3 Days in the Bustling City: Osaka Travel Guide

Osaka is located in the western Kansai region of Japan and enjoys a flourishing culture of its own. It is impossible to ignore the influence of the city on Japanese food culture, and it is no wonder to see the Osaka famous as “the nation’s kitchen.” If you are planning to visit the city, you can book cheap flights to Osaka online and make the most of your trip as well as enjoy some great deals.

Tourists and travelers from all across the world flock to Osaka to visit its popular landmarks like the Dotonbori district and Osaka Castle as well as to enjoy popular dishes like takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and teppanyaki. Emirates airlines flight booking platform boasts of several flights to Osaka in order to cater to the growing influx of foreign tourists. A large number of visitors arrive here every year, and those numbers are forever rising. With this rise in popularity of the destination, it is important to learn how to maximize your time in the city.

Osaka can be reached by a private rail line, and it is a good idea to take the Japan Rail Pass for easy and affordable travel within the city. When dining out in Osaka, mingle with the locals and try adventurous eating experiences. There is a wide selection of great eateries that serve Japanese food, as well as Western specialties. No matter where you go to Osaka and what you do, you are sure to enjoy a great day with amazing activities and some serious shopping time along with delicious food.

If you have just three days to cover Osaka, well, you should make the most of them. Here is a well-planned itinerary explore and enjoy Osaka

The first day – Explore Bay Area and Kita district

Travel to the Osaka Bay Area, and later you can explore the outer district area. The Bay Area boasts of entertainment complexes, and one must visit the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan which is popular among the locals and the visitors. It is indeed one of the best aquariums in the world and showcases an impressive range of aquatic species. You must enjoy the shopping and dining complex as well as the giant Ferris wheel in the Bay area. Once you have covered the Osaka Bay Area, head towards the Kita District that is the major transport and business hub of the city. Kids can have real fun here as they can visit the Kids Plaza Osaka and Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan. Other major attractions include Universal Studios Japan and Asahi Brewery. Enjoy looking at the department stores, fine restaurants, and different businesses in the area. it is easy to forget that Osaka is a small port city. What makes it immensely popular with Japanese and international travelers are the Western style attractions and food.

The second day – Explore Osaka Castle and Minami Area



Osaka Castle is a historic castle that dates back to 1930s. It’s famous for its cherry blossom viewing spots, the Nishinomaru Garden and a modern museum. One can spend the whole day here in awe-inspiring Castle with spacious green gardens that offer a relaxing time away from the crowded city. Minami is fun to explore as it is lively and the primary center for shopping, dining, and nightlife in Osaka. Here you can enjoy some of the best food on earth and the most fashionable shops and department stores. Minami is made of Shinsaibashi and Namba districts and the boulevard of Midosuji boasts of the most fashionable shops and stores. Before going back to your hotel, you may stop by Dotonbori, the famous entertainment district, and enjoy the nightlife. Dotombori Canal is loved for its dining options and exciting nightlife. The stone-paved alley of Hozenji Yokocho is lined with popular restaurants and traditional shops. Check out Shochikuza, Osaka’s main kabuki theatre if you are looking for some traditional theatre.

Third day – The Northern Osaka



It is a good idea to explore the outer districts of Osaka and heads towards the Northern side, which offers the most rewarding sights. There are many attractions here, such as the lovely Minoh Falls and the open-Air Museum of Japanese Farmhouses. Tourists do not miss the visit to at Expo City/Banpaku Memorial Park that boasts of brilliant collections and sights. Other highlights include Suntory Yamazaki Distillery, Banpaku Memorial Park, and Expo city. Later you can spend some time in the Shitennoji Temple, which is a twelfth-century Buddhist temple. While here, walk a little further to visit the oldest shrine in Japan, the Sumiyoshi Taisha Grand Shrine that was built in the third century. LUCUA 1100 is a trendy complex that features modern shopping malls and trendy shops and restaurants with the latest trends. Tsuyunoten Jinja Shrine area is another place of interest among the locals and the travelers. For those wishing to explore the traditional side of Osaka must head towards Sonezaki Ohatsutenjin-Dori Shoutengai. At Yodobashi-Umeda, you can shop for the latest electric appliance and lifestyle accessories.

