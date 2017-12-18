9 Affordable Gift Ideas for Entrepreneurs

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

It takes a special kind of person to pursue entrepreneurship. And if you have a friend that has a business, we have a perfect list of gifts for them.

Entrepreneurship and side-hustles are something that is becoming more and more popular these days. And if you have a friend who has a business or is looking to start one, this list is perfect if you want to get them a gift this holiday season. The entrepreneur in your life will thank you for this one!

Before you do your shopping online this year, make sure to sign up for a free Ebates account and get cash back with every purchase. Use my link here to get an additional $5!

52 Lists project

Entrepreneurs love working towards goals. Whether that be starting a new business or a personal goal. But sometimes, actually achieving that goal can be daunting if they are not fully prepared. This is where the 52 Lists project comes into play. It is a journal designed to make lists for yourself every week to help you work towards those goals. The journal itself is beautiful and is a great way to work towards your goals for that week. Any entrepreneur would be ecstatic to receive one of these.

You can learn more about the 52 lists journal here.

Notebooks

Notebooks may seem like a random gift, but I promise it is a great gift! Entrepreneurs are filled with ideas, and it pays to have something handy to jot those ideas down. I keep a notebook on me at all times in case I feel inspired to write ideas for an article, newsletter or a strategy for my business I’d like to implement. Having a notebook also makes it easier to recall those notes I thought through at one point. Not sure which one to get them? Get them a variety! They will use them.

Check out a variety of notebooks here.

Buddha Board

Entrepreneurs are always thinking about the future. Whether it be hitting a goal in a week or where they will be in 10 years. They do this so often that it can become difficult to just focus on the here and now.

The Buddha Board helps you focus on the hear and now while also helping you relax. You use the water to paint on the board. And once the water evaporates, so does the painting, leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind – ready to create a whole new masterpiece. It makes a lovely gift to help your friend relax but also makes for a neat desk decor item.

Learn more about the Buddha board here.

Inspirational Quote Book

Inspiration is the fuel every entrepreneur needs to get up and live their best life every day. So why not give them a motivational quote book to give them a little bit of inspiration each day. In The Quotable Entrepreneur, there are inspirational quotes for entrepreneurs, every day of the year.

Let the entrepreneur you know start each day with inspiration and hope. This is a great gift to keep them motivated all year long.

Learn more about the Quotable Entrepreneur here.

A Journal

Entrepreneurs are queens (and kings) of introspection. They are always thinking about how to make their businesses and themselves better. So what better gift to give them than a journal, where they can reflect each day on who they are and who they want to be.

Entrepreneurs are also, short on time, so The 5-Minute Journal is perfect for any entrepreneur. Each page is filled with an inspirational quote, a space to reflect on their gratitude, goals for the day and also a section to reflect on your day in the evening. This will help any entrepreneur clear their mind by the end of the day each night.

Learn more about The 5 Minute Journal Here

A Subscription to Rosetta Stone

Remember how I said that entrepreneurs are always working towards something, and thinking about the future? Well, learning a new language could most definitely be on that list. Especially if they work with other countries for their businesses or enjoy traveling.

Rosetta Stone is the best when it comes to learning a new language and quickly! So hook them up with a subscription. Right now they are offering a holiday special where they can get a 24-month subscription for less than $7 a month! And this deal is only going on until the end of the year, so it is best to get this deal while it is hot!

Learn more about Rosetta Stone here

A Book They’d Enjoy

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to not only improve themselves but for their businesses as well. So any entrepreneur would enjoy a book that will help them over a hump they are currently facing or anything that is going to inspire them to become better.

A couple of books I had in mind are The Automatic Millionaire and Mindset: The New Psychology of Success to name a couple.

With the Automatic Millionaire, it teaches you how to automate good financial habits. This is pretty important for busy entrepreneurs since managing their money may not be as imperative. The book Mindset: The new psychology of success helps entrepreneurs get their mind right to be successful in their businesses. So it makes for a great read for any entrepreneur on the brink of greatness.

Get The Automatic Millionaire here or Mindset: The New Psychology of Success here.

A Kindle E-Reader

If your entrepreneur is an avid reader, why not get them a Kindle e-reader? This way they can catch up on their books when they get a chance and download and re-read as many as they would like. The benefit of getting them a kindle is that there is no glare if they decide to read outside. And the latest one comes fully equipped with Audible. SO they can switch from reading to listening anytime they want.

Go here to learn more about the latest Kindle.

Portable Battery Charger

Lastly, but certainly not least, is an external battery charger. This is such a practical gift for the entrepreneur on the go. If they always seem to be running around and you’ve been unable to reach them because of a dead cell phone, this is the perfect gift they will thank you for. These come in handy especially if they attend conferences or any other all day events where people are using their phones all day without them being charged as often.

Learn More About This Portable Charger Here

Whatever gift you decide to get, it is the thought that counts. And just showing you gave a little thought to what matters to them will speak volumes on its own. Are there any other gift ideas that will be great for entrepreneurs? Make sure to share your ideas in the comments below. We love fresh ideas that would help others pick the right gift this year! Leave your comment below!

Resources:

52 Lists project

Notebooks

The Buddha Board

The Quotable Entrepreneur

The 5-Minute Journal

Rosetta Stone

The Automatic Millionaire

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

Kindle e-reader

external battery charger