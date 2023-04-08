4 Skincare Tips to Keep You Glow All Year Long

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Do you ever feel that way when the sun shines, and a gentle breeze blows, and you want to take in all of it? That should be how you should feel every day–because you deserve it! Your skin should also reflect that feeling; don’t let winter pass you by without taking care of yourself with these four skincare tips for glowing skin all year round.

#1: Hydrate! Hydrate frequently!

Hydration is essential for having healthy skin year-round. Not only should you drink plenty of water every day, but you should also consider other sources of hydration in your food intake. For example, eating fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy fats like avocado or olive oil can help keep skin hydrated and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Additionally, using a moisturizer or serum with hyaluronic acid can draw moisture into your skin while providing antioxidant benefits. Another option is using facial mist in addition to serums and creams for an extra boost of hydration throughout the day. By following these steps, you’ll ensure your skin remains healthy and radiant all year long!

#2: Always Use Protection

Protecting your skin is one of the essential steps for maintaining healthy, radiant skin all year round. Exposure to UV rays can cause premature aging, dark spots, and other skin issues, so you must use sunscreen daily for maximum protection. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher is recommended for complete shielding. In addition, look for non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) or water-resistant formulas if you enjoy swimming in them.

Clothing and accessories can act as physical barriers against sun damage. Wearing long sleeves and hats, along with using umbrellas or shades, all provide extra protection from UV rays. Remember that UV rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm, so try to limit outdoor activities during this period and constantly reapply sunscreen after swimming or sweating.

#3: Exfoliate

Exfoliating is essential in any skincare routine as it helps remove dead cells and promote cell turnover, giving your complexion a brighter, smoother, and younger glow. You can do many types of exfoliation at home, such as chemical peels, scrubs, and masks, but for best results, use a gentle exfoliator like a watermelon body wash that won’t irritate your skin when doing it 1-2 times per week.

Additionally, treatments like microdermabrasion and laser resurfacing may be recommended by a dermatologist for a deeper exfoliation, depending on your skin condition. When using any exfoliant, make sure you use it gently in circular motions; less is more when exfoliating!

#4: Show Your Skin Some Love

Caring for your skin involves more than just following a good skincare regimen. It also means showing yourself some kindness and giving it the TLC it deserves. Make sure to get enough restful sleep each night, as well as take time out of work or school to relax with activities like yoga or meditation. Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats will keep your body (and skin!) contented and healthy.

Finally, don’t forget to pamper your skin by using products tailored for your type and containing natural, nurturing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins. Following these steps can help give your complexion the radiance it deserves.