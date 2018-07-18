4 Unexpected Things You Need To Do Before A Job Interview

We all know that you should research the company, go over your resume, and choose a professional-looking outfit. But there are so many more things to do before a job interview! While the night before a big interview can be stressful, you are sure to have success if you just prepare.

In just a few quick steps, these ideas will have you ready to take on even the most intimidating panel of potential employers. Read on to learn about 4 things you didn’t know you needed to do before your job interview!

1. Catch Up On The News

Though you may be laser-focused on knowing everything you can about the company and your interviewer, one of the most important things to do before a job interview is read up on the news. Knowing your current events will make you look smart and engaged with the world around you.

The best part?

Reading the news could clue you into a story that relates to the company or their field. Having something intelligent to say about stories that impact your employer-to-be makes you look like you really care about them.

If your interviewer wants to make small talk about events that happened recently, you don’t want to be caught unaware. But make sure you actually know what you’re talking about! Just regurgitating headlines without knowing the details of news stories will make you seem even more clueless than if you said nothing at all.

2. Boost Your Confidence

If you’re like me, you feel like a huge bundle of nerves and anxiety before interviews. While you might be feeling nervous and not good enough, try to remember why you’re going there. The employers clearly thought you were talented enough to talk with, so have a little confidence in yourself!

Practicing confident body language can instantly boost your self-esteem. It sounds simple, but standing straight and tall with your head held high really does make you feel more powerful! Keep good posture throughout your interview. It will show your potential employers that you are proud of yourself and your work.

Another way to boost your confidence is to talk yourself up. This can be to a friend, your partner, or by yourself, out loud or on paper. Make a list of your positive attributes and accomplishments so you can see (or hear) how awesome you really are. This works especially well if you focus on things relevant to the job you’re interviewing for. The more you recognize your achievements, the better you can point them out to your interviewer. (Wise Bread)

You can even just say some self-love affirmations aloud! Need some ideas? Check out this video below. Repeat your favorites in the mirror for a quick confidence boost!

3. Get A Good Night’s Sleep

I know I sound like a mom here, but hear me out. Of all the things to do before a job interview, getting a full night’s sleep tops the list. You know how your brain feels 100 times slower when you’re sleepy? Well, you definitely don’t want that feeling when you’re trying to answer interview questions!

According to Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine, your cognitive functions go out the window when you’re sleep deprived. That means your reasoning, memory, and concentration aren’t at their best. From a higher risk of getting into a car accident on the way to your interview to blanking out on your accomplishments, not sleeping the night before is a huge no-no.

Going to bed too early might make you toss and turn while staying up too late whittles down your potential number of sleep hours. Plan to get a solid 8 hours of rest so you can wake up refreshed and ready.

But there’s a catch.

Unless you use one every night, avoid relying on sleep aids to help you drift off. And no alcohol, either! These drugs might help you fall asleep initially, but you will be restless and wake up feeling like crap. Make your room dark and cool and play soothing music or diffuse lavender oil instead.

There are so many little things to do before a job interview!

What are your go-to things to do before a job interview? Were you surprised by any of my tips? Let us know in the comments below!

