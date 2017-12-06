8 thoughtful gift ideas for the guys in your life

Buying gifts for guys are really freaking hard. There. I said it. We were all thinking it. I know that shopping for my father, brothers, and just all the guys in my life are difficult. Now, of course, this is not true for every guy but definite for most! Well, no need to worry this year. We went ahead and did the legwork and found the best gifts for the guys in your life!

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

Now, this is perfect for the guys in your life because no matter what they’re into, they will need a working area. Whether it is for actual work, hobbies their into, or any other random interest, this is perfect. Everyone could use an adjustable desk for them to get some work done. They could have it down low as a stand-in nightstand or raised up to put in the office. So if anything this would be a very practical gift to give the guys in your life because you know it will actually be used.

Ok now, this is just a really cool gift that even I would want. There is no better gift for the guys in your life than a multipurpose tool like the Surge. You could pull out a bottle opener, then switch to the pair of scissors, and finish off with a screwdriver all in one sitting. I mean this thing is just full of surprises. Plus, it’s so tiny it could fit into their back pocket! You would make them the McGuyer of their group with this!

You could honestly never go wrong with a good leather wallet for the guys in your life. And you might think, “Eh that’s not a very big gift. It’s just a tiny wallet” Well picture this with me. A wallet is a keeper of life. It contains your money, ID, and possibly other important documents. Imagine the guys in your life have a crappy wallet where the bottom is so worn that “OH NO!” a hole has worn through and all those important documents fall out. Well thanks to you, they have a reliable and trustworthy leather wallet that hold all their life papers safely in their pocket. You did that. You are the gatekeeper of important documents. They should be thanking you honestly because that is a huge job that you personally took on. They’re welcome.

Records seem to be making a huge comeback and the guys in your life might have taken an interest in records. So what better gift to give them than a record carrying case. And honestly, it’s not just any record carrying case but a really cool stylish one. Plus this guy can hold up to 30+ albums, so quite a hefty fella. Honestly, you could make it an even bigger gift and slide them some records in the case to either start them off or add to their collection. It could become a tradition that every year you get them a new album to add to the case.

You can never go wrong with a funny t-shirt for the guys in your life. And you may be thinking this is only a gift for the fathers in life but honestly “dad bods” is becoming a funny trend. I have a guy friend, that when out drinking, likes to show off his dad bod to me lol. So it would honestly be a great gift for any guy in your life that like to drink.

There is no better gift for anyone that a really good pen. Just like the desk, it is a perfect gift that can be used for any profession the guys in your life may have. And just like the wallet, it would be a dependable gift that can be great for a long use. So either they can use it at work to sign important documents or writing out random ideas that pop into their mind. Either way, this would be a perfect gift for the guys in your life.

A Book of the Month gift card is one of the best gifts you could gift. People love to read! And honestly, if the guys in your life don’t like to read, then they shouldn’t be in your life because that is just wrong. They would have access to bestsellers every month that they get to choose from! Right to their doorstep they would get best-selling books, with book experts notes, and a cute tote. Now they might not care about the tote so much but it sure is cute and handy! So you would be giving a gift that keeps on giving every month. Way to win the holidays!

One of my favorite things about men is the way they smell. Men’s cologne is a gift from the gods that should be shared/given to all males of the world. Giving them the gift of smelling so magical is honestly a gift for both them and you. So why not give them a bottle of Versace Eros so they can smell oh so heavenly!

Philips Norelco – Multigroom 5100 Trimmer

Sadly, men are burdened with the hormonal response of growing hair everywhere. Now some embrace that hairy life but other like to keep it in check. For the guys in your life that like to keep it in check, give the gift of an all-in-one trimmer. The Phillips Norelco covers the face and head to satisfy all their trimming needs.

When in doubt, go for the gift card. A Nordstrom’s gift card would be a perfect gift if none of the gifts above seem like a good choice for the guys in your life. Nordstrom’s offers so many options that there is no way they could not finding something there to their liking. And you might think a gift card is not a good gift, but you are giving them the opportunity to pick the perfect thing they would want.

