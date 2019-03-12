How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of a Crime When Traveling

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

There really is nothing better than traveling the world. You get to experience new cultures, see sites that you may like never see again, and you get to met new and exciting people. However, as a tourist, you need to be aware of the fact that one of the unpleasant things about being a tourist is that you are going to be a target. This is especially true when you are traveling abroad. This is because scammers, pickpockets, con artists, and thieves see tourist as easy marks. After all, you are out of your element and in a whole different world. This is why you need to stay informed and know exactly how to avoid being a victim when you are traveling.

Know where you are going

First and foremost, you need to know about the areas that you are traveling to. You should never let crime or potential risks prevent you from living life and seeing the things that you want to see, but you also need to be informed about the area that you are traveling to. Know where crime is at its highest and during what time of the day or night crimes are most likely to occur. Keeping your head on a swivel and being aware of what’s going on around can help you better protect yourself.

Be Careful Of Fake Souvenirs

Tourists like to spend a lot of money on high priced souvenirs. There is nothing wrong with this because you want to have something to remember your special trip by. However, the locals are aware of this and they will use this to their advantage. The best way to avoid these types of scams is by using common sense. If you come across someone trying to sell you a statue of a 2000-year-old Jesus, then you can probably guarantee that the souvenir is fake. Anything that seems too good to be true is likely oftentimes going to be the case.

Watch Out For Counterfeit Scams

Many counterfeits will target locals because they are usually not familiar with the common currency. In fact, the best places for counterfeiters to unload their counterfeit money and exchange it for real money is tourist hot spots. It can be extremely hard for a tourist to recognize fake cash because they aren’t that familiar with the local currency. These types of scams are extremely common when it comes to cabs and taxis. The driver will claim that you paid him with a counterfeit bill and then when you hand him another bill he will exchange the real bill for the counterfeit bill.

This is why you need to make a note of the serial numbers on your bills. Make sure that when the cab driver hands you the bill back, you are in fact getting your real money back. Also, study the cash and look for the watermarks and logos because a native may try to give you counterfeit bills when giving you changes. Another good way to avoid such scams is by only using credit. If you are caught using counterfeit bills, you will likely need a criminal defense lawyer that knows the local law and the way of the land. Even if you were the victim in this situation, you likely could be charged with a criminal charge.

Always Keep an Eye on Your Phone

You would think that most common criminals these days are targeting wallets and other valuables. That is hardly the case, as it seems that many criminals are targeting phones. Leaving your phone sitting on the table when you are in a cafe or restaurant is a huge mistake. Someone might approach you with a map and ask for directions. When the individual leaves, you might end up losing your phone. One great way to avoid this is by keeping your phone in your pocket when you are not using it or simply take it off the table when someone approaches your table. The same concept should apply for handbags and fanny packs.

Put Your Wallet in Your Front Pocket

Most men usually store their wallets in their back pockets. There is just something more natural about this, but it makes you an easier target. Put your wallet in your front pocket when you are traveling and you will less likely be a pickpocket victim.

Travel With A Friend

At the end of the day, you should understand that traveling solo is going to put you at greater risk. If you want to make sure that you’re going to be safe and sound during your travels, you will definitely want to travel with a friend. This will make a huge difference. By traveling with a friend, you will be able to reduce the likelihood that you’re going to get mugged. That will keep you safe and put your mind at ease.

Don’t Flaunt It

Finally, you should do your best to avoid flaunting your wealth. If you flaunt your money, you’re going to make yourself a big target. Don’t do it. Keep your wealth to yourself. This is the best way to fly under the radar and avoid trouble.

