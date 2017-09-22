When it comes to managing money an acquiring wealth, it is hard. There are so many books and mixed messages when it comes to making the most of the cash you have.

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

Terms like “paying yourself first” and “making your money work for you” is cryptic enough for you to agree with this advice is sound. But when you really think about it, these terms alone make no sense to someone who has not studied this in detail.

I NEEDED ANSWERS!!

So I went straight to the source. I decided to interview Dani Pascarella of Invibed in the hopes that she could clear up some of the confusion when it came to how the wealthy get their cash and how I can jump on that bandwagon.

Dani is a Certified Financial Planner and the creator of the Wealth Coaching Program. She even gives three tips that people can walk away from TODAY to make their money go further for them. Watch the video below to get some insight as to how millennials can get the most out of their money.

I have to say, this was my first time doing a Facebook Live event, and I was thrilled with the turnout! If you were as motivated by Dani’s advice as I was, I highly encourage you to sign up for her Wealth Coaching program.

It’s only $39 a month. And if you sign up by September 25th using the Promo Code FALLINTOSAVINGS, you can get your first month for only $1! Yes, You can get personal help on your finances for only a buck!

If you are still on the fence, check out their curriculum and all that comes with their services below. Their program comes with video training, a financial plan, and one on one consulting to help you grow your net worth. They even send you a swag box in month 9!

And if you are still not sure what to expect in the first 90 days, check out their video here. Dani also mentioned in the video that her clients typically see a net worth increase of $3,000 in their first three months!

Even thinking about the cost, that’s a couple of coffees each week or what you pay for this plan to increase your net worth. Whether your goal is to pay down debt, plan your dream vacation, or just being financially free by a particular time, they can help you out!

Again you can sign up for her wealth coaching services by going to https://missmillmag.com/wealth-coaching and make sure to use the FALLINTOSAVINGS promotion to get your first month for only $1!

Only until September 21st-September 25th at Midnight! Get your discount while the going is still hot! Cheers to making your money work for you.