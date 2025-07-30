Are you looking for a Lumen Review in 2025? I will provide feedback on using the Lumen Metabolism Tracker and suggest whether you should consider getting one as well. But let me start by introducing myself.

Hi, my name is Jasmine, and I am a yo-yo dieter.

I’ve tried diets and different workout plans in the past. And while some have helped me with weight loss and management, I still experience weight gain after the fact. Sleep tracking was another area where I was falling behind.

I was looking to hack my diet and lose weight in a way that would let me know if all my efforts were working. I know you can get on the scale to see if what you are trying is working, but that can take days! When it comes to counting calories and exercise, it can feel like years!

Okay, I am exaggerating here, but you get what I am saying. Those who recently started a diet plan know the agony of it all. I knew there had to be a better way to tell what worked for me and didn’t help me achieve my health goals.

This thinking led me to use the Lumen metabolism tracker. However, before I delve into the details of my Lumen review, it’s essential to understand that this device helps boost your metabolic state and support healthy weight loss.

What To Expect From This Lumen Review?

This post will provide a comprehensive review of my experience with Lumen, including my thoughts on its effectiveness as a metabolism tracker and how it compares to other diet programs I’ve tried. I will also share a unique code with you to get a discount on one if you decide to buy it!

To conclude, you will know whether your lumen flex score will increase. However, before I delve into this Lumen review, it’s essential to understand what this device does and how it can help reduce carb intake.

What is the Lumen Metabolism Tracker?

Let me start by saying that I’ve never heard of or used metabolism trackers. However, I was quite impressed when I learned that this company developed the Lumen Flex score to provide an accurate real-time reading of your metabolism.

Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable metabolism tracking device that accurately measures respiratory exchange ratio and metabolic state. Its claim to fame is that the Lumen Fitness Tracker can help you hack your metabolism to lose weight and reduce the number of carbs you consume.

Here is how you can increase your Lumen Flex score.

To begin with, this Lumen breathalyzer tracks your resting metabolic rate (RMR) to determine if you are burning more fat or cutting more grams of carbs. Naturally, you are closer to your weight loss goals if you burn fat. However, if you are burning primarily carbs, you may have some work (maybe more physical activity) to get closer to your weight-loss goals. Nonetheless, it does this by simply blowing into the device.

How Useful Is the Lumen Metabolism Tracker Flex Score?

The device syncs with its connected app, which includes metabolic testing, personalized nutrition plans, and access to various resources to learn more about healthy lifestyles and achieve permanent weight loss.

The Lumen health device also features a daily Lumen Flex score (Insight) that enhances metabolism by improving metabolic flexibility. Good Metabolic flexibility is your body’s ability to shift efficiently between using body fats or carbs as a source of energy. Additionally, it has been proven to meet the gold standard of metabolism measurement (RER) in multiple validation studies.

Lumen began with twin sisters, Merav Mor and Michal Mor, who are both Ironman winners and hold PhDs in physiology. As scientists and athletes, they were passionate about developing a way to provide personalized nutrition plans, but knew the only way to measure metabolic state was costly and time-consuming.

So, they teamed up with entrepreneurs with significant experience building large companies, such as Daniel, Dror, and Avi. Besides that, after two years of R&D, they developed the first Lumen prototype. The prototype measures metabolism in a single breath, in under a minute, rather than the hour-long test typically conducted in a lab.

After four years of hard work and with the help of hundreds of beta users, the Lumen team launched on Indiegogo. In weeks, it broke the $1 million threshold, and now it is leading the way in bringing personalized nutrition to the entire world.

Does Lumen Metabolism Tracker Work? My Honest Lumen Review

I know what you are thinking. “This sounds awesome, but is Lumen Metabolism worth it?” Does Lumen work?

Tell me about my experience with Lumen: Hack Your Metabolism and Lose Weight. Believe me when I say that!

I was lucky to get a Lumen measure metabolic device to try for free! Yippee! I used every minute to understand how the Lumen calories review can be presented in simple words.

According to the Lumen app, you must use the metabolism analyzer for two weeks to get your personalized flex score. Lumen Flex score reflects how efficiently your body switches between carbs and fats as fuel. So, I wanted to try it out every day for at least that time.

During this time, I did the Lumen breath measurement test at the times they recommended, which included:

When I first woke up

Before I work out

30 minutes after I work out

After lunch

After dinner

I also tried low-carb days and followed the Lumen nutrition guidelines recommended in the app. Although I was not always successful with this, I made an effort to stick to the meal plans. However, I did have more success losing weight with Lumen when I started using the Diet Direct meal plan instead. Read more about my experience with Diet Direct here.

The goal of the Lumen Metabolism Tracker

The goal is to burn more fat than carbs. This is how you lose weight. And it was the best gift when I could get three or fewer in the morning.

Once I blew into the device for the day, the app provided me with a personalized nutrition and fitness plan, depending on whether I was burning more carbs or fat. The diet plans involve carb cycling, which alternates between high-carb and low-carb days.

Overall, it was easy to figure out because the app guided me through the steps. I just had to follow the instructions, and I was good to go!

The Pros Of Using Lumen

I lost weight.

In this portion of the Lumen review, I want to note that I still lost three pounds in my second week of using the device, despite not following all my suggestions. What’s even more valuable is that I understand why I lost weight. This alone means to me that Lumen’s weight loss is more permanent.

I learned how sleep, diet, and exercise affect weight loss. Even if you excel in one of those three areas, not having it together in another can affect your results. It does boost your metabolism!

Moreover, Lumen Keto can inform you about ketosis. It indicates whether your body is utilizing fat to generate energy for your brain. Measure CO2 with Lumen Carbon Dioxide Insight to understand how your body burns fat or carbs.

This will help you lose weight quickly and provide an indication of your blood oxygen saturation. However, you should not compare this device with other water-resistant devices such as the Apple Watch series, the Fitbit Inspire, or the Fitbit Charge.

It made losing weight fun for me.

Using the device regularly made me view my weight loss as a science experiment. I look forward to seeing how effective my exercise was on my metabolism. And how effective some activities, such as holding your breath, are compared to others.

For example, walking in the fat-burning zone was more effective than doing yoga alone. Doing both exercises daily made a massive difference in my metabolism.

I also realized that intermittent fasting is probably one of the easiest ways to improve your metabolism. Of course, I’ve heard this before, but it was nice to see the results.

It kept me accountable, without any guilt.

I reached the point where I knew I had to breathe into my Lumen after a meal and became accustomed to seeing notifications from the app to record my breathing 30 minutes after exercise. Blowing into this device several times a day made it easier for me to hold myself accountable and remind myself that I am working towards better breath measurement. Even the resting heart rate monitors seemed accurate to me!

It was easy.

The best way to describe what the device was like is similar to having a personal trainer that you can carry around in your pocket.

Learning how to use my device was super simple. Also, holding your breath and breathing into the machine takes five minutes.

The Cons of Using Lumen

Although the Lumen was a success, I had a few reservations about the device. And what good is a Lumen review without hearing the bad stuff, too?

It does not link directly to Fitbit.

If you are as big a Fitbit fangirl as I am, you are out of luck with this device accurately tracking your steps. However, it integrates with Apple Health and Garmin, so if you are an Apple Watch or Garmin user, congratulations – this will be wonderful for you.

However, if you are a Fitbit user, there is an app available for download called PowerSync for Fitbit that allows you to sync your Fitbit data with Apple Health. So, even as a Fitbit user, it still provides practical value.

Holding your breath and blowing into the device isn’t very pleasant.

Okay, I’ll be honest; I am trying to develop another con because this fitness performance-tracking device is fantastic! But, sure, it is a little annoying when you have to hold your breath and blow into it every few hours. You must blow into the device 2-3 times each time to obtain an accurate reading.

However, I also enjoy doing this. The routine reminds me to take my breath measurement several times a day, which, sadly, is not something I do often enough.

So, while blowing into the device a few times a day can get annoying, it has more benefits in staying mindful of your diet than the annoyance of having to do it.

Update: On March 28, 2021, Lumen updated their device, so instead of blowing into the device 2-3 times for an accurate reading, you only need to blow into it 1-2 times for a precise breath measurement.

How Much Does Lumen Metabolism Tracker Cost?



Okay, so you probably wonder what it costs for your trainer, nutritionist, sleep advisor, and so much more.

Not as much as you may think! The app is free, and the device is $299. However, if you use our promo code MISSMILLMAG, you will receive $25 off your order!

Just click here to buy the Lumen metabolism tracker now!

Every Lumen comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied with it within 30 days of purchasing it, they will return your money without a problem.

Where Can I Buy a Lumen Metabolism Tracker?

The Lumen Metabolism Tracker is available for purchase exclusively on the Lumen website. However, you can sign up to buy the Lumen Metabolism tracker below.

To get the app, you download it for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The device can measure metabolism in the United States and several other countries.

Are you interested in other Lumen product reviews? I conducted additional research on Lumen Metabolism Reviews in 2021 (to keep it current and accurate).

I also saw that others had great results using the Lumen device. Check out these other Lumen weight loss success stories. Take Ella’s lumen device review experience below as an example.

There are several Lumen. My reviews are also available on their website. Also, check out some other Lumen metabolism tracker reviews from all over the world!

Are you considering buying a Lumen tracker or still undecided?

Watch the videos below for six other Lumen reviews in 2022.

Read our FAQs about the Lumen Metabolism Tracker below.

Does Lumen work? You may be wondering about the validity of the Lumen metabolism breath analyzer and, “Is Lumen legit?” Based on my experience, I would say yes! It tells you if you are burning more fat or carbs at the time.



Rather than eliminating carbs, Lumen offers a new approach that introduces healthy carb-rich foods into your diet while training your body to shift more efficiently between carbs and fats as fuel sources and staying in a fat-burning mode. And it is small enough to carry around with you in your pocket. It’s like having a personal trainer in your pocket. Is Lumen A Good Thing To Use For Overall Health? Yes, Lumen is safe to use. It’s a breath analyzer that helps track your metabolism to meet your desired goals faster than ever! Does Lumen help you lose weight? Knowing what activities help me burn more fat, the nutrition ideas, and educational materials about weight loss and calorie burning in the app have helped me lose a few pounds since I started using it. I lost weight year of regular use of Lumen and learned how to keep it off for good. Will Lumen improve my fitness? Lumen experts say the app is more focused on nutrition. However, when paired with a smartwatch, exercise plans, and other features, it makes for a potent fitness and nutrition app. The device could be helpful as an extra. What is the Lumen Metabolism Tracker? Lumen is a portable metabolic health tracking device that hacks metabolism by accurately measuring the respiratory exchange ratio (RER). Lumen measures CO2 concentration in a single breath using a CO2 sensor and flow meter. Breathe into the Lumen device by inhaling and holding it for 10 seconds, exhale, and wait for the results to appear on the Lumen app. For example, it tells you if you burn more carbs or fat for efficient weight loss. How much does Lumen cost? And is Lumen worth the money? On the Lumen website, this device is $299. However, using my promo code MISSMILLMAG, you can get $25 off your Lumen purchase. As for it being worth it, I would say, yes, it is! Is there a Lumen promo code? Yes! Visit the Lumen website and use my promo code, MISSMILLMAG, to receive $25 off! Is Lumen Accurate? Yes! The Lumen Metabolic Tracker’s accuracy was proven in a San Francisco State University study. The study demonstrated the validity of this device in estimating metabolic fuel utilization, comparable to the “gold-standard” metabolic cart, and conveniently provides real-time metabolic information for users anywhere. Check out the details of that study here. How Does the Lumen Metabolism Tracker Work? In my Lumen Breath Analyzer Review, I proved that Lumen could work. See my review above for details. But the question you may still have is how it works. Read the information on how it works here: https://www.lumen.me/how-it-works?fid=1111. Can Two Individuals Use One Lumen? Two people cannot use lumens at the same time for fat burning. It may be possible, but it isn’t practical or advised. It is designed to be used by an individual. Lumen users should download its mobile app to their smartphone and create a profile with measurements taken through breath analysis throughout the day – which will then provide nutritional guidance and other valid information on how to achieve an individual’s personal fitness goals. Does Lumen qualify as a medical device? Lumen is not considered a medical device. This wellness product is aimed at tracking your metabolic measurements. As this app does not give out diagnoses, treatments, or preventions for diseases – there are no risks of side effects. However, since it doesn’t give out these details, please consult your physician before using this app if you’re unsure about anything related to your health. How is Lumen a good measure of ketosis? Lumen cannot tell you whether you’re in ketosis, but it will measure whether you’re burning more fats or sugars for fuel. That said, you can see if you are burning fats effectively with keto and won’t have to keep buying ketone strips. The Lumen’s Background: What Is It? This smart device was designed by twin sisters Merav and Michal Mor, and they wanted to create a tool that would be used by professionals and the gold standard for measuring the body’s metabolism. It wasn’t long before the sisters wanted to see how their energy levels were affected when they ate in a carb-based versus fat-based mode, so they designed a machine called the Lumen tracker.

Lumen is a device that tracks the number of calories your body burns throughout the day. As a result, this app is a suitable alternative to keto strips, saving you both time and money.

It can be used to lose weight in the long term, improve overall health, or maintain a daily nutrition plan, even when food is scarce – the app provides adequate data about your movement.

The app features a sleek and clean interface that’s easy to navigate. In conclusion, Lumen continues to improve over time and stands out among other fitness apps due to its wide variety of features.

Leave your questions in the comments, and I’ll be happy to answer them based on my Lumen review, which covers metabolism tracking and weight loss to help you make an informed decision.

