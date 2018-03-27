Best Careers For People Who Love To Care For Others

A career is not like a job; it is a way we can make a difference in the world while doing something that we love and we are good at. A career often shows off part of our personality; it allows us to truly thrive in a place where we know we can make a big difference.

If you want to choose a career where you have to care for something or someone else, then there are plenty of different options which will suit your personality. Being a caring individual can be beneficial in many ways, and it can give you a wide number of opportunities for careers later down the line.

Medical and Dental

One of the first things we often think about when we think of a caring career is that of medical professionals and dentists. The medical and dental world is a diverse place where you have plenty of career options to choose from. You could be working as a fully qualified doctor or a surgeon, you could work as a nurse and provide the care and simple needs of patients, you could work in the lab, the pharmacy and even as a midwife.

Even in dental practices, you can be a dentist, a nurse or another member of staff. There are a ton of opportunities in this field of work, and with every single one of them, you could be responsible for making a huge difference in someone else’s life. You can be proud to call yourself part of the medical profession and know that everything you do helps someone else.

Caring for the Young and the Elderly

Caring and social work are two job roles which require a specific type of person and a huge degree of dedication to be successful. If you care about others and want to make a difference in your local area, taking an MSW degree and becoming a carer or social worker could be perfect. You will be able to work with people of all different ages and backgrounds and have the chance to make a huge difference in their lives. It will be a job you are proud to go to every day, and the beauty is that every day will be different from the last.

Counselor or Therapist

If you see yourself as an understanding person, then becoming something like a counselor or a therapist could be an excellent choice for you. These people dedicate their lives to helping others in a mental health arena, and they can make a massive difference to lives everywhere. If you have a passion for mental health and the way it can affect people, then this job could be a perfect way for you to give back to the world and help people process difficult events or parts of their lives. You could save a life with this job and allow people to get back on their feet after stress and trauma.

Teacher

Believe it or not, a teacher is an incredibly vital role to have for anyone who cares for others because as a teacher you will be a role model for hundreds of children every single day of your life. Children will see you almost as much as their parents, and because of this, it is vital that you make sure that they respect and can talk to you. A caring teacher can create the world of difference in even the most challenging student and can allow them to find the inspiration to go out into the world and do what they are capable of. It might not seem like a caring job, but it is a vital one for children and their development.

Childcare

It can be difficult for many people in this day and age to have children and get ahead with their careers, because of this a lot of the time it is up to childcare workers to look after children while their parents have to work. This is such as important role because you will likely be seeing the children as often as their parents do, and at such a young age it is a big responsibility for you to take on. However, as a child care worker, you will be able to teach children, play with them, make sure they stay safe and also do their parents huge favor. This job can be a very rewarding one and it is a job which is well worth taking up your time to do.

Vet

If you adore animals then becoming a vet can be the perfect chance for you to do something you enjoy as well as take care of animals who are ill. It can be a life-changing job for the animals you treat, and it will even make a huge difference to the people who own the animals too. If you can be a kind, caring and loving vet, you will win the hearts of the owners and the animals in your care, and make a huge difference to many lives.

Animal training

If you don’t want to study and become a vet, you can also make the most of your caring nature by dedicating your life to training dogs. Every week you will get to be around the same pets, and you will be able to teach them how to behave better. You’ll be able to watch them grow and develop and make a lot of people very happy!

Animal rescue

There is nothing much more heartbreaking than seeing a stray animal who has been neglected and is starving. If you want to be the person who rescues these animals this can be an excellent career for you. As an animal rescuer, you will be the one who responds to calls for neglect and saves defenseless animals against horrible owners. You can then be the one who helps to nurse them back to health and get them ready to be rehomed (if you don’t rehome them yourself).

Conservation

The planet is a fragile rock at the moment, and this is having an impact on many of the creatures who call it home. With the effects of climate change and other factors, many animals are going extinct in the wild, which is a heartbreaking thing to see happen. As a wildlife conservationist, you will be one of the people who are responsible for keeping these species alive and looking after their environment too. You could be feeding and medicating elephants every single day and spending your time working out how to better save their lives. It is a job which is perfect for people who are because you could save an entire species from extinction.

Customer Service

Even though the first thing which you may think of when hearing the words customer service is grumpy people in a call center- this isn’t the case at all in many circumstances. You could be a person who is able to calm down an angry customer and although it is not a role which saves lives, it is one which will help to make people feel better- which is still valuable in its own right.

Charity

Charity is a wonderful thing which can make a difference in many people’s lives it doesn’t matter whether the charity is simply for the local community or for fighting a disease like cancer, it is still a brilliant career to choose if you are heart. Those who work for the charity are naturally caring people who want to make a difference in people’s lives. There are a few different ways you can do this: one of those being running fundraisers and events to raise money.

You can let out your inner creative side in this role because you will be able to choose a theme, a venue, think of entertainment and decorate the space for people to come and visit. It is a rewarding job both in a caring aspect but also for creatives. You can also be the person who tries to gain funding from businesses. There are plenty of opportunities in this field for those who are great at sales and who are natural speakers. You can put your skills to good use by raising money for a good cause.

Help the homeless

The last thing we are going to talk about is the people who spend their days helping homeless people get off the streets and getting their lives back on track. You will be someone who acts as a confidant for people who have no one else, and you can help someone who has nothing, to become a functioning member of society. The job usually involves rehoming the homeless in a shelter or house. And then after that, it also involves helping them to find a job and get on their feet. You can turn someone who has nothing into someone who can support themselves and build a life for themselves to live.