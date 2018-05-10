9 Self-Improvement Books You Can Listen To On The Go

As a young adult, there is no better time to improve yourself. You’re mostly established in your personality, group of friends, and line of work, so it’s time to work on being your best self! Figuring out where to start, though, can feel overwhelming. That’s why you need to check out some awesome self-improvement books!

Nobody has time to scour the entire self-help section of the bookstore, so we’ve chosen 9 of the best self-help books that will help you get your life on track. No time to read? No problem! All of these titles are available as audiobooks so you can listen to them on the go!

Keep reading for our 9 favorite self-improvement books that will help you be the best you that you can be!

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life is as edgy as self-improvement books come. This title by Mark Manson gets super real by cutting through the “It’s all good” vibes that most self-help guides use.

Instead, his philosophy is that we should accept that life is tough but there are tools we can use to deal with that fact better. By not focusing so hard on being happy all the time, we’ll actually achieve higher levels of contentment. It sounds crazy but it just might work!

If you want a book that’s funny, truthful, and raw, you’ll love this one. It’s also a good title to try when you’ve tried everything to become happy and successful and still don’t feel like you are where you want to be. You’ll laugh, you’ll go “hmm”, you’ll be inspired, and most of all you will definitely be thinking about the lessons from this book long after you finish it.

2. You Are a Badass

If you’re suffering from low self-esteem, try this book by Jen Sincero. You Are a Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life helps you realize how awesome you are and helps you change the not-as-awesome things.

With a mix of funny stories, thoughtful insights, and exercises to try, this book has it all in a unique package. Its small chapters make it ideal for those with a short attention span or who don’t have tons of time. And because it isn’t too stuffy, it is perfect for sharing and discussing with your friends.

That’s not all.

The author of this title used to be a skeptic of self-help guides, so you know you won’t get the same old New Age stuff your mom used to read. If you’re a gal who wants to be her best self but wouldn’t be caught dead with traditional self-improvement books, download this one now!

3. How to Win Friends & Influence People

Looking for a tried-and-true self-help book? How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie has been helping build leaders for over 80 years. Often considered one of the top self-help books of all time, you’ll understand its acclaim just a few minutes in.

The key takeaway from this book is that you can achieve anything by ingratiating other people to you. Whether you want a promotion, a new job, or even just more respect from your friends, this title can help. Top tips you’ll learn include how to make people like you, how to win people to your way of thinking, and how to change people without making them mad at you.

Though this book has been around for generations, its advice still holds up. Carnegie’s simple list of rules was written mostly for getting ahead at work but actually apply well to social interactions, too. The New Yorker even wrote a piece recently defending his use of optimism and kindness in the workplace, proving that the book stands the test of time.

4. Girl, Wash Your Face

Do you long for self-improvement books that read like your BFF’s life advice? Then this book by Rachel Hollis is perfect for you. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant To Be takes the TheChicLife.com’s founder’s signature witty tone into an amazing book.

Hollis uses her own often messy life to help readers through their tough times. Each chapter of this book discusses one lie about herself that Hollis used to believe that impacted her negatively. From parenting woes to body confidence issues, you’ll learn how to move past toxic thoughts and expectations that are holding you back.

This book is perfect for when you are feeling like you’re falling behind in life. If you are feeling jealous or sad because all your peers seem to be having babies, getting promotions, and getting married but you’re not there yet, this is the title for you. You’ll learn how to deal with those negative feelings and move toward successes of your own!

Want to learn more about this book before you decide to give it a go? Here’s a video of author Rachel Hollis explaining why she wrote it. Her explanation definitely has me intrigued!

5. The Power of Vulnerability

The Power of Vulnerability: Teachings of Authenticity, Connection, and Courage, written by Brene Brown, has a 4.9-star rating and you’ll see why when you listen to it. This book focuses on changing our mindsets about being vulnerable. Society teaches us that vulnerability is weak, but Brown argues that it actually takes great courage to open up.

But why does this matter?

Brown says that we shield our emotions as a way to protect ourselves. But in the process, we also block out opportunities for love, joy, and creativity. Not allowing ourselves to be vulnerable to others means we aren’t truly living life to its fullest!

If you have trouble letting down your wall for people, this is the book for you. It would also make a great read for times when you’re struggling to get your shit together. You’ll learn how to let go and ask for help and stop apologizing for just being you!

6. The Miracle Morning

Hal Elrod’s The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life Before 8 A.M. promises to help you change your life in just 6 minutes a day. That’s a tall order! Part time-management lesson and part pep talk, this book is perfect to listen to when you first wake up or while you’re getting ready.

If you’re one of those ladies who rush around in the morning after hitting snooze 5 times, you probably want to blow right past this one. But hear me out. This book promises to make a morning person out of everyone by showing how valuable that time of day really is.

Think you never have any free/”me” time to work towards your goals? Elrod proves otherwise. His plan teaches you how to utilize your mornings for achieving personal goals from getting in shape to reading more. You’ll feel less frantic and more productive after just a few days!

7. The Four Agreements

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz is about as far from new-age as you can get. In fact, this title uses the wisdom of the ancient Toltec (a Mesoamerican empire and culture) to help you live your best life. If you want to learn how to silence those self-limiting beliefs the old-old-fashioned way, download this title now.

Whether you’re super busy or just aren’t super into the idea of self-improvement books, getting through an entire book might seem impossible. Some have too many steps or are complicated to understand, which might lead you to quit before you have time to see any results. This book, on the other hand, is short and sweet with only four principles to follow.

Ruiz teaches readers to make four agreements with themselves, then explains how and why this will bring you the joy and freedom everyone seeks.

Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Always do your best.

These rules might sound simple, but Ruiz’s guidance in this book will show you just how complex they really are. This book is the perfect blend of a motivational speaker’s lecture and grandpa’s advice over a cup of tea.

8. High Performance Habits

Not looking for the touchy-feely type of self-improvement books? High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way by Brendon Burchard is just the bad-ass book you need.

As a type-A personality, I rarely settle for less than my best. If you also love to be number 1 in every aspect of your life (relationships, career, friendships, etc.), you and this book are a match made in heaven. It focuses on six scientifically-proven habits that will bring you success.

Using survey data from tons of majorly successful people, you can learn exactly what makes those top performers so awesome. Turns out, they’re just like you and me, just with a few key habits that put them ahead of the pack.

The best part?

It’s not just full of tons of theory and stats that will have your head spinning. Each of the six habits comes with exercises you can do to implement Burchard’s plan into your life.

9. Big Magic

In Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, you will find the inspiration and encouragement most people look for in self-improvement books. Unlike some titles that focus on tough love or intense changes in lifestyle, this book is purely about helping you become the person you want to be.

Gilbert explores what sparks creativity and curiosity and what holds us back. This all-around feel-good audiobook proves that everyone can live a happy, fulfilled life with just a little attitude adjustment!

Give this one a listen when you feel stuck in a rut. Whether you are stumped on a project at work, have writer’s block, or just want to be more mindful in your daily life, this book will help you light the fire under your butt to start making your dreams happen.

Even if you don’t have tons of free time to read, you can still benefit from these 9 self-improvement books. Just pop in your headphones on your commute to work, at the gym, or while you’re soaking in the bathtub at the end of a long day. Thanks to technology, you can be on the road to the best possible you without killing your eyes or taking up your precious time.

And before you brush this post off because you think self-help is for losers and housewives, think again. There is a book on this list for every self-improvement need, personality, and learning style. From ancient wisdom to fun girl talk to intense lifestyle plans, you can work towards achieving your goals and dreams in whatever way works for you.

To be honest, I always thought that these types of books were lame. That is until I came across these 9 choices, all of which are highly-rated on Audible. Give them a try!

What are your favorite self-improvement books? Which of these titles are you most excited to read? Let us know in the comments below!

