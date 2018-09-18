Traveling with Your Partner: Things You Need to Know

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

Some say that traveling with your partner is a great way to get to know more about him or her. Well, that saying is correct. Travelling reveals a lot about a person, from the way the individual treats you and the way they treat others they come across during the trip, to the way they react in different situations. You will either be closer to one another after the trip or see the relationship falling apart before the trip ends.

Worry not, because traveling with your partner doesn’t have to be THAT daunting. The trip can still be light and enjoyable, and a great way for you both to bond. You just have to know what to expect from one another and deal with different situations together.

In this article, we share tips and tricks to prepare you for a trip with your partner.

Get Involved

If it is your first trip as a couple, the best way to plan the trip is together. By getting involved in the planning stage, both you and your partner can have a say in the kind of trip you want to have. You can take each other’s personal preferences and other factors into consideration.

Planning the trip together also takes half the planning pressure away from you. The two of you can start the trip knowing what to expect, and in turn, have a more pleasant journey. Just make sure you are both happy with the choice of destination and the travel itinerary.

Start the Trip Right

The start of your trip is crucial. The last thing you want is to be utterly stressed out by the time you board the plane. Here’s how you can make the start of your trip as pleasant as possible.

Begin by packing days before the trip. Don’t even think about waiting until the very last minute to pack. You will end up forgetting to bring certain things or not being able to pack properly at all.

Make sure you pack efficiently too. You don’t have to lug around several bags for a relatively short trip. Travel light and you can focus more on enjoying the trip rather than worrying about your bags.

Order your ride to the airport early. You want to give yourself plenty of time to check in and deal with airport security. This is a handy tip to keep in mind if you are flying out of the bigger airports like Heathrow, where it may take 20 minutes of walking just to reach your gate.

Lastly, be in sync. Remind each other that you are leaving for the airport early and you’ll have a pleasant start to the trip. You can even turn the wait at the airport into the perfect time to have a nice breakfast or lunch for two.

Prepare for Worst Case Scenarios

No matter how well you prepare for the trip, it’s impossible to plan for every eventuality.

You may not get the seat you want on the airplane. Getting through security may prove to be difficult. You may even run into more significant problems like flight delays or cancellations.

If the latter is the case, knowing how to deal with the situation will make it more manageable. Luckily, there are leading flight compensation sites like Airhelp that help travellers to understand more about flight cancellation compensation and how to claim it. The site has a built-in free flight checker tool for you to find out how much compensation you are entitled to for a flight mishap. Knowing how much you can claim from an airline should help to alleviate some of the stress.

What is more important is dealing with the situation as quickly as possible, no matter what circumstance you are in. This is why you need to take the time to think about contingencies. What if the flight is cancelled? What can you do when the Airbnb you booked is suddenly unavailable?

Prepare for these emergencies and make plans for how to deal with them.

Watch Each Other

When you arrive at the destination – assuming you start the trip pleasantly – the two of you will be in a good mood for some exciting activities. You’ll probably spend a lot of time outside, exploring your dream destination and enjoying sharing moments together.

One thing to keep in mind is, well, your partner; each other, to be precise. When you are excited about trying new things, it is easy to get carried away and forget that you are travelling with someone else altogether. When you do, things can get very bad, very quickly.

There is a simple way to get around this, and that is to pack your daypacks in a certain way. You can be in charge of carrying the bottled water and meds, while your partner brings the map and other essentials. This way, you have to communicate with each other the whole time.

Trust me, actually working towards enjoying the trip as a couple is well worth it. The trip will be a bonding experience, and you will feel yourself becoming closer to each other before the trip ends.