How to Widen your Circle of Friends you Spend Time with

When you hear the phrase looking for love, most of us automatically think about a romantic relationship. But, just in the same way that we’d hope that our lover would also be one of our closest friends so that a friendship can reward you with love and companionship.

If you want to feel more love in your life, without the commitment of being in a relationship, you need to make sure that you have a good circle of friends, people who mean something to you and who care about you. Think about the friendships that you currently have. How often do you get to meet up with your friends in person or even chat with them on the phone?

If you answered ‘no,’ then you’re in the right place. We’ll provide you with some reliable ways to improve your social life and build stronger friendships in the long-term.

Maintaining Friends Online

One of the biggest problems with social media is that it has become all too easy to keep in touch with friends online, with a quick message tapped on your phone or a “like” and a “comment” on a friend’s latest post on Facebook. But, while you may be maintaining communication, simultaneously, it can feel like you lose the connection you once had because you don’t actually make contact in the real world.

While there’s definitely a place for maintaining friendships online, especially with those friends who live a distance away, there’s also a lot to be said for actually meeting up with people face to face. If you feel like you don’t have enough friends locally, because you’ve moved to a new area or some of your friends have moved away, then it’s time to make some new buddies and increase your socializing opportunities after class or work.

There are numerous ways to meet new people. For instance, people don’t just use the Badoo app to find a date; it can also be used to find other people in your local area who want to hang out in the park or go watch a movie. While you’re not necessarily going to find lifetime friends every time you do this, you’ll increase the possibility of finding people you have things in common with, and who are also seeking companionship. And even if you only really hit it off with one of the people you meet this way, it will have been worth doing.

Join Your Local Sports Team or Art Class

Often, it turns out that friendships blossom when you least expect them to. Perhaps you already have a pastime that involves going out to a venue of some description. For example, if you go to an art class or if you have a favorite sport, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded people at the same places you go to.

Playing in a team will help strengthen your communication and teamwork skills, which will help you build stronger relationships in social situations. This will also help you keep fit too, which will do wonders for your self-confidence and mindset. Ultimately, you should be open to the people around you, and you may find yourself making more connections while enjoying your hobby.

Dog Walking To Make New Friends

Dog walking is another activity that often leads to new conversations, with people you might never otherwise have encountered through work or your existing social networks. Dogs are great for ice-breaking – they socialize with each other in the park without any hesitation, and lead their owners or walkers to start talking to each other too. And, if you don’t have a dog, borrow someone else’s!

Friendships are there to be made whatever you’re doing with your day. They’ll pop out of unexpected circumstances, as well as through the more conventional ways you meet people. Be open to the possibility of making new friends whatever you’re doing, and you’ll find that it happens, almost incidentally. In fact, some of the strongest friendships are built in the most unlikely circumstances. And, from these new bonds, your life and those of your new friends will become richer and more fulfilling.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you should be open to meeting new people through new activities, instead of staying locked-away in your bedroom on social media. Don’t get us wrong; Facebook can be a great way to stay-in-touch with friends that are miles away or in a different country. But always choose face to face interaction when possible.

Additionally, things such as participating in your favorite sport or joining your local art class are other avenues that allow you to surround yourself with like-minded people. This is a sure-fire way of increasing your chances of making life-time friends, and who knows, you might boost your chances of finding love too!