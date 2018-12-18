How to Plan and Stick to Your Wedding Budget

A wedding is holy and combines two people’s faiths and life into one. However, a wedding budget can cost you an arm and a leg if you are reckless. Of course, a wedding is a one-time affair, but you have a life to live after the wedding day as well.

In this article, we will guide you to plan your wedding budget and how you can stick to it. This will help you to shoot two birds with a single arrow. You can have a memorable marriage as well as you can save a good amount of money for your after married life.

Check The Marriage Budget You Have:

Let me be honest. There is no hard and fast rule for the marriage expenditure. How much you are spending on your marriage depends upon how much money you are ready to use up. Do the first thing first. Check how much money you can afford to exhaust for the marriage.

Ask your parents, fiancé, and check other sources from where you might get the money for the marriage expenses. Once you know your budget, place all that money to a single account. This will help you to track all the expenses and the saved money.

Make the List of the Things You Want to Do On Your D-Day:

To spend the money, you need to know what you are buying. Am I right? The first step of planning your marriage is to make the list of things you want in your marriage. Once you have made the list, priorities it according to the things you want badly.

Make a rough estimation for everything you have listed. Cut all those things or lower the budget on things, which you can compromise. For example, you can buy cheap flower girl dresses and cheap bridesmaid dress.

Let’s say you want a beautiful wedding dress and an amazing ring, but that might create a hole in your pocket. Go easy with the venue budget or hire a local vendor to cut some cost for spending the wedding dress and ring expenses.

Do the Market Research Before Two Months of D-Day:

Well, you cannot wake up a day and do the marriage. A memorable marriage needs many bookings like the venue, DJ, decoration, caterer, cake, beauticians, etc. If you are marrying in the peak season like in summer, booking of everything at the last minute is a suicide.

It is better to make your bookings at least a month before. If you start the market research two months before, you can have the best of all without much hassle.

Steal the Deal with a Bargain:

When it is to spend your hard-earned money, bargaining is good. Marriage means tons of real and hidden expenses. You can bargain to get a good deal like cheap flower girl dresses or cheap bridesmaid dresses. Even if you are hiring professionals, you can ask for some discounts.

Discuss your budget with the vendors and let them know your planning. Many times you get a good deal if you try.

Divide the Marriage Budget as Per the Expenses:

When you have prioritized your marriage budget list, divide all the expenses. There are a few items where you might want to spend more.

Venue: Whether it is a wedding under an altar or a garden wedding, the venue is the most important for any marriage. The expenses on the venue include the rent, decoration, flower arrangement, chairs, and tables, etc.

Be very specific about everything. Look for the season-based decoration. You can choose daffodils in winter and roses in summer for the décor’. The same goes with all the other arrangements. It helps to lessen the cost and is easily available even at the wee hours.

Drink and Dine: Wedding without good champagne and the mouthwatering food is incomplete. You can spend more on drinks and dine but do not overdo it. Discuss with the chef and finalize the food items that are seasonal, easily available, tasty, and less expensive.

Dresses: Usually a bride does not want to compromise on the wedding dress. It is perfectly fine. After all, it is the bride’s day to shine. Nevertheless, you can compromise on other dresses like go for cheap flower girl dresses or cheap bridesmaid dresses . You can get them on rent as well.

6. Do Not Forget the Hidden Expenses:

If it is a wedding, the hidden expenses are hard to avoid. From tip to every worker involved in the wedding arrangement to the last minute sudden expenses, you have to be prepared for all these. It is better to keep a few bucks aside for the hidden expenses. This saves you from the last straw.

Conclusion:

The old saga says we live once, we marry once and we die once. However, between the marriage and the last breath, there are many days to live as well. You need money even after the D-day for livelihood.

Make a long story short, a smart bride always thinks ahead and manage the wedding expenses well. Therefore, be a smart bride or groom and manage the wedding expense cleverly.