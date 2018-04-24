The Best Way To Save On Your Weekly Shopping Bill

We’re always trying to save money on our weekly shopping bill, and sometimes it’s not always the most obvious things that can make the most difference. In the United Kingdom alone, the average family will spend an excess of £85 a week on food shopping. This astounding figure shocks many, which is why every little change you make will help reduce the total cost of your weekly shopping bill. While short-term loans from lenders such as Uncle Buck are available to fall back on in a financial emergency, there are several ways you can slash the cost of your shopping bill without missing out on the luxuries that you love. Here, we explain how.

Shop On A Full Stomach

We hear you; why shop on a full stomach? Well, by shopping on a full – or relatively full – stomach, you are much less likely to buy snacks and things you don’t usually buy. When you shop on an empty stomach, it’s easy to be dragged in by all the bargainous deals around you, including that chocolate bar at the checkout. What’s more, research suggests that hunger makes us more acquisitive, and if you’ve even heard the term ‘hangry’ before, you’ll understand exactly what we mean. If you’ve ever returned home from a weekly shopping trip and thought “What was I thinking when I bought this?” try shopping on a full stomach next time.

Go Armed With A List

As well as going shopping on a full stomach, be sure to go armed with a list. Again, it’s scarily easy to pick up item after item without really considering how much it all costs, let alone how you’re going to serve it. Going armed with a list is especially important if your kids are ‘helping.’ Without a list, you’re more inclined to pick up unnecessary things as you rush around the store desperately trying to avoid a tantrum. Plus, by making a list beforehand, you’ll know exactly what you need when you head to the supermarket, and not return home only to realize that you did, in fact, need some more fruit and veg. If you don’t have time to write a list, make notes on your phone as you go!

Plan Your Meals A Week In Advance

Whilst going weekly food shopping armed with a list will help you avoid buying concoctions that A. don’t go together and B. the entire family won’t enjoy, planning your meals a week in advance will give you enough prep time to get all the ingredients you need and know exactly what day you are cooking what meal. While many of us blatantly overlook this step, it’s one of the most crucial. But, how does this help me save money you ask? Well, by planning your meals a week in advance, you can identify exactly how much you will need to spend on that week’s shopping bill. If it’s nearing the end of the month before payday, opting for less expensive meal options can help ensure you stay on track with your money!

Shop Only Once A Week

So – you’ve planned your meals a week in advance, but don’t have the time to do an entire food shop. What do you do? We strongly suggest that you don’t head to the supermarket more than twice a week. This is because you tend to spend more if you shop at the store every day or multiple times a week, which can lead your weekly shopping bill to double. If you don’t have time to pick up everything in one big shop, place an order online instead. By placing an online order, you can seek the best deals and look at your basket before you checkout and remove those items that you clicked ‘add to cart’ on for the sake of it. You won’t regret it!

Shop When You Have The Energy

Our last trip to save money on your weekly shopping bill is to only shop when you have the energy to battle the busy aisles and stand in a queue. Shopping when you have the energy to and are not worn out at the end of a busy workday will help ensure you make wise choices when it comes to collecting your meals for the week. While it might feel like no time is an excellent time to go food shopping, heading to your local store in the early morning will help you beat the crowds. But, of course, if you don’t want to set your alarm early at the weekend, you can always place an order online and get it delivered when the kids are at school so you can quickly stash the goods away before they have time to get their hands on them.

There are several ways you can save on your weekly shopping bill, from shopping only once a week to planning your meals a week in advance. What is your top tip for saving £££ on your weekly shopping bill?