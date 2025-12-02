This Is The Ultimate Apartment Hunting Checklist You Need

Nothing makes you feel more like an adult than moving into your own place. Decorating in your style, stocking the fridge with your favorite foods, and having a home to call your own feels awesome!

But before that, you have to go apartment hunting. You’ll need the ultimate apartment hunting checklist to make sure you’re on the right path.

Searching for the perfect apartment is more than just scrolling through rental ads. There are tons of paperwork and time involved, which can be hella stressful! Follow this guide to make the process a little bit easier and a lot more fun!

Before You Hunt — Clarify Budget + Hidden Costs

Many renters forget that the real cost of a new place goes beyond monthly rent. Add a short paragraph reminding readers to budget for security deposit, utilities, renters insurance, pet or parking fees, deposits, and any HOA or building fees.

Also encourage factoring in moving costs (truck rental, helpers) and initial setup costs (cleaning supplies, basic furniture, internet modems, etc.).

1. Gather Your References

Before you start searching for homes for rent, you should create a list of references.

Most places will call around to past landlords to see what kind of tenant you are. If this is your first apartment (or if you just want to look extra appealing), list a personal reference and a professional reference, too.

These should be people who really know you. Professors, bosses, close friends, and family members see how you live and work and can attest to what type of renter you’ll be. Always make sure to ask your references if you can list them first, though!

Also, be sure to choose people who will paint you in a positive light. If you are always late for your job or a noisy neighbor to a roommate, find different references!

2. Start A Savings Account

You’ve heard it a million times already, but having a savings account can really get you out of a financial pickle. You might have to rely on that “rainy day” money one day! That is why you should start putting away part of your paycheck into a savings account before you rent a new home.

If the worst happened and you were suddenly out of a job, the savings you accumulate can keep you off the streets. No one wants to struggle to make rent or have to move suddenly because you can’t afford your place. Having a savings account can also show potential landlords that you’re financially responsible and will pay them on time.

3. Enlist A “Real” Adult

This might sound dumb and childish, but hear me out. Taking a more experienced person like a parent or older sibling with you on apartment showings can help you figure out what’s what. They’ve done this process before so they know what red flags to look for and what questions to ask.

Even if you don’t have them physically with you for tours, have a grown-up on hand for advice. You might be tempted by the beauty of a place that’s in a horrible location or you might love the price for an apartment that’s way too small. They’ll help you get the stars out of your eyes and make a decision you’ll be happiest with in the long run.

4. Check Your Credit Score

Before you start apartment hunting, you want to have your finances in order. No one wants to rent to a tenant who won’t be able to pay! Pretty much every landlord will ask for this, so it’s good to get your credit report ahead of time and beat them to the punch.

But what happens if there are some items on your report that aren’t so great? Lexington Law can help! This credit repair company engages in credit disputes on your behalf. If your credit score doesn’t accurately reflect your financial habits, Lexington Law’s team of lawyers can help challenge unfair items from your report.

Take a look at Lexington Law’s credit repair services before you ever apply for an apartment. That way you’ll know where you stand with your credit score, which can give you a leg up over other applicants.

5. Insist On A Tour

Photos are awesome and all, but there’s nothing like seeing an apartment for yourself. Think of it like online dating. You never know how old the pictures are, what’s just out of frame, or what filters the person used to make them look perfect. So never sign a lease until you get an in-person tour!

Not only will you get to “ooo” and “ahh” at the apartment with your own eyes, but you can also perform a thorough inspection while you’re there. Turn on sinks and showers, flip light switches, and look for cracks and gouges in the ceiling and walls.

Even better, document any problems with photos or videos. That way, you not only avoid moving into a lemon of an apartment, but the landlord can’t pin any damage on you when you move out.

What to Check In-Person (Walk-through Deep Dive)

Test water pressure & plumbing — run faucets, flush the toilet, test the shower & hot water.

— run faucets, flush the toilet, test the shower & hot water. Check windows & doors — make sure they seal properly, lock securely, check for drafts or leaks.

— make sure they seal properly, lock securely, check for drafts or leaks. Test appliances and outlets — plug in a phone charger, test light switches, and run the stove/oven to ensure they work.

— plug in a phone charger, test light switches, and run the stove/oven to ensure they work. Evaluate noise, light & privacy — visit during day and night if possible; check for street noise, neighbor noise, light infiltration.

— visit during day and night if possible; check for street noise, neighbor noise, light infiltration. Verify internet and cell signal — if you work from home or stream, this is a must-have.

6. Do Your Research

It’s unfortunate, but some landlords want to rent a beer apartment for a champagne price. Rude! Avoid getting scammed this way by researching average rental costs for comparable apartments in the area you’re moving to.

Knowing how much things should cost puts you in a powerful position. Once you have this knowledge, use it to negotiate your lease if needed.

While you’re looking into pricing, take into consideration other aspects of your living costs if you were to move into that specific place. Does it have amazing amenities that justify the extra few dollars?

Is the building old, which could increase utility costs? Researching this stuff rather than just going with the cheapest option helps you get the best bang for your buck.

Lease Review Checklist

Rent-increase policies or clauses

Deposit & refund terms (when and how deposits are returned, what counts as “damage,” and cleaning expectations)

Utilities: what’s included, what’s extra, who pays for what

Pet, guest, subletting, and parking policies — even if they don’t currently apply, in case life changes

Maintenance and repair responsibilities

Notice period and exit conditions

7. Get Organized

Chances are when you apply for an apartment, the landlord will want to see a lot of papers. This can range from bank statements to a background check to vehicle registration. It’s all to ensure you are who you say you are and prove that you’ll be a reliable tenant.

Investing in a planner will also help keep you sane during this process. You can keep track of showings and open houses, fees you’ve paid, and the dates when you applied for apartments.

8. Buy Renter’s Insurance

Though another bill might be the last thing you want when you’re out on your own, every renter should have renter’s insurance. If a natural disaster hits or someone breaks in, could you really afford to replace all your stuff? This insurance covers you and it’s normally not too expensive, either. Many landlords require you to purchase it, but even if not, it’s a good investment just in case.

Moving-In Logistics & First-Day To-Do’s

Right after the checklist, add a short “Moving In” mini-section:

Take photos/video of the apartment on move-in day (walls, floors, appliances) to protect your deposit.

Make a list of essential first-day tasks: clean the unit, set up utilities, check locks, and drop off paperwork if needed.

Pack a “first-day kit” (toiletries, cleaning supplies, basic kitchen items, light bulbs) — helps avoid scramble after moving.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Ignoring total monthly cost (rent + utilities + fees)

Falling in love with looks — ignoring practical issues like plumbing, leaks, noise

Not checking appliances or electrical outlets

Skipping a nighttime visit (to test noise or street lighting)

Forgetting to read the full lease

Time to Start Apartment Hunting!

With so much to do in such a short amount of time, searching for a place of your own can be overwhelming. But follow these tips, and you should feel a little more at ease. Happy home shopping!

