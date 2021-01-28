4 Valentine’s Day Ideas She’ll Love

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is a momentous occasion on any couple’s calendar. It’s a chance for you to shower your lady in love and affection. More importantly, it’s an opportunity to show her how much you love her. That’s why you need to think of incredible Valentine’s Day ideas she’ll love.

Can you feel the pressure?

If you’re stressing about what to plan for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, get ready for some inspiration!

For The Meal

Every Valentine’s Day centers around one single thing: an absolutely delicious meal. You better make it a good one!

Booking a reservation at a restaurant is nearly impossible; plus, it’s totally overrated. Here are some of our favorite Valentine’s Day ideas for a meal she’ll love.

1. Bring the Destination to Her

Did you have to cancel a trip in 2020 due to the pandemic? Or were you unable to plan a trip due to finances? Is there anywhere she’s just dying to go? Take her there by bringing it to her!

Once you’ve chosen your destination, it’s time to do some research. Take a look at national recipes, most popular meals, and more. If you’re not a great cook, see if there’s a local spot that serves dishes from your destination and order takeout.

Alternatively, consider enlisting the help of a friend who has skills in the kitchen and could use a little extra cash.

Next, it’s time to set the mood. Find a playlist of your destination’s most famous music. Figure out the attire there and buy her an outfit. If you’re feeling really ambitious, you can even decorate the walls in photos or buy some thematic decor.

It’s sure to be a hit!

2. Recreate a Memory

Do you two share a special memory? Perhaps it’s your first date or the night you proposed. Try making new memories by recreating old ones.

Think about the day you shared together. What did you eat? What did you drink? Nailing all of these details will help you truly recreate the experience.

Next, do your best to recreate it. Remember, a great Valentine’s Day isn’t about getting everything perfect. It’s about demonstrating to her how much you love her. The age-old adage is true: it’s the thought that counts!

For The Gift

The crescendo of every great Valentine’s Day is a perfect gift. It’s also, of course, the hardest thing to choose.

Whether your partner is a fashionista, an entrepreneur, the outdoorsy type, or anything in between, it can feel intimidating to pick out something that she’ll love.

Remember: a great Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t have to be expensive; it has to be from the heart. Here are our tips for gifts that show her you care.

3. A Photo of You Two

Giving the gift of a photo of you and your partner is a lovely way to bring a cherished memory into your home.

Perhaps you’ve never gotten around to hanging your wedding photos, or maybe someone’s snapped a shot of the two of you she just loves. Time to turn it into a gift!

You can always go the classed framed photo route. But why not spice it up with a gift that’s personal and practical?

We love custom pillows printed with photos. You can even add a special message to her on the back. You can work with individual artists on Etsy to customize pillows and other items with your photos.

4. A Charm Necklace

A charm necklace is a classic, and for good reason!

A charm necklace is a wearable memory. Once she’s got the necklace, it’s the perfect platform for future gifts. For her birthday, next Christmas, or just because, gift her a new charm that represents something special for the two of you. What’s not to love about that?

Hopefully, you’re no longer stressed about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day because you have some fantastic options!