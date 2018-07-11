The Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 Deals

It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day only comes once a year. If you do any shopping on Amazon you most definitely should participate. This year, Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 16th at 3 pm ET until July 17th. For Amazon Prime Day 2018, I wanted to put together a little guide filled with all the best deals this year. Just for you!

This article contains referral links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them.

But before I get started, it is important to recognize that it is called “Prime” Day for a reason. It’s because you have to have an Amazon Prime Membership to participate in some of the biggest deals on Amazon for the year! A Prime membership is $119 for a year or $12.99 a month. I’ve paid this fee every year religiously just because I know the value of what they are giving you.

You get much more than just discounts on Prime Day. With an Amazon Prime Membership you can expect to get:

FREE Same-Day and 2-Hour Delivery in select areas

FREE Two-Day Shipping on over 100 million items

Unlimited instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Growing selection of 2 million songs – always ad-free.

Enjoy unlimited reading on any device, with over a thousand books, magazines, comics, articles, Kindle Singles, and more.

Free game content every month, member exclusive discount on new release video games and loads more.

30-minute early access to Lightning Deals.

FREE unlimited photo storage for you and five others. Plus, upgraded search helps you find photos fast.

And this list is always growing. If you do not have an Amazon Prime membership, now is the perfect time to do a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime so you can still get all the Prime Day 2018 deals!

But you may still be wondering, what the heck is Amazon Prime Day 2018? And why is everyone making such a big deal about it?

What is Amazon Prime Day?

So what exactly is Amazon Prime Day? Good question! Amazon Prime day is an annual sale that takes place on Amazon for it’s prime members only. It started as a celebration forAmazon’s birthday 4 years ago. And now it is an event that is even bigger than Black Friday by the amount of different sales going on – over 100,000.

With the creation of Amazon Prime day, this company pretty much took Cyber Monday to whole new level and put it in the middle of the summer. Amazon Prime Day only happens once a year and only lasts for 36 hours.

But that’s not all…

There are a number of lightning deals that happen in this time which makes Prime day even more intriguing. Lightning deals are promotions where there are massive discounts for a limited number of merchandise and for a limited amount of time.

It is a great way to get a huge discount on your merch. But since there are so many deals happening at once, it can be very easy to miss out on an incredible deal that could be happening. Which is why it pays to have a live guide with all the upcoming deals you may be interested, hence this article.

On Prime Day, we will be updating this posts multiple times a day, keeping the deals with the closest expiration dates on top, while we remove the deals that expire. It is going to be happening all day and fast!

So bookmark this page and refer back to it often to get the latest and greatest deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018.

If you want more details on what Prime Day is all about check out this video below from Fortune. Or Read the post Prime Day Everything You Need to Know.

Now that you have your Amazon Prime membership and are clued in on how Prime Day works, now it is time to find those awesome deals! Below are some of the current deals that are happening now while leading up to Prime Day 2018. And on July 16th, you can expect all the best deals to be listed below!

Get The Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 Deals Below: (Expect updated sales all day on July 16th & 17th!)

Travel Deals

eBags Packing Cubes – 4pc Classic Plus Set – Price: $39.99 Prime: $24.98

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker, Black- Price: $369 Prime: $169.99

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand – Price: $69.99 Prime: $39.99

Beauty Deals

Rosy Reveal Derma Rollers & Micro Needle Stamp Set (0.25mm) for Beauty Retouches – Price: $49.99 Prime: $29.99

Save 50.0% on select products from Eve Hansen with promo code 50NEWPRDCTFB, through 7/15 while supplies last.

Fitness Deals

JumpSport 350 PRO | Fitness Trampoline – Price: $379.00 Prime: $393.93

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 – Full Portable Gym Home Workout Package – Price: $229.00 Prime: $179.00

ProForm 505 CST Treadmill – Price: $999.00 Prime: $599.96

Entrepreneur Deals

Women’s Small Business Start-Up Kit, The: A Step-by-Step Legal Guide – Price: $29.99 Prime: $24.11

Boss Lady: How Three Women Entrepreneurs Built Successful Big Businesses in the Mid-Twentieth Century – Price: $27.50 Prime: $26.12

Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be – Price: $22.99 Prime: $13.79

She Means Business: Turn Your Ideas into Reality and Become a Wildly Successful Entrepreneur – Price: $15.99 Prime: $10.87

Technology Deals

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – Price: $22.99 Prime: $13.79

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera, Works with Alexa -Buy 2 Price:$239.98 Prime: $199.98 or buy 3 Price: $359.97 Prime: $289.97

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, Black, Large (US Version) – Price: $149.95 Prime: $119.95

Echo Show – Black – Price: $229.99 Prime: $129.99

Home Deals

Campaign Steel Frame Brushed Weave Loveseat, 61 Inches, Midnight Navy with Solid Maple Legs – Price: $895.00 Prime: $716.00

Homesick Scented Candle, Grandma’s Kitchen – Price: $895.00 Prime: $716.00

It’s not really drinking alone if the dog is home stemless wine glass, 15 oz.(dog) – Laser Etched – Price: $14.99 Prime: $11.99

