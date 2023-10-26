8 Simple Signs An Injury Needs Medical Attention

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Ever stubbed a toe and thought, “Meh, it’ll be right”? Or maybe you tripped in the yard, doing a spectacular impression of a flailing starfish, and just brushed off the dust, hoping no one saw? We’ve all been there, my friend. But sometimes that minor ‘oopsie-daisy’ moment might be slightly more severe than you think. So, how do you know when to stop watching Spree, your favorite show, get off the couch, and maybe (just maybe) see a medical professional?

#1) That “minor” cut won’t stop bleeding

If you’ve held direct pressure on a cut for more than 10 minutes and it’s still pouring out like a juicy plotline from a telenovela, it might be time to visit your local doc or urgent care center like the one at https://mydocurgentcare.com/jackson-heights/. You might need a stitch or two. Or three. But who’s counting?

#2) Your ankle is making a fashion statement

If your ankle suddenly becomes the size of a grapefruit and you can’t recall auditioning for a sci-fi movie role, it’s probably swelling. Pain, swelling, and difficulties in movement? Yup, it could be a sprain. Maybe even a fracture. You best get that checked out.

#3) Colors of the rainbow (in places they shouldn’t be)

If you’re seeing blues, purples, yellows, and greens (not from those wild cocktails you had last night), it might mean you’re bruising. If that bruise keeps expanding like your uncle’s fish tales, you might have some internal bleeding.

#4) “It’s just a headache”… that won’t go away

If that pounding in your head rivals the base at a heavy metal concert and has been going on for days, it’s time to see someone, especially if it came on after you bumped your noggin.

#5) Fever, the unwanted guest

It could mean an infection if you’re hotter than a freshly baked pie and shivering like a wet puppy, especially after getting an injury. It’s time to kick that fever to the curb with some professional help.

#6) The “I-can’t-move-my-arm” dilemma

Limited range of motion is never a good sign. If you’re suddenly doing the robot dance because you can’t move your joint normally, there’s a good chance something’s not right under the surface.

#7) Pins and needles (and not the crafty kind)

A slight tingling or numbness after smacking your “funny bone” is expected. But if you’re feeling a constant tingling sensation (or none at all) in the area you injured, it’s best not to ignore it.

#8) Pain that feels… “off.”

You know your body. If something feels particularly “off” or different about this pain, like it’s more profound, more intense, or just not like the usual aches and pains, listen to that gut feeling.

In a nutshell, while our bodies are pretty fab at healing minor bumps and scrapes, there are times when we shouldn’t play doctor (unless, you know, you are a doctor). When in doubt, get it checked out. Because it’s always better to be safe than, well, injured, and hey, on the plus side, if you need medical attention, you might just come away with a nifty bandage or brace to show off.