freelance writer, you must prove yourself to be someone with attention to detail and the necessary skills for whatever task or project you’re taking on. For example, marketing campaigns demand creativity; blog posts should be written with SEO considerations in mind; email newsletters require the ability to catch subscribers attention; online and print articles need structure as well as data accuracy; executive summaries must have professionalism—these are just some of the requirements that go into freelance writing.

Freelance writing presents challenges but offers exciting opportunities, allowing hours, locations, fees, and other contracting specifics. Investing time researching freelance writing capabilities is essential if you want your career to take off. Check out my post on how to get started with freelance writing here.

Other Easy Side Hustles That Pay

I know I said I would give you 29 easy side hustle ideas here, so I wanted to take a minute to provide you with a few more that you can do for some easy side money.

Virtual Assistant

Being a virtual assistant is a part-time job that means you can do easy tasks for local businesses or online business owners. For example, I have two more models, virtual assistants, in my business. As a virtual assistant, you can earn up to $500 to $1,000+ per month by completing simple tasks for companies or individuals.

Many businesses now rely on their VAs to help manage their website design, social media accounts, billing, meetings, inbox, and other essential tasks. This could be the perfect job if you have an eye for detail and excellent organizational skills.

From data entry to developing content strategies, many opportunities are available as a VA. You can return significant value as a virtual assistant with expertise and dedication to learning various platforms.

Staying organized and having good communication skills are essential in this role to ensure client deadlines are met accurately and efficiently. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for supplemental income or wanting to work from home. Not sure how to get started with this one? This course shows you how to do it step-by-step.

Create an Online Course

Last but certainly not least, you could create an online course and get paid on autopilot! If this is one way you want to start making money, I highly recommend this course that shows you exactly how to do it.

Creating an online system can be a great way to make money. The popular platforms Udemy and Teachable make it easy to create a course based on your skills and expertise. You can use this to share your knowledge with others while still earning income.

The more time you invest in creating a comprehensive, detailed course will determine how much revenue you make. Therefore, it’s essential to structure the system to deliver value by providing helpful information and insights that users will find valuable. In addition, consider creating entertaining content, such as videos and quizzes, to keep users engaged throughout the course.

Also, focus on marketing tactics such as SEO and email campaigns so users can easily find your classes online. With all the work involved, creating an online course through Udemy or Teachable is worth the effort to gain extra income.

What’s the bottom line?

Alright, side hustlers! I hope this article gave you some good ideas for getting your easy side hustles to make money in your spare time. And more importantly, I hope it showed you that getting started may not be as difficult as it may seem.

All millennials should have a side hustle because you never know when you need it. And if you are busier than the average bear, weekend side gigs are a much better option.

And as the generation who has done job searches after a recession, it’s better to be safe than sorry. So get hustles now, before it becomes necessary.

If you love these ideas and want more ways to earn extra cash, please check out my post 17 Side Hustles That Could Potentially Replace Your Day Job.