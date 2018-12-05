Miss Millennia Magazine - Big Sister Advice for Millennials

Imagine you only have one more day to live. How would that make you feel? What feelings would be coursing through your mind? You’d be nervous – that’s for sure. But think about it – you have no time to be nervous; you’ve got to live because all you have is 24 hours. So, when you have calmed down and let the notion of something that once seemed so infinite be reduced to something finite settle … [Read more...] about Dying People’s Regrets and Advice for a Better Life
There’s no escaping the fact that it’s hard out there for a small startup business and new entrepreneur; however, as a total girl boss, you’ve got this! You need to hit the market fighting so that you can make a positive impact and succeed where many have failed beforehand. Whether you’re selling products or services, it’ll be the first impression you leave a customer with, that will count the … [Read more...] about 5 Things to Consider when Starting on Your Business Path
Before you do your shopping online this year, make sure to sign up for a free Ebates account and get cash back with every purchase. Use my link here to get an additional $5! This post is sponsored by Ouidad, Macy's, and Femail Creations. All opinions are 100% my own! This article also contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. I love … [Read more...] about The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide
Before you do your shopping online this year, make sure to sign up for a free Ebates account and get cash back with every purchase. Use my link here to get an additional $5! I absolutely love shopping for gifts during the holiday season. Thinking of thoughtful, unique, and surprising gift ideas for my loved ones gives my heart the warm fuzzies! But there are always a few people on my list who … [Read more...] about 7 Unique Gift Ideas for People Who Are Difficult to Shop For
If you have decided to take the plunge, then a massive congratulations are in order. After all, while we all might have great business ideas in our head, this is the exact place that many of them stay. In other words, very few of us take these ideas forward. Of course, when you do make this big decision, it's a daunting one. It is full of unknowns, and this is what today's article is all … [Read more...] about 6 Surprises to Watch Out For When You Start Your New Business
While stress is a natural way for our bodies to handle various situations, chronic stress and conditions like anxiety can quickly cripple your entire life. Such conditions tend to change our perception of life, and if not managed as soon as possible, they can immediately leave your personal, social and professional life hanging by a thread. Fortunately, you don't have to seek expensive treatments … [Read more...] about The Best Essential Oils for Calming Stress & Anxiety
Choosing a career path is one of the toughest decisions you will have to deal with, and it will be one of the most important commitments you will be making. Your choice will significantly determine your future, but it does not mean you have to be afraid of it. Whatever path you take, although it may be uncertain, careful planning can help you get to where you want to be. There are a lot of … [Read more...] about Examine Important Elements in the Establishment of Professional Path
Would you describe yourself as a bit of a social butterfly? A lot of people would do which tends to mean that they enjoy being surrounded by people in social settings. Going out for drinks, eating in lovely restaurants, being in the hustle and bustle of a city at night. But one of the main things they may like to do would be to host parties and events. This could be in their own homes or on … [Read more...] about Tips on How to Become a Hostess with the Mostess
Because divorce and separation are such an extremely taxing process, most people need to find a family lawyer they can rely upon. The ideal lawyer should have experience in your area, a reputation for vigorous defense, and the ability to listen to your needs so they can make sure to fight for them in court. The Donnell Law Group can provide you with experienced family lawyers East Gwillimbury and … [Read more...] about Top Reasons Why You Need A Family Lawyer
Real Estate, as they say, is a good investment because it never depreciates. However, investing in real estate is not as easy as it sounds. You need to have a strong and solid foundation when it comes to real estate. The only way to do this well is to have a good real estate education to go along with your entrepreneurial spirit. Coaching programs will not only guide you but also develop every … [Read more...] about Best College Real Estate Investing Coaching Program: What To Look For In A Course
It’s a challenge to find the perfect gift for anyone on your list, but the beauty maven may be the toughest to impress. After all, her standards have to be high if she expects to look as good as she does. That’s why you need a little help finding the best tech to suit her criteria. From surprising gadgets inventive gizmos, you’ll find a wealth of inspiration in this guide. Here’s your ultimate … [Read more...] about 6 Ultimate Tech Gifts for Your Fabulous Friend