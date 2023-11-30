7 Best Christmas Nail Colors for 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to get into the festive spirit with some Christmas-inspired nail colors. Like decorating the Christmas tree, choosing the nail polish can set the tone for the holiday season. Whether you want to evoke the classic red and green shades of Christmas or add a touch of winter wonderland to your look, there are plenty of options to match your skin tone and style.

From deep reds reminiscent of candy canes to forest green hues that mimic the beauty of Christmas lights, we’ve got you covered with the seven best Christmas nail colors for 2023. So, grab your favorite red polish, green shade, and glittery top coat because it’s time to get your nails in the holiday spirit! Whether you’re attending a Christmas party, celebrating the New Year, or want to embrace the festive season, these nail colors are the best part of your holiday look.

Reds

When capturing the classic Christmas color, nothing beats the timeless allure of red nail polish. Red is not just a color; it’s a statement of confidence and boldness that instantly elevates your holiday manicure. Several shades of red are perfect for the festive season, and some of our top picks include:

The iconic shade from OPI Nail Lacquer is a true red that embodies the spirit of the holidays. With a vibrant hue, OPI Red is a classic choice that never goes out of style. It’s perfect for achieving that timeless Christmas look.

Manucurist Green Dark Pansy Burgundy Nail Polish is also a great choice.

This burgundy shade is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a deeper, more sultry red. It’s rich and luxurious, reminiscent of a fine Bordeaux wine. It’s an excellent choice for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their holiday nails.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, City Chic Collection, That’s A Blazing!: That’s A Blazing! is a fiery red shade that lives up to its name. With the quick-drying Insta-Dri formula, you can achieve a festive manicure quickly. It’s perfect for those who want vibrant nails without the wait.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Deep Red Wine, Bordeaux for a deep and sultry red wine-inspired shade, Essie’s Bordeaux is a standout choice. This 8-Free, vegan formula provides a salon-quality finish perfect for achieving a sophisticated and elegant holiday look.

Butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer: this gel-like finish nail lacquer not only offers a high-shine look but also provides chip-resistant wear. Its cruelty-free and 10-free formula makes it a guilt-free choice for your festive manicure. The polymer technology ensures long-lasting color and shine.

Greens

Green nail polish is a versatile and refreshing choice that can bring a touch of nature and elegance to your manicure. Whether you’re going for a lush and vibrant green or a more subdued and earthy tone, there are plenty of options to explore. Here are some fantastic green nail polish shades to consider:

The OPI shade is an opaque and vibrant green with a crème finish. It offers up to 7 days of wear, making it perfect for the holiday season. Its chip-resistant and fast-drying formula ensures that your festive nails will stay flawless throughout your celebrations.

If you’re looking for a unique green with a glossy shine finish, Revlon’s Posh is a great choice. This blue-green shade adds color to your nails and provides chip resistance. It’s a playful and eye-catching option for those who want to stand out.

Off Tropic by Essie is a rich, deep green shade that exudes tropical vibes. Its glossy shine finish adds a touch of sophistication to your holiday manicure. This shade is perfect for those who want a bold and unique look.

For a lighter and more whimsical green, consider Sally Hansen’s Tan-Lime. This shade offers a streak-free, shiny finish and long-lasting color. It’s a fun and playful choice for those who want a touch of lime green in their holiday nail palette.

ZOYA’s Hunter is a deep, luxurious green with timeless appeal. Its high-quality formula ensures a rich and even application. This shade is perfect for achieving an elegant and sophisticated holiday look.

Green nail polish is a beautiful way to embrace the festive spirit while adding a unique and stylish touch to your nails. Whether you opt for the bold and vibrant Stay Off the Lawn!! By OPI, the playful Posh by Revlon, the Off Tropic by Essie, the whimsical Tan-Lime by Sally Hansen, or the classic Hunter by ZOYA, green nails are sure to make a statement. So, let your nails shine in shades of green this holiday season.

Skin Tones

Choosing the right nail polish shade to complement your skin tone is essential for achieving a polished and harmonious look. Various nail polish colors can enhance different skin tones. Here are some nail polish shades that work beautifully with varying skin tones.

Neutral shades like nude gel polish are a versatile choice that complements a wide range of skin tones. This MEMEDA shade offers a subtle and understated look that can enhance the natural beauty of any complexion. It’s a go-to option for those who want a clean and elegant appearance.

For a warm and radiant look, consider a shade like Fawn. This bronze magnetic nail polish by ILNP adds depth and dimension to your nails, making it particularly appealing for medium to dark skin tones. The bronze tones can beautifully accentuate your skin’s warmth.

Re-Nude is a soft and muted shade that works well with various skin tones, particularly fair to medium. This subtle nude shade by Sally Hansen’s Color Therapy line is perfect for a natural and polished appearance. It adds a touch of sophistication to your nails.

When selecting a nail polish shade based on your skin tone, it’s essential to consider your skin’s undertones and the polish. Neutral and nude shades are versatile and flattering, making them suitable for many complexions. However, exploring shades with complementary undertones can help you achieve the most harmonious and positive look for your skin tone.

Glitter Polishes

Glitter nail polish adds a touch of glamour and sparkle to your manicure, making it perfect for special occasions and festive events. Here are some fantastic glitter nail polish options to elevate your nail game.

Good Fortune by ILNP is a stunning emerald green shimmer nail polish bound to turn heads. Its radiant shimmer adds a mesmerizing sparkle to your nails, making it an ideal choice for a bold, eye-catching look. The rich green color is reminiscent of precious gemstones and is perfect for making a statement.

Fanta-Seas is a playful and vibrant glitter nail polish by Sally Hansen. It’s bursting with fun and energy, featuring a mix of colorful glitters resembling a tropical sea’s brilliance. This shade is perfect for those looking to add color and excitement to their nails.

OPI’s Nice is part of the Holiday 2023 Collection and offers an opaque shimmer finish in a delightful green shade. It’s designed to capture the essence of the holiday season with a touch of sophistication. This polish provides up to 7 days of wear, ensuring your festive nails stay dazzling throughout the celebrations.

Glitter nail polish is a fantastic way to express your creativity and add a touch of magic to your nails. Whether you choose the radiant emerald shimmer of ILNP’s Good Fortune, the playful glitz of Sally Hansen’s Fanta-Seas, or the festive shimmer of OPI’s Nice, your nails will be the center of attention and a true reflection of your positive spirit. So, embrace the sparkle with these glittery nail polish options.

White Shade

White nail polish is a timeless and versatile choice that can be classic and chic. It’s a shade that complements any outfit and suits various occasions. The Struggle Is Real by Duri is an iridescent white shade offering full coverage and a shiny finish. It dries quickly and is long-lasting, making it a stylish and practical choice for those who want a touch of elegance on their nails.

Wetyou’red’s White Lovey Dovey is an excellent option if you’re looking for Wild’sdrying and long-lasting white nail polish. It dries in 40 seconds and stays pristine for up to 5 days. Its shine adds a touch of sophistication to your nails.

Pearl by OPI is a classic white nail polish that exudes elegance. Its pure, timeless white finish makes it versatile for various nail designs. OPI’s high-quality formula ensures a smooth and long-lasting application.

Snow White by ZOYA is a pure, pristine white shade perfect for achieving a clean and sophisticated look. ZOYA’s nail polish is known for its high-quality formula and long-lastiZOYA’sr, making it a reliable choice for those who appreciate quality.

White nail polish is a blank canvas that lets you get creative with nail art and designs, or keep it simple and elegant with a classic white manicure. Whether you choose the pearlescent elegance of Duri’s The Struggle Is Real, the quick-drying convenience of Wet n WildDuri’ste Lovey Dovey, the timeless purity of OPI’s Kyoto Pearl, orWild’sristine simplicity of ZOYA’s Snow White, youOPI’save the perfect shade to enhance your nails ZOYA’spress your style.

Metallic finish

Metallic finish nail polish adds a touch of glamour and shine to your manicure, making it perfect for creating eye-catching and dazzling nail looks. Here are some fantastic metallic finish nail polish options to help you achieve a stunning and high-shine appearance:

Steel A Kiss by Sally Hansen is a metallic finish nail polish that delivers a bold and edgy look. Its steel-gray hue adds a modern twist to your nails, and the metallic finish provides a captivating shine. It’s an excellent choice for those who want to make a statement with their maturity.

Silver Storm is another stunning metallic option from Sally Hansen. This nail polish offers a streak-free, shiny finish that lasts long, ensuring your nails remain vibrant and dazzling. The silver color adds a touch of elegance to your nails.

For an extra dose of sparkle and holographic shine, ILNP’s MEGA is an exceptional choice. This ultra-holographic nail polishing provides a dazzling and multi-dimensional effect that’s sure to capture attention. It’s perfect for those who want to take their nail game to the next level with a unique and mesmerizing finish.

Icy Blues

Icy blue nail polish shades are perfect for achieving a fresh and cool look on your nails. These shades can evoke the feeling of crisp winter days or the serene beauty of a clear blue sky.

Up Above by ILNP is a creamy pastel sky blue shade with a shimmering jelly finish. It captures the essence of a clear blue sky on a sunny day, making it a lovely and refreshing choice for your nails. The shimmer adds a touch of sparkle and dimension.

Elsa by ILNP is an icy light blue holographic shimmer nail polish perfect for those who want a frosty and enchanting look. The holographic effect adds a mesmerizing and multi-dimensional sparkle to your nails, resembling glistening ice crystals.

It’s a Boy! It is a soft and delicate blue nail polish from OPI’s Soft ShaIt Collection. This shade offers a calming, serene blue OPI that evokes clear winter skies. It’s a subtle and elegant choice for achieving a polished and sophisticated look.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the holiday season is perfect for expressing your festive spirit through nail color choices. Whether aiming for a classic Christmas look with rich reds and deep greens or adding a touch of winter wonder with icy blues and shimmering metallics, there’s a perfect nail polish shade for everyone in 2023.

These nail colors come from reputable brands like OPI, Essie, Sally Hansen, ILNP, duri, and more. They are designed to help you create beautiful and eye-catching manicures that will make you the star of every holiday party. So, don’t hesitate to experiment with these fabulous Christmas nail colors. Don’t let your nails shine bright during this magical time of year!