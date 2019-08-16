9 Best Ideas for Travelers to Start a Business

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

If you love traveling, then it is quite possible that it is difficult to juggle work and your hobby. Bigger journeys last longer than a vacation, so the biggest enthusiasts are looking for a way to work and travel at the same time.

It is obvious that the internet has made everything more feasible. Oberlo has recently published a great article, titled How to Start a Business: A Guide to Starting a Business. It has all the pointers you need for becoming a freelancer and working from any place in the world. The only thing you will need is an idea.

This article will give you some of the best available options if you want to run a business and travel at the same time.

Travel Blogging

You can express your love for traveling in words and begin writing a blog. This business starts with a couple of good articles and inspiring pictures. People love to read about such adventures because they are not able to travel to distant lands themselves.

Photography

There are plenty of platforms where you can showcase your photos. If you have a talent for snapping pictures, you can expect to make a lot of money by selling them. And exotic locations you go to will further increase the value because such photos are rare.

Public Speaking

This one is certainly very niche because not everyone is capable of delivering speeches. You have to feel comfortable in front of a big audience and have something interesting to talk about. But those who can, should definitely try it since public speaking would definitely provide more opportunities to travel.

Translating

You would be much better off if you could speak a foreign language of a country that you are traveling to. In fact, learning any foreign language is a massive advantage as you could start working as a translator. Most of that work is done via computer and internet anyway, so you could work from anywhere in the world.

Language Teaching

Similar to translating, you could become a teacher and help others by sharing your experience. Foreign language studies are in high demand thanks to globalization, and even the most exotic languages have a place in the world of learning.

Travel Consultant

Travel agencies are always looking for experienced employees. An average person struggles quite hard when it comes to booking flights, hotels, finding the best deals, etc. Traveling experience means that taking care of such things for you would be a piece of cake.

Guide

Working as a guide might limit your freedom a bit, but you could still end up visiting a lot of great places and be the one in charge of showing how everything is done. Your language skills and understanding of local culture would be put to good use.

Social Media Influencers

You have probably seen all those accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers making posts and mentioning other brands. They are called influencers. If you can grow a page yourself, you could also enjoy living without a care in the world. And it is certainly not out of the realm of impossibilities. Traveling and taking pictures is one of the best methods if you want to see results fast.

Freelancing

If you were to look at websites like UpWork, Freelancer, and Fiverr, you would see how many job offers are available for those who have certain skills.

Graphic design, SEO, editing, proofreading, etc. The world is your oyster if you want to be a freelancer.

Travel Vlogging

Another form of sharing your experiences is by filming it and creating videos. There are not that many popular traveling channels on YouTube and plenty of people would be interested in watching such content.

YouTubers have a plethora of monetization options, like running ads, getting sponsored deals, using crowdfunding platforms like Patreon, etc. If you are not shy and can show your travels in a video form, there is a lot of money to be made from it.

Writing Books

Books are as popular as ever, and getting to travel all over the world certainly broadens your horizon. The best authors base their works on real-life experiences, and what better way to gain that than by meeting new people, tasting new cuisines, and seeing the sights you have never seen before.

To sum things up, it should be clear that you have more than enough options if you want to mix work and your hobby of traveling. It might take some time and talent, but if you are serious about pursuing this, then it should not be a problem.

Other related articles: