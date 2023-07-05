4 Easy Money-Making Side Hustles for the Busy Mum

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Whether you’re a working mum or a stay-at-home mum, starting your side hustle can be a great way to bring in a little extra cash.

Of course, the type of side hustle you undertake will vary greatly depending on your situation – if you work full time and have little ones to run around after, your time for side hustles can be limited.

Whether you’re looking to set up your own small business or simply free to take on some freelance work, we’ve put together a list of four fantastic side hustle suggestions that we hope will spark your imagination.

#1) Lifestyle Blogger

If you’re reading this, you’re familiar with the world of blogging, and while setting up your blogger brand can take time, with the right amount of dedication and determination, it can make for a great side hustle.

WordPress is one of the most popular blogging platforms with users worldwide. I allow users to create beautiful blogs that match their brand identity, along with easy posting and editing.

If you’re looking to start a lifestyle blog of your own, take time to work out your niche. Do you want to share hobby tips, provide insight into your life as a parent, or perhaps offer business advice?

Whatever topics you plan to cover, you want to ensure that your output provides helpful solutions to your readers that will keep them coming back for more.

#2) Proofreader

If you’re a prolific reader with a strong English Language and Literature background, you could consider freelance work as a proofreader.

One of the benefits of freelance work is that you get to set your schedule, working around your other commitments – just be sure to meet your deadlines.

It can take time to build up a name for yourself with platforms such as Freelancer, but once you do, you can gain a selection of loyal clients that rely on your proofreading services for all their important projects.

#3) Selling Crafts

Do you have a crafting hobby that fills your free time hours? Consider turning this hobby into your very own small business.

Studies indicate that customers are likely to pay more for handmade gifts, particularly when shopping for a loved one, so spend a little time perfecting your craft, source quality supplies, and start selling your stock.

Marketing is essential if you're looking to reach a broad audience, but it can be hard to know where to start.

#4) Childcare

If you’re a stay-at-home parent, already looking after your children, you might think, ‘What’s a few more.’

If looking after other people’s children doesn’t send you running for the hills, you could consider a career in childminding.

Of course, there are rules in place and boxes that you’ll need to tick, and a childcare qualification can help set you apart from the competition.

But, if you’re interested in childcare, then take the time to research the steps you need to take to become a qualified childminder and use your skills as a parent to make the lives of parents who need to work full-time easier.

Are you a mum who’s set up a side hustle of her own? Share your tips and tricks in the comments below!