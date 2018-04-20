7 Top Destinations to Visit for a Great Adventure

With summer almost here, it’s about time to start seriously thinking about holiday destinations, especially if you want to book in advance for more affordable travel prices. With millennials being so in tune with social media, blogs, magazines, and all sorts of content sources that expose them to various prospective destinations, it makes sense that this generation would be so selective about planning the perfect summer holiday. When simply seeing the scenery isn’t enough, consider the following seven-holiday destinations to visit for a great summer adventure.

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is one summer destination that has been making its way onto the bucket lists of millennials everywhere thanks to its picturesque beauty, rich cultural history, and abundance of outdoor activities. The cheapest time of the year to book in advance for Bali would be February through March. Fortunately, even during the most expensive time of the year, the cost of an excellent adventure and some top-notch dining in Bali is remarkably affordable year-round.

2. Phuket, Thailand

Search engine queries related to Phuket are rising by about 50% every year, indicating that millennials are picking up on this place as a hotspot for summer holidays. With warm weather all year round, it doesn’t even have to be summer to enjoy this place, but the summertime is definitely the best time to see it in all of its exotic tropical glory. While the cost of flight tickets to Phuket can be expensive, once you’ve arrived you’ll be pleased to find that the food and hospitality services are relatively cheap.

3. Cartagena, Columbia

Cartagena has become a popular place for millennials looking to have some fun in the sun thanks to its tropical environment yet relaxed, cosmopolitan feel. The area is known for its exotic appearance, bustling nightlife, excellent food, and memorable surroundings. Plus, as a coastal part of Columbia, it carries all the lure of other Caribbean destinations yet at a much lower cost. Furthermore, for the most part this place is still a lesser known destination that hasn’t entirely blown up to the level of Cancun, for example, so there are still lots of secluded spots to be enjoyed.

4. Kahului, Hawaii

This Hawaiian destination has become known among millennials as the entry point for an ultimate surfing trip. Despite being an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Kahului manages to have all of the stores and services you could ever need while still being surrounded by some of the wildest nature you’ll ever encounter.

5. Denver, Colorado

The snow-covered peaks of the Rocky Mountains seem like the opposite of where you’d want to be during the summer, but for some millennials skiing or snowboarding adventure is exactly what they had in mind. There’s also a lot to do in the Mile High City itself, with plenty of clubs, bars, parks, and other adventures just waiting to be had. Prices will be higher during the summer as skiing and snowboarding enthusiast come from everywhere to experience the snow while people in most other places are dealing with the gruelling heat of summer.

6. Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs has been attracting a large number of millennials each year thanks to the abundance of music festivals and other events that take place there every summer. This also tends to be a hotspot for celebrities, so many millennials travel there with the hopes of meeting one of their favourite actors or musicians.

Many Millennials from the UK make Palm Springs their choice of travel destinations, especially in winter months when the UK is shrouded in snow and temperatures are well below freezing. However, as more and more Millennials are moving outwards of London to cities like Birmingham that offer more for the money, it helps to understand that you can fly from Birmingham Airport to JFK Airport in New York, from which you can connect to U.S. flights to California.

7. Faro, Portugal

While Lisbon has traditionally been known as Portugal’s tourism hot spot, many millennials are gravitating towards Faro instead due to the more secluded beaches and the charming cobblestone roads. Portugal’s proximity to Spain and the Mediterranean also make it an ideal city to fly into at the beginning of a more massive Southern European adventure.

If there is one thing Millennials want out of life, it would be an adventure. This is a generation that wants to experience more rather than to have more. As a result, holiday destinations are chosen for a sense of adventure. Unlike the previous few generations, Millennials are all about building relationships and being social, so any destination they choose will undoubtedly be one where they can experience the local social scene while interacting with others who live a similar lifestyle.