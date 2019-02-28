How to Find a Remote Job Today: Is It Right For You?

Remote work is more than all the rage. It’s the new normal in business today. More than half of hiring managers agree that remote work is becoming more common not only among freelancers but also among full-time, permanent employees. In the next few years, there will be more remote work opportunities than ever before.

These new opportunities are especially important for Millenials graduating from college and trying to start their careers. Millennials value different things in the workforce than Gen X and Baby Boomers before them. For example, they value things like flexibility, benefits, and freedom to make their own decisions.

Thanks to technology, it’s easier than ever to work remotely. If you’re looking for a job in a field you love that allows you to work from home in your pajamas, then remote work might be a great fit for you. As a remote employee, you don’t have to commute to an office or spend money on an expensive corporate wardrobe. It’s a great opportunity to grow your career skills from anywhere. Here’s how you can find a remote job today.

1. Understand the Reality of Remote Work

Before you dedicate a lot of time to your job search, think long and hard about whether this is the right path for you. There are undoubtedly a lot of benefits to working remotely, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Depending on your workplace preferences, it might not be a good fit for you. Let’s break down the pros and the cons to paint a clear picture.

Remote Working Pros

You can work from anywhere

You have more time to spend doing the things you love

There are no costs of commuting or buying new clothes

You’re free from office distractions and workplace drama

Remote Working Cons

You’re isolated

It’s not easy to separate work life from personal life

You might not feel as motivated

You don’t feel like part of a “team”

As long as you feel you’re the type of worker who’s self-motivated and okay working independently, remote work is likely a good fit. Tools like Humanity make it easier to stay on top of your schedule even when you’re setting your hours, so you can keep yourself accountable no matter where you are.

2. Find a Job You Love

If you’re not passionate about your work, motivation is going to be impossible to find. When you don’t have to report to a boss at 9 am every day, it’s hard to get yourself out of bed. That’s why it’s essential to find a position you’re in love with. Determine what it is that motivates you in your current and past positions.

Remember, there won’t be someone hovering over your shoulder making sure you’re getting everything done. That responsibility will fall on you. If you don’t take pride in what you’re doing, it’ll be less pleasant, and you’ll quickly burn out.

Before you hit the job boards, think about what you like to do. If you hate talking on the phone, for instance, don’t look for a remote customer service representative position. However, if organizing is your passion, maybe you could do virtual assistant work.

3. Where to Find Your Remote Job

Now that you know just what it is you’re looking for, it’s time to look for your job and start applying. Luckily, this step is pretty much the same as finding any job nowadays. It’s all online, as expected. The key is to look for websites with a “remote work” filter, so you don’t have to shift through geographical locations.

Remote Job Boards

Indeed – You can find many remote opportunities by searching for your desired positions with “remote” in the location bar.

Flexjobs – Here, you can find full-time, part-time, and freelance gigs.

LinkedIn – The biggest professional network is also a top place to source remote work. Once again, use “remote” as your location when searching.

Remote – If you want to work for a startup, this is the place to find a job. If your profile matches the job requirements, you can apply for free.

Like when applying to any job, you’ll likely need to apply to a range of positions until you find one that’s a good fit. Be consistent and don’t lose hope if you don’t get a positive reaction right away. These things take time, just like any job.

Find Success with Remote Work

Remote work is the new normal, and many Millenials are welcoming this change. Working remotely gives you the freedom to define their work/life balance. Is remote work right for you? If so, start applying today. While it will take time to find the right position, you never know what you’ll uncover about yourself and your earning potential.

Take your work online and make the world your office. Whether you’re just graduating from college and you need a flexible schedule, or you’re hoping to gain experience in a new industry, remote work is a great choice.

However, like any job, make sure you’re aware of the realities of remote work. It’s still a job with its challenges, some of which can be hard to overcome if you’re already comfortable with the traditional 9-5 office environment. If you’re ready to break up with your 9-5 and strike it out on your own, now’s the time to find success with remote work.

RELATED ARTICLES: