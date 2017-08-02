Our health is our wealth, someone once said. But is this the truth? Are we saving ourselves by investing in the different means to safe guard and improve our health and skin? Well if you still wondering about the answer to these questions, then you are in the right place.

Over 65% of all diseases around the world are related to poor living conditions at home or in the communities. It is essential for us to keep our homes and communities hygienically conducive to our survival.

They say charity begins at home. I would agree with this saying because if we do not change ourselves individually, then we cannot even hope to change the world.

Here is the most accurate list of things you need to have in your home for better health and skin:

Moringa

This a very popular plant that is very nutritious and has powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and tissue protective properties.

Rich in Vitamins minerals and amino acids which all contributes to a proper health condition.

Chlorella

This a green alga that is a good source of protein, vitamins and carbohydrates. It mainly used as a protein supplement.

Also used in weight control, cancer prevention and immune system support.

Spirulina

A natural alga that is a good source of antioxidants and proteins including B-vitamins. Its high concentration of protein and iron make it ideal for pregnancy.

Cinnamon

This is a powder that is made from the bark of topical ever green trees. The powder is used to treat respiratory illness and digestive problems

Cayenne pepper

This a must-have ingredient. The pepper is high in vitamin A and other essential vitamins. It dilates the blood vessels and increases metabolism hence causing weight loss.

Also reduces high blood pressure and promotes healthy mucus production in membranes that line internal organs.

Ginger

Produces pain relief in a number of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

The fresh juice has been shown to treat skin burns and the oil has an analgesic effect

An extract of ginger placed on the skin will prevent insect. Bites

Apple cider vinegar

Lowers blood sugar levels and cholesterol and kills most bacteria. Have cancer prevention properties.

Baking soda

Can be used as an antacid and treatment of hyperkalemia. It is used in removing splinters from the skin. Several studies have shown that is ideal for teeth whitening.

Sea salts

Have iodine and other minerals in high amounts which are good for our health

Water filters

It is important to have these filters to prevent unwanted chemicals and compounds from entering the drinking water. These chemicals can be very toxic to the human body so it is important to have your tap water purified.

Aluminum-free pots, pans and baking wear

Aluminum is a heavy metal that does not belong in the body. It is very toxic and unfortunately it is found in many pots, pans and cook wear.

When the aluminum is heated up to a certain temperature, it bleeds aluminum particles out into your food. Consumption of these particles can lead to illness and eventually death after a prolong use of the aluminum cooking wear.

Glass water bottles

There a chemical called bisphenol A or BPA that is toxic chemical produced in plastics. Along with other chemical that are within plastic bottles, it is essential to invest in glass water bottles.

Parsley

This is a good a source of antioxidant, vitamin K and A. This is a must have ingredient at home to keep the body healthy and disease free.

Parsley is an excellent source of beta carotene which has a lot of health benefits.

AIR PURIFIERS FOR THE HOME

The need for air purifiers is on a high due to the pollution brought up by this industrial age. Air pollution is a physical, biological or chemical alteration to the air in the atmosphere.

It happens when any harmful gases dust and smoke enters into the atmosphere and makes it difficult for plants, animals and humans to survive. It is important to access luxury home stuff for more air purifiers because this will give you a lot value for money.

Here is a list of some of the air purifiers that you need in your home:

Dyson pure cool link air purifier

This high-quality purifier will make the air in your house fantastic. It has a lot of features but the only downside is the price. It features a 360-degree glass-hyper filter which captures ultra-fine particles from the air including pollen, pet dander as small as 0.3 microns.

Winix 5500-2

It’s an affordable purifier that captures 99% of dust mites, pet dander and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. This purifier works at a plasma level to safely break down odors and allergens. It has sensor that detects changes in the air quality.

AeraMax 100

Mainly suited for smaller houses or offices and is a feature with the area-smart sensor which automatically detects if the air needs purifying and if it does, it automatically starts purifying it.

Coway Ap-1512HH

It is a very powerful purifier that uses a 4-stage system to eliminate odors and pollutants. It uses particle-sensor technology to monitor the air quality.

GemGuardian AC48425

Have two types of filters; inner many filters and a charcoal layer. Can be kept running for the world night because it operation on silent mode.

PLANTS AIR PURIFIER

Sansevieria plant

Remove toxins such as formaldehyde from air therefore gaining the repetition as cure for sick building syndrome. The plant uses the specific process that absorbs carbon dioxide during the day and releases oxygen it at night.

They are potted plants so they can be put on the balcony or near the window.

Spider Plant

It is useful in the kitchen and gas stoves. It helps in controlling carbon monoxide.

Boston Fern

Best for hanging baskets. It grows easily and bright. It useful also to remove formaldehyde from the air

Areca Palm

This plant can be placed anywhere in your home but especially used in rooms that are carpeted or those with fleshly painted furniture.

It reduces the negative impact of formaldehyde. This chemical is the most vicious part of pollution that is prevailing around us.

English Ivy

These are best for hanging baskets. It’s effective in freshly painted rooms and rooms with computers, fax machines and at petrol stations.

It strongly acts against benzene and formaldehyde.

AQUARIUMS

It has been noted that aquariums have significant positive impact on the quality of air. The fish in the aquarium system basically release much of the carbon dioxide into the water. The carbon dioxide combines with the water and oxygen is released from the water into the atmosphere of the room.

Most unwanted gases have a higher affinity for water. Therefore, the aquarium tanks do have an impact in the purifying the air.

Final Words

Our cities have turned into concrete jungles. We must change it for better health. In-door plants are a good idea regardless whether it is bad science or not. In house plantation and making the back-lane green should be a top priority.