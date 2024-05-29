4 Best Sunburn Feet Treatments For Home

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

It is given that the Sun can provide vitamin D if utilized well. However, too many Sun rays can impose long-term effects on our health. One of the most common problems that people can encounter especially in the summer season is sunburned feet. There are many sunburn feet treatments you can do at home.

Dealing with severe sunburn on the feet can be a literal pain, especially when every step feels like walking on hot coals. Mostly, the risk of sunburn increases when spending time with your friends or family at the beach because you do not wear footwear while at the beach. Other reasons are if you hike in high altitudes during summertime or simply forget to wear sunscreen, overexposure to the Sun’s ultraviolet rays can cause skin damage.

However, proper treatment doesn’t always require a trip to the pharmacy. The good news is some of the best treatments for sunburned feet can be found right in the comfort of your own home. In this article, we’ll explore the four best options of home remedies to soothe and heal your slight to severe burns, especially on your feet, ensuring you’re pain-free and ready for your next adventure in no time.

The first thing that comes into mind if there is sunburn is to use aloe vera as a first aid. A lot of products right now are aloe vera-based and can be bought as a nonprescription pain reliever and can be easily used as a relief to sunburnt feet.

One example is ALOE UP which takes the healing power of aloe vera to the next level with their Aloe Ice Sunburn Relief Jelly. This lightweight after-sun gel is specially formulated to provide quick relief for sunburned skin, including those tender feet.

With a foundation of 96.6% pure aloe vera gel, it not only soothes the burn like soaking in a tub of cool water but also helps reduce swelling and itching regardless of your skin type. What sets this gel pain reliever apart is its addition of 2% anesthetic lidocaine, which provides immediate pain relief.

Perfect if you’re dealing with severe blistering, burns, cuts, scrapes, or insect bites, this jelly has you covered. Plus, its non-comedogenic formula is free of fragrance, alcohol, oxybenzone, octinoxate, and parabens, making it safe for both you and the environment. ALOE UP has been a trusted name in sun protection and skin care for over four decades, and their Aloe Ice Sunburn Relief Jelly is proof of their commitment to quality and effectiveness.

Buy this ALOE UP Aloe Sunburn Jelly now.

Colloidal silver has long been applauded for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal anti-inflammatory medication for soothing sunburned skin. Silver Miracles provides the power of colloidal silver in their Silver Miracles Colloidal Silver Gel, a gentle yet effective treatment for sunburns and irritated skin.

Made with 99.999% pure silver, this gel promotes the healing of damaged cells while being suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones refraining from any inflammatory reaction. Its clean ingredients and vegan formula ensure that you’re getting the best care without any added colors or fragrances. Whether you’re dealing with redness, inflammation, or peeling skin, Silver Miracles Colloidal Silver Gel provides relief while promoting the natural healing process. Plus, it’s proudly made in the USA, so you can trust its quality and efficacy.

Buy this Silver Miracles Colloidal Silver Gel now.

Sunburn feet treatments are of various types. You can perform according to your ease. Sunburned feet often come with sore skin, dryness, and cracking which worsen the discomfort. That’s where Dr. Scholl’s Dry, Cracked Foot Repair Ultra-Hydrating Foot Cream comes in. This intensive foot cream is specially formulated to restore your skin’s natural moisture balance, providing relief for dry, cracked feet and heels after your exposure to a lot of sunlight.

However, its blend of ingredients, including urea, Epsom salt, and essential oils, works together to heal, soothe, and moisturize the affected skin.

The high urea content (25%) enables this foot cream to draw moisture deep into the skin, supercharging hydration for 24-hour moisturization. Plus, with the addition of essential oils like peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus, it delivers a refreshing scent and cooling sensation, perfect for tired, sunburned feet.

Buy this Dr. Scholl’s Dry Cracked Foot Repair Cream now.

For those dealing with extremely dry, cracked feet, O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet Foot Cream is a game-changer. This concentrated foot cream is designed to heal, relieve, and repair the skin regardless of the severity of the burns. With its unscented, non-greasy formula, it’s safe for sensitive skin, including diabetics.

O’Keeffe’s unique formula creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface, instantly boosting moisture levels and preventing further moisture loss that is brought by severe exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Most people start seeing improvements in just a few days, making it an essential addition to any foot care routine.

Buy this O’Keeffe’s For Healthy Feet Foot Cream now.

Conclusion

When it comes to treating sunburned feet treatments at home, these four options are truly the cream of the crop. From soothing gels to hydrating creams, each product offers unique benefits to help alleviate the symptoms of sunburn and eventually heal it throughout the process without the need for any medical treatment.

Remember to protect your feet from further sun exposure by wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, if possible avoid exposure to UV rays at all times, and always seek medical attention if your sunburn is severe or shows signs of infection. With the right care and treatment, your feet will be back to their healthy, happy selves in no time.