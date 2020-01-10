5 Easy Dental Procedures That Will Boost Your Confidence

Sharing is caring!

It’s said the best thing you can wear is your smile. But what if your smile is something that causes you so much discomfort that you avoid showing it off? For many people, this is a reality. In a world where our image is ever-increasingly more important, it’s good to know what dental procedures are available to us.

You may have a few gaps in your teeth that you want to be filled, or perhaps you are feeling a little bit uneasy about the color of your teeth. Either way, there are ways to fix the look of your smile very quickly. All you need is a quick dentist appointment, and you could be leaving with a brand-new smile and restored confidence. Here are five easy dental procedures that will boost your confidence.

1. Enamel Shaping

A dental procedure you might not think is possible is enamel shaping. This process is a quick and painless way of changing the shape and size of your teeth so that your smile looks exactly the way you want it to. If your teeth are too long, slightly chipped, or crooked, they can sculpt your enamel to suit the shape of your mouth. It is great for any small imperfection.

Better yet, dentists can combine this treatment with whitening, veneers, and dental bonding techniques. The results are almost instant and will undoubtedly increase your confidence.

2. Teeth Whitening

There’s nothing more frustrating than looking in the mirror and seeing stained teeth. Our teeth can be stained due to food, drink, or age. If you find yourself in a situation where your pearly whites are looking anything but white, then you may also want to consider getting your teeth whitened by your dentist. Yes, you can do it at home with charcoal-based products, but it is safer for a professional to do it with either bleaching products or UV light. These appointments can take under an hour to complete and are not expensive. That means you can easily book a same-day appointment to improve your smile instantly. You will simply love the results.

3. Dental Bonding

While this may take a little longer than the other treatments, the results will leave you speechless. If you are struggling with any chips, cracks, or ill-shapen teeth, Teeth Bonding from Ten Dental can sculpt your teeth with tooth-colored resin. A UV light then hardens the resin over the cracks. This treatment allows the resin to bond with your teeth, making it look practically impossible to distinguish from the rest of your teeth. It is the perfect alternative from any silver, gold, or amalgam fillings.

4. Veneers

Dental veneers have become the permanent fix treatment that many people in the public eye, including celebrities, rely on. They give excellent results and can create a finish that most other remedies will not be able to compete with. Not merely for the rich & famous, these treatments are becoming ever more affordable.

Veneers can restore your smile as they are small, tooth-colored shells that bond to the teeth. They cover your regular teeth and provide a small amount of protection. They can be made from both composite resin or porcelain. Each veneer is unique and can even be different colors, shapes, sizes, and lengths. They are made to suit your smile, and so are practically indistinguishable from any other teeth. You will see results almost immediately. Just remember that once you have them placed, you cannot have them removed, as they will be permanently bonded to your teeth.

5. Crowns

If your teeth are weak, this can cause pain and difficulty when trying to do things that most of us take for granted, like eating and drinking. There are instances where it may be beneficial to get a crown put in place, which will increase the strength of the tooth, giving you the ability to carry on as usual. If this is something that is of interest to you, it would be useful to know that you can now get these as porcelain or tooth-colored crowns. From an aesthetic perspective, they look great as they would match your natural teeth color. From a comfort perspective, these are smooth and comfortable and would fit into your teeth, and soon enough, you’d never know they were there. These crowns are securely fastened to your teeth, so they become part of your set of teeth. Some even last for over 15 years, which means they can be fantastic for durability and can be a great aid to ensure your teeth remain strong and healthy.

The next time you're looking in the mirror or taking a selfie and you're not 100% confident in your smile, consider looking into one (or more!) of these five easy dental procedures. You're sure to be happy with the results!