Studies suggest that almost 90% of millennials consider career progression opportunities necessary. If you have ambitions to climb the career ladder, it’s beneficial to understand how to turn dreams into reality. This guide will outline some simple steps to achieve your goals.

Hard work

Movies and TV shows like to spotlight overnight success stories, but most people who make it to the top have put in considerable hard work. If you want to take on more responsibility and apply for more senior roles or dream of setting up your own business, it’s essential to understand what’s involved. You’ll need to devote time and effort to your career, which may mean sacrificing.

Continuous career development

Continuous development plays a critical role in career progression. In many jobs, employees must undertake additional training or study to gain CPE credits and ensure they are current with current guidelines. CPE provides opportunities to hone your skills, expand your knowledge base, and explore different areas within your chosen field. It’s also an effective way to keep up with new trends, technologies, and working methods. Take advantage of opportunities to learn on the job and develop your skill set. This will stand you in good stead if you apply for a promotion or look for another job.

Performance

High levels of performance increase the chances of securing better job offers. If you have a brilliant track record or your employer recognizes your achievements, this will help you stand out when applying for jobs or discussing more senior roles. Performing well can also help you boost your income.

Networking

Networking involves building a contact network and establishing professional relationships. It’s beneficial for raising brand awareness, creating business partnerships, and boosting sales, but it can also help individuals discover job opportunities and build new client bases. If you have strong networking skills, you may impress potential employers, which could enhance your career prospects. If you’re considering going freelance or launching your own business, networking can connect you with new clients and help you benefit from referrals, reviews, and recommendations.

Asking for feedback

It’s difficult to improve or develop if you don’t know where your weaknesses lie or lack of skills, experience, or training. Ask for feedback from your employer or line manager and learn from appraisals, tests, and interviews. If you have areas to work on, you can focus on these aspects to develop your career and hit targets. Use feedback to set clear goals.

Most millennials have career goals and want to progress and work towards targets. Simple steps can help you maximize your chances of hitting targets and getting your desired job. Work hard, invest in yourself through training and continuing professional education, and network. Set clear goals, ask for feedback from existing and prospective employers, and maintain consistently high performance levels.