6 Important Things You can Carry when Traveling

The way each of us travel defines our personality and the type of experience we would like to take home. Some of us travel light, some pack excessively, some messy, some organized but all of us have one common goal – to experience something new. However little or much you travel, there is always something you might forget or some last-minute detail you wish you prepared for. The best part of making time for new adventures is that not only do you learn something new and exciting every day, but you also get to experience it. Be it history, culture, and art; travel is an immersion of the senses.

For a relaxing travel experience, it is essential to be prepared for everything. As soon as we have planned and prepared, the stress and anxieties begin to leave us. On that note, here are six unusual things you can carry while traveling.

1. Cushioned insoles

Travel includes a lot of physical activity. While you explore a new place, you end up walking a lot. Sometimes even comfortable shoes start to pinch. At the end of the day, as you remove your shoes, a sore red foot can make you cringe with pain. You can’t stop exploring but you can create a comfortable environment for your feet that is taking a beating. Cushioned insoles that fit perfectly with your shoes allow you to walk as much as you want, explore cities and stand long periods of time as you soak in the heritage of the world. As you hike up your way to Seoul tower or walk the length of the Great Wall, your cushioned insoles will help you take one happy step at a time.

2. A whole mattress

Many people often dread the terrible mattresses you find in hotels. Sometimes even the mattresses used in luxury hotels are far from luxurious. A good sleep mattress is much needed for your sleep, especially in long-term travels. You can now get a mattress in a bag including the Dreamcloud luxury hybrid mattress. The mattress size is often compressed to fit comfortably inside a box. This option is especially feasible if you are on road or even a nice camping trip. You don’t need to toss and turn around trying to find a comfortable sleeping position. You can make it happen for yourself.

3. Wi-Fi

You might not get free Wi-Fi services everywhere you go. In this Wi-Fi dependent world we live in, it is almost vital for us to remain connected, even on the go. If International roaming costs are just too excessive for your pocket, bring along a hotspot device for your travel. You can upload your videos to the cloud, talk to family back home or even research the place you are going to next. Now you don’t have to sweat out the roaming fees; you need to pay for what you use. These Wi-Fi devices now come with a shareable option so your family can connect to it as well.

4. Portable Water Purifier

The most significant concern while travelling is often the health concerns that come with contaminated drinking water. In many countries, it is outright unsafe to drink the tap water. Typhoid, cholera, dysentery and Guinea worm disease are just some of the serious illnesses that accompany contaminated water. It is often convenient to carry a handy portable water purifier that can fit snugly in your pocket. Instead of carrying extra loads of purified water bottles, a portable water purifier ensures safe drinking water as well as a light load. It helps you gain access to clean, drinkable water from any water source while you make your way up mountains, across rivers or get thirsty backpacking across Europe.

5. A digital luggage scale

The amount of money you have to pay for excess baggage is sometimes ridiculous. However, the terms of purchasing your ticket is that it comes with a baggage limit. The best way to ensure that you don’t need to fork out all your spending money at the counter is to know how much you are carrying. A digital luggage scale is a small, accurate lifesaver. By simply looping the strap around the handle, you can tell how much your bag weighs and if you need to unload some things. It is the desire of all travellers to fly light, but some places are just a destination for amazing things that you simply must have. Instead of denying yourself and regretting later, shop and pack with a scale to tell you when to stop.

6. A safety kit

As much as we rely on the kindness and empathy of strangers when we travel, we cannot leave our safety up to fate and luck. Unfortunately, many bad elements like to target gullible tourists for scams and theft. Sometimes, tourists can be seriously harmed as well. It is best to carry a safety kit where ever you go. Pepper spray, whistles and personal alarms are some tools that you can carry. It is best to learn about the dangers of visiting certain places so that you are mentally prepared as well. In a perfect world, you don’t need to worry but since we don’t live in a perfect world, it bodes well to at least be prepared.

In the age of social media, the travel bug has bitten all of us. As we see friends, family and total strangers immersed in new experiences, it is hard to hesitate the enticing grip of travel. As you go about and explore, do not forget to take plenty of pictures to immortalize your memories.

As prepared as you might be, there are certain things you are bound to forget. Don’t ever beat yourself up for it or malign the intensity of your experience. You aren’t travelling for the last time. In fact, once you experience the freedom of travel, it is bound to come calling for you. So, forgive yourself and always remember the things you need the next time you set sail. Travel is not only a learning experience about the world and the various cultures, but it also is a journey that people take internally as well. Open up to new experience and live life for the little moments.

Bon Voyage!