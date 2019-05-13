Choose the Best Facial Mask for You

Sharing is caring!

There is something to be said about taking some “you” time and finding 10 to 20 minutes in your day to enjoy the therapeutic properties of a face mask. We are exposed to a lot of drying materials on a day to day basis, and a face mask is a perfect way to give your face the TLC it deserves. That said, with so many face masks on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for you. Skincare has become incredibly advanced in its understanding of the population’s varying needs. While some masks are general rejuvenating masks, others have specific purposes or are geared towards certain skin types. When it comes to face masks, the options are endless — which is why it’s helpful to have some guidance choosing which one to invest your time and money into. Erno Laszlo is an example of a brand that offers masks and cleaning bars unlike any others— it’s just a matter of deciding what you want out of your mask, and which one will best benefit your skin. These are the face masks you should choose dependant on your goals and skin type:

To Treat Dark Spots: ERNO LASZLO’s White Marble Bight Face Mask

This peel-off mask is packed with ingredients to brighten, retexturize and heal your face. It lightens any dark spots you may have, as well as your face as a whole. The mask is armored with BotaniWhite Complex, a solution comprised of botanical extracts to lighten and brighten your skin to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.

To Reduce Bags Under Your Eyes: ERNA LASZLO’s Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask

According to Business Insider, the skin on your eyelids is four times thinner than the skin on the rest of your face — that said, it’s essential that you take care of your eyes. This gel mask will help brighten and refresh your face to reduce any dark circles you may have under your eyes. The mask is equipped with multiple agents and ingredients like avocado oil to moisturize under your eyes. The cream also reduces any discoloration under your eyes. It’s made with Vitamin B3, which reduces melanin production to help even out your skin tone. The mask is packed with natural ingredients and nutrients to help refresh your face by calming and hydrating it.

To Regain Moisture & Combat Dryness: EVE LOM’s Moisture Mask

This hydrating mask will help your skin regain the moisture it so badly needs. EVE LOM’s moisture mask was designed with the goal to restore moisture to your skin and protect it from future dryness. It is made with active ingredients (Advanced Moisture Complex, Aqua Complex, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Vitamin E). This mask will leave your skin feeling hydrated and fresh.

To Treat Acne: SUNDAY RILEY’s Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask

If you have acne-prone skin, consider this sulfur-infused acne treatment mask. It will help address any current blemishes and also help to prevent further breakouts. This mask includes sulfur, niacinamide, Zinc PCA and Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate. All ingredients that work together to treat acne. Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, a substance found in licorice root, is an ingredient that helps explicitly reduce the redness of acne. All these elements work together to make a hydrating mask. It will help mattify your skin and clear up any breakout. Its tea tree oil helps to smooth and soften your complexion, while the sulfur and niacinamide help reduce the appearance of blemishes.

To Regain a Youthful Glow: ERNO LASZLO’s Firmarine Hydrogel Mask

Sometimes you don’t need a mask to do one thing — you need it to do multiple things. ERNO LASZLO’s Firmarine Hydrogel Mask hydrates, tones, plumps, and firms the skin. The age-defying mask will help rejuvenate your face and restore its natural youthful glow. Made with grapefruit extract and Vitamin A to reduce aging signs, seaweed extract to balance your skin, and hydrating oils to moisturize your face, there isn’t much this mask can’t do.

To Restore Brightness: DERM INSTITUTE’s Cellular Brightening Bio Crystal Mask

This mask boasts cutting-edge cellular properties to brighten dull skin, fade dark spots and treat hyperpigmentation. You’ll love how this mask stays on your skin effortlessly and lays perfectly. This mask’s restorative ingredients are incredibly absorbent and can penetrate your skin’s deepest layer. There is a lot to love about the mask that hydrates skin, protects it from irritation, and leaves your face feeling and looking refreshed.

To Lift Your Skin: ORIGINS’ Plantscription™ Powerful Lifting Overnight Mask.

Who said you had to go under the knife or get an injection to lift your skin? This ORIGINS overnight face mask works it’s magic while you’re asleep. And you don’t even need to worry about finding the time or a day to do it! You have to apply the mask before you get your beauty rest. This mask moisturizes your skin. It also treats signs of aging and increasing elasticity. Its firming properties come from its natural ingredients including red algae and sweet almond extract. Equipped with active ingredients, this overnight mask is the perfect way to treat your skin and achiever that firm, tightened look you’re aiming for.

To Plump Your Skin: OMOROVICZA’s Instant Plumping Mask

Plump up your skin with no procedure necessary when you use OMOROVICZA’s instant plumping mask. This overnight face mask does it’s work when you’re asleep. It means you have no excuse of “not having enough time” to care for your skin! It contains microspheres of hyaluronic acid to smooth, plump your skin and any of your fine lines. The masks are also equipped with omega-6 ceramide to strengthen your skin and retain moisture. This mask also boasts properties that increase elastin and collagen production to firm your skin and help you regain your youthful glow. Which mask will you choose? The options are endless, which is why when you are choosing your mask, it’s pivotal to know exactly what you want your skin to get from it.

