10 Songs To Motivate You At Work

There are tons of things that can happen at the office that make you wish you were anywhere but at your job. Annoying coworkers, making a mistake, feeling overwhelmed, and being so exhausted you fall asleep at your desk can all get under your skin. If you’re feeling less than enthusiastic, put on this killer playlist that’s guaranteed to motivate you at work!

1. “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor

Let’s be honest: even if you’ve never seen a Rocky movie in your life (I haven’t), “Eye of the Tiger” is the ultimate pump-up song. With lines like “Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet/Just a man and his will to survive” it is perfect for those days when you just CAN’T with work. Allowing yourself to listen to this and be a little dramatic will make you instantly empowered for whatever you have to do, from a dreaded teleconference to finishing up a huge project.

2. “Work B**ch” by Britney Spears

In this smash hit from a few years ago, Britney tells it like it is! “Work B**ch” lets you know that no one, not even one of the most successful pop queens of our generation, gets things for free. As Britney explains “You wanna live fancy? Live in a big mansion? Party in France? You better work, b**ch!” This track is ideal for when you’re feeling whiny and need to tell yourself to “woman up” if you want to succeed. There is no better song I’ve found to motivate you at work.

3. “Carry On” by Fun.

“Carry On,” though a bit dark at times, sends a message that you are good enough just being you. With inspirational lines like “No one’s ever gonna stop us now/’Cause we are /We are shining stars/We are invincible/We are who we are,” this tune by Fun. is a great pick for when you and your project team need to give a presentation. It’s also good for when you feel like you made a mistake and need motivation to get back into the game.

4. “Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy

This one’s kind of a no-brainer. This 80s classic is practically made for blaring on a Friday afternoon when you are trying to squeeze a few more hours of work from yourself. “Working For The Weekend” is also the perfect tune to play when you start getting too comfortable in a job. The lines “Everyone’s watching, to see what you will do/Everyone’s looking at you” should motivate you to do your best to set an example for your coworkers and maybe even get a promotion!

5. “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled

Whether you want to celebrate a work success or just need something to motivate you at work, “All I Do Is Win” will make you feel like a #girlboss. With a crazy inspiring chorus of “All I do is win win win no matter what . . . And every time I step up in the buildin’/Everybody hands go up,” this banger will make you feel like a star even if you’re just an intern. And who knows, singing about being the HBIC could make it come true!

6. “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summer

Stuck in a job where you feel unappreciated? It can happen anywhere from retail to an office. This Donna Summer classic totally gets it with lines like “She works hard for the money/So you better treat her right.” Rather than blowing up at your coworkers or boss, blast “She Works Hard For The Money” in your headphones instead and you’ll feel better in no time.

7. “Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul

It’s totally natural to feel unsure of yourself at work, especially when starting a new job or getting a promotion. But remember that out of tons of applicants, your employers chose you! Still feeling like an imposter? RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” is fun, silly, and will give you the confidence boost you need. Just “work/work it, girl/do your thing”!

8. “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba

Running into a set-back on the job can make your stomach drop. From a negative performance review to losing hours of work due to a computer error, some days you feel like you want to drop everything and quit. Instead, play “Tubthumping.” With a catchy chorus of “I get knocked down, but I get up again/You are never gonna keep me down,” this inspiring 90s one-hit wonder will help you dust yourself off and continue to be your amazing self!

9. “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyonce

You can’t have a motivational songs playlist without Queen Bey! Apart from its fun and feminist chorus, “Run the World (Girls)” has lots of lyrics about women making money for themselves like “I work my 9 to 5 and I cut my check/This goes out to all the women getting it in/Get on your grind.” Listening to this song will motivate you to be the strong, independent career woman you are!

10. “Work” by Iggy Azalea

Feeling tired and overwhelmed with work projects? When you’re burnt out, it often seems easier to coast and do the minimum. Listen to “Work” and you’ll feel differently. Iggy tells the story of how she rose to the top and how hard she had to work to get there. Lines like “You can hate it or love it/Hustle and the struggle is the only thing I’m trusting” are sure to motivate you at work to do your best so you can achieve your dreams!

Nothing gives you a boost of inspiration like a good playlist. Rather than listening to keyboard clicks and distracting conversations in the office around you, try these hits instead. These 10 songs will definitely motivate you at work so you can be one step closer to your dreams!

