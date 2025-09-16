9 Sex Ed Facts Women in their 20’s Should Know

There are so many sex ed facts to learn when we’re young adults! And unfortunately, we don’t always remember everything we need to know.

It’s essential to be educated on how our bodies work and how to have safe sex. How else can we enjoy healthy relationships?

Here are nine sex ed facts women in their 20s should know.

1. Heavy Bleeding Can be normal

Vaginal bleeding during a woman’s menstrual cycle is regular. Depending on your body, heavy bleeding may seem normal. Still, if you consistently deal with heavy periods or bleeding in between periods, you may be experiencing a health issue you should see a medical professional about. Fibroids are some of the most common causes of abnormal bleeding and can lead to other health complications if untreated.

2. There are many kinds of Birth Control

There are various forms of birth control (BC) which can be taken orally, via injection, externally, or internally. The most common types are the pill (combination, progesterin-only, or extended-cycle), the patch, the shot, an intrauterine device or the ring, and, lastly, emergency contraception. You also don’t need to be sexually active to take BC. Many women take them (like extended-cycle pills) to reduce or control their menstrual cycle and/or pains associated with it.

3. Is it Discharge, Urine, or Ejaculate Fluid?

All three are chemically different and may be confused. Discharge is typically a clear fluid of various textures that is produced as a result of self-cleaning. It is also produced when a woman is sexually aroused and acts as a natural lubricant. Urine comes out of your urethra, just above the vaginal canal, and ejaculate fluid is the result of sexual arousal, which is strongly believed to also comes out of the urethra. Female ejaculate is often thought to be urine, but many health experts have said it is not. It’s a more transparent liquid produced from the Skene’s glands, not the bladder

4. You can use Protection with Allergies

Though popular, the male condom is not the only form of protection available. Female condoms, while less prevalent, are another form of protection and have an effectiveness rate of 95%. Proper and steady usage of condoms can protect you from sexually transmitted diseases and prevent pregnancy.

But most recommended condoms are made of latex, which can cause allergic reactions you may not be aware of. If you also adhere to a strict no-animal product usage, be aware that many manufacturers make condoms with an ingredient called casein, which comes from milk. Vegan condoms are available.

5. You NEED to go to the OBGYN

Every woman should consult a gynecologist if she hasn’t already done so. It’s essential to see a reproductive health doctor beginning in your teens, and doing so is the most valuable sex ed young women can find. It’s a common belief that you don’t need to see one until you’ve been sexually active, but that is not true.

You may have reproductive concerns unrelated to sexual activity. Visiting a gynecologist as early as possible can help prevent health issues that may be detected. A gynecologist can also prescribe birth control and explain the different options so you can choose which is best for you.

6. STI vs STD

Sexual ailments are one of the biggest topics in sex ed approaches. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are not always the same, though they can be used interchangeably. An STI is the contraction of any infection received through sexual contact.

Damage received after an infection occurred is referred to as an STD. STDs typically can be prevented if early detection of an STI is done. Another difference is that STIs normally have no symptoms, while STDs usually do. Lack of screening and untreated sexually transmitted infections can lead to disease.

7. Urethra vs Vaginal Canal

A lot of people mistake reproductive anatomy all the time. Though the information may seem like a lot, you must know the difference between them. Women do not urinate from their vagina. Urine comes out of the urethra, which is located just above the entrance of the vagina and below the clitoris.

8. All Labia are unique

Just like our bodies come in all sizes, so do labia. There are two labia—the labia majora (outer) and labia minora (inner). There is no specific size or certain appearance that a labia should have, unless it proves to be a health concern.

Labiaplasty is a cosmetic gynecological procedure that aims to reduce the size and appearance of the labia and other surrounding areas. Some women seek this surgery for aesthetic reasons or as a corrective solution due to discomfort. As always, consult a health professional if you have any concerns about discomfort caused by the labia.

9. The myth of virginity

Does it exist? Well, you don’t have to believe in it. In this patriarchal world and the historic controlling of women’s sexuality, many people believe it does not exist and was created to police the bodies of women to suit the male ego.

If you believe in it, you do—if you don’t, then don’t. It’s a choice, just like sexual activity. While peer pressure continues to loom around ‘virginity,’ it doesn’t have to define you or your worthiness.

Sex ed is critical, and aside from the sex ed facts on this list, there’s still so much more to know. But honestly, there’s no reason why grown adults are confused by reproductive anatomy. Let’s start somewhere.

What are some things about sexual health you didn't know about? Are there any other important sex ed facts not shared above?