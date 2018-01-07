5 New Things You Should Try This Year

This post is sponsored by 7 Charming Sisters. All opinions are 100% my own!

I love the New Year! It’s that time of year where most people feel like there are incredible possibilities in the world. And there are! And my thoughts are that g

Who knows, it may become something that may change the way you look at things and may be something you want to continue doing going forward. But the critical part here is just to try. You never know what fun things you may be missing out on if you don’t give it a try.

1. Accessorize

I am a massive advocate for accessorizing. And it is crazy to believe that at one point in my life, I was not big on accessorizing. Accessories are like the glue that holds an outfit together, and anything from a belt, to jewelry to a scarf, are enough to make your outfit stand out. I say go big with accessories. I love wearing more than one necklace at a time, in layers, or wearing a bright colored belt that matches nothing else in my outfit. My outfit can be plain as day, but the accessories will make you stand out every time.

I enjoy jewelry from 7 Charming Sisters since they have unique pieces at affordable prices. Each of the 7 Charming Sisters has their own shoppable jewelry line, and they want to help all women feel fabulous without breaking the bank. And if you shop with our special promo code MissMillMag15, you can expect to get 15% off of your order! So if you have a New Year’s resolution to dress better, feel better or learn how to bring an outfit together, accessorizing may be an excellent way to do it.

2. Start Journaling

I don’t care if you are a writer or not. I believe that journaling is a hell of a lot cheaper than therapy. It is a great way to connect with yourself and find some things out that may or may not be bugging you. And it is a great way to start the day with a clear mind.

Another thing I like about journaling is that it makes you a better writer overall. Regardless of your grammar or spelling errors, journaling regularly helps you learn to express yourself in a way you may not have been able to do so before. So if your New Years goal is to be more mindful, be a better writer or to become a better communicator, this goal may be right up your alley.

3. Go Camping

If you have never gone camping before and have never considered it, you should think about it. I went camping in college for the first time, and although I was very apprehensive when I went, by the end of it, I could not wait to do it all over again.

The reality is that camping comes with so many added benefits. I got some of the best sleep I’ve ever had with the complete darkness and fresh air. I learned many survival skills like how to chop firewood, how to cook outdoors and how to pitch a tent. And most importantly, I came back more relaxed than ever. There is some great beauty in unplugging and just taking in nature. I felt restored after going through a period of midterms, doing homework and cramming for tests. So if you have a goal to sleep better, learn survival skills or to unplug, camping may be a great one to try.

4. Listen to a Book

If you like reading books, try listening to an audiobook. I love reading. But I was not doing it as much since I felt I was always too busy to do so. I got an Audible subscription, and now I listen to a book a week. What I love about listening to audiobooks is that it is something I can do in my spare time.

I listen to books on my way to work, when I am taking a walk or exercising at the gym. Being able to listen to audiobooks means I get to read more books. If your goal this year is to read more, learn more or simply to try something new, I would highly suggest listening to audiobooks!

5. Go to a Meetup

One of the more difficult things to do as an adult is making friends! When we were in school, we tended to befriend those who are in proximity to us. And the same goes for our work friends. The beauty of attending a Meetup to make new friends is that you can choose friends based on your own interests. I went to a meetup with other entrepreneurs, and we’ve been friends for three years now. This is an excellent way to make long-lasting friendships with people who share similar values with you. If you have a goal to meet new people, this is something you should try.

Of course, this is not a definitive list of new things to try. These are just things I tried that were once new to me, and now they are all things I do all the time. It is so easy to immediately say you are not interested in trying a particular thing. But there is a possibility that it can turn into something you love. So this year make a conscious decision not to limit yourself to the vast number of possibilities that are out there. There are already many obstacles when it comes to trying new things. Don’t let yourself be one of them!