How to Make Your Home Allergy-Free (Even With Pets)

My husband and I live in a house with two cats, so we know how much and how quickly pet fur can accumulate. Unfortunately, I am also one of those who always have a tissue on hand due to my year-round bout with allergies. With this combo, I know how to make your home allergy-free, even when you have furry friends.

We are mindful of making our home comfortable for both our guests and ourselves. Yes, even guests who may be allergic to cats!

We have had many guests come and say they did not even know we had a cat in the house, let alone two, due to the lack of cat fur and other allergens. I attribute this to good old-fashioned dusting around the house and keeping even the dirt that is out of sight at bay.

I’m sharing my tips to make your home allergy-free, even if you are a pet owner.

I was selected for this opportunity as a member of Clever Girls, and the content and opinions expressed here are all my own.

Before you start your allergy-free routine

My favorite time to dust is on a warmer day when I can open the windows and let some of the dust you kick up go right out the window. However, if this is not an option for you, be prepared to have some allergens in the air during the day while you are cleaning. You also want to be sure you have the right tools for the job. When I work to make my house allergy-free, I use the following:

Another thing to remember is that dust falls from the top to the bottom. To prevent doing double work, dust in this exact order: from top to bottom. I have arranged the items in the order they should be brushed to minimize the need for re-cleaning specific areas.

Lamps, Fans, and Light Fixtures

These items are usually the highest, so do them first. Then, wipe them all down with warm, soapy water and paper towels.

I love Viva paper towels because they are more like a washcloth than a paper towel and can be used for longer than an ordinary paper towel. The best part about them is that since they are so soft, they seem to pick up more dust than a paper towel.

Since many light fixtures are often out of eye view, they collect more dust than almost anything in the house. Therefore, be cautious about where the dust goes after you clean the fixtures, so you can also adequately clean the items below the fixtures.

For example, we have a ceiling fan above our bed. My husband recently washed it, but made sure to remove our comforter before, and promptly removed our sheets and cleaned them once he finished dusting.

Wash the curtains

When it comes to dusting, it seems that everyone forgets about the curtains, which can also collect dust. We take down all our curtains every few months and wash them. But when you look closely enough, you will not believe some of the dust, fur, and other stuff that collects on curtains.

Dust tabletops

I use dusting spray and Viva® paper towels for this task.

To start, I spray the tabletops with a liquid duster and then I wipe them with a mapaper towel. If you dust kitchen counters, I highly recommend cleaning up any food debris before brushing.

Tabletops that typically require more dusting are those in high-traffic areas. For example, think of a foyer table or side table in a hallway. Since there is so much traffic in those areas, we are constantly kicking up dust. For example, I dusted our foyer table two weeks ago, yet an incredible amount of dust still came up.

Wash the blinds

Be prepared because this one takes a while. Don’t even bother with the dusting spray, as chances are you’ll miss something.

To dust the blinds, I use a bucket of warm, soapy water and paper towels. Then, I washed each panel one at a time, ensuring that both the top and bottom were clean.

I know this part is a pain in the ass. But, unfortunately, there is no way around it. But when your home is allergy-free, it will be worth it!

Vacuum the upholstered furniture.

As I mentioned earlier, upholstered furniture gets the worst rap because it is often neglected in dusting.

First, remove all the pillows from our couch, and then vacuum each pad individually. We clean all sides, even the bottom, since fur can get between the cushions.

We also have a leather recliner, and I make sure to take the bucket of warm, soapy water and wipe it down with a Viva® paper towel. I can usually clean our entire recliner with only one or two babies.

Wash the baseboards

Please take a moment to inspect your home’s baseboards.

Just get a close look at them. If it’s pretty gross, never fear. I guarantee that many homes are collecting gunk in this little-hidden area.

These things collect everything from dust to fur to hair. It’s almost as if it is their sole duty. So take a fresh bucket of warm, soapy water and wipe them down. I promise this will take a little time, but not as much as the blinds.

Sweep or vacuum the floor.

Once you have finished all the other dusting, the last part is vacuuming the floor. I highly recommend moving the furniture so you can clean underneath it. If your pets are like mine and love to hide under the bed and couch, you should vacuum those areas.

Word of warning: You will see a substantial amount of dust in your vacuum. People with carpets collect way more dust in their homes than those without. Be sure to vacuum at least once a week.

If you have a hard-surfaced floor, get ready to sweep. Start on one side of the room and make your way to the other, ensuring you cover the entire floor area.

Change your air filter.

Lastly, for optimal maintenance, change your air filter monthly. If you have pets, this is especially true. Changing your air filter monthly is one of the most effective ways to manage allergies throughout the year.

I know this is a hefty dusting list, but it is usually what we do about once a quarter. Then, of course, we vacuum weekly and do light dusting, but the heavy-duty stuff happens once a quarter. I hope this helps keep your home free from allergens.

