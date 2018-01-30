How Do You Deal With a Frightening Injury While Traveling?

Do you spend a lot of time exploring the world? If so, it’s only going to be a matter of time before you end up injured. You don’t want to wait until disaster strikes before finding out what to do. It’s going to make your experience a hundred times worse.

To be honest, it’s probably not going to be pretty anyway. Maybe you’ll be stuck in a country where medical care isn’t their strong point. How will you survive your ordeal in one piece? Let’s look at a few crucial things you’ll need to keep in mind.

Don’t Leave Without Travel Insurance

Firstly, you don’t want to travel anywhere without adequate travel insurance. It needs to include things like ambulance cover too. You don’t want to be stuck on the side of the road knowing your physical injuries are only the beginning.

If you can’t pay your hospital bills, they might not let you leave. In fact, they could refuse to treat you in the first place if you don’t have insurance. You need to feel safe knowing you’ll not be in a financial mess for years to come.

You Need to Understand What’s Going On

A big part of the reason why people panic is because they don’t know what is going on. Make sure you understand what is happening at all times. Sadly, this can be tricky when you’re stuck in a foreign hospital.

You should keep your smartphone with you. If nobody is fluent in English, you’ll be able to communicate through an app. Even though it’s not ideal, you won’t be entirely left in the dark when you’re desperate for answers.

Hold Onto a List of Emergency Numbers

We have assumed you’ve been involved in an accident with witnesses. Sometimes you’ll end up in trouble when you’re all on your own. Here are a couple of examples that stand out:

You’re sick in your guest house

You’ve fallen while exploring

How will you call the emergency services in these types of situations? It’s likely you’ll need to do it yourself. Every country you visit will have different emergency numbers, and you’ll need to know them all.

You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Go Home

It’s okay to pack up your bags and go home if necessary. If your injury is severe enough, you’ll know it’s the right thing to do. The only thing stopping you from jumping on a plane will be your pride.

It happens to millions of people every year, so you’re not alone. It doesn’t make you any less of a person. You can start planning your next adventure when you get home. Hopefully, it never comes to this.

Reaching out to Family and Friends

If you’re traveling it’s likely, you’ll be on your own. Maybe you’ll be scouring the globe with a friend, but what will you do if you’re not? When possible, you must reach out to your family and friends, but it’s not so they can rush to save you.

It’s because you’ll need moral support. Even if you’re in your twenties, thirties, or older, you shouldn’t be on your own. Thanks to technology you’ll be able to speak to loved ones face-to-face on Skype almost anywhere.

Stay in a More Expensive Hotel Room

After you’ve left the hospital, you’ll need to find a hotel room to recover. You’ll probably spend half the day curled up on your bed. If you’re used to cheap guest houses, you should splurge on a nicer hotel for a few days.

You’ll feel a lot happier when you are stuck in a beautiful room. It will help you stay positive during your difficult time. Try to find a place near the sea too. It’s well-known we’re happier when closer to the water.

Be Prepared to Change Your Plans

If you tore a calf muscle after a severe fall, you might have trouble walking. What are you going to do if your next step in your journey is climbing a big mountain? It’s probably best to avoid aggravating your injury.

In other words, you’ll need to be prepared to change your plans. It’s hard to give you proper advice without knowing what is wrong with you. You’ll just have to use common sense when deciding what to do once you’ve recovered.

You Should Never Ignore Your Doctor

Most travelers regularly drink when they’re abroad. It’s one of the reasons why your trip is so exciting. Beach parties on tropical islands are fun. Unfortunately, you might have to give up alcohol for a while.

If you’ve been given medication you’ll have to follow a strict set of rules. You should never ignore your doctor because it’s dangerous. You’ll have to adhere to their instructions until you’re back to your best.

Getting Patched up Is Your Main Concern

When you end up with a frightening injury, it’s never easy, but make sure you have insurance so they’ll patch you up. Everything else you do afterward will help in your recovery back to full health. Take it one day at a time, and you’ll eventually be fine.