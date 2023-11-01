17 Most Funny Book Titles That Will Make You Laugh

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

These oddly specific and hilariously funny book titles are telling you exactly what they are all about – kind of. If you ever thought you couldn’t get published, consider that these books somehow managed it.

I’m devastated to learn that this book is a book of love poems and not an informative how-to guide for pole dancing to gospel hymns. Despite that, this book has received many good reviews.

Check it out here.

I was oddly disappointed to discover that this is an ordinary cookbook and not a book for cooking with fecal matter. The Thai author, Khun Saiyuud Diwong, goes by the nickname Poo, hence the title of the book.

You can buy the book here.

Have you ever been haunted by the thought of what to do with your dead cat? No? Weird. Simon Bond thought about it enough to develop 101 ways to use your dead cat.

If, for any reason, you want to own this book, you can buy it here.

This sarcastic book has even wittier reviews. You can buy the book or, more importantly, read its reviews.

Get the book here.

If your useless cat isn’t dead, you probably still need to feed it. Now, you can unlock the secret of cooking for your feline with this fantastic book.

Buy it here.

There must be a hot market for long-titled devotional novels for teens because this book has sold more than 700,000 copies. You can buy the book here, although one review pointed out, “It has no advice for opening lockers!”

Get the book here.

From the title and the cover, you would think this is another holy teen novel. Still, this is the story of a 17-year-old girl from Utah who must stand up to her “disapproving mother” to pursue her artistic dreams but also apparently has a crush on her Uncle. Sus5an doesn’t make good decisions.

You can buy this book here.

This book gets creepier and creepier as you look at it. The title, the cover, the review…. I hope no one ever buys this book.

But if you want to read some witty comments, go here.

This “artistic photography” book is mostly just a bunch of pictures of abandoned shopping carts – which is probably exactly what you should have expected. Amazon calls it “a must-have for anyone passionate about shopping carts.”

If you’re one of those people, you can own this book here.

This “unprecedented” book happens when someone decides, “Let’s give cats paint and see what happens.” The ironic wit and professionalism with which the book is written only add to the experience.

Buy the book here and give it to everyone you know.

Listen, becoming a dictator is hard. There’s a lot to consider. That’s why this book gives you advice and tips on ruling the world, from creating your flag to stopping free speech.

Buy the book here and get closer to your dreams of dictatorship.

6. The Beginner’s Guide to Sex in the Afterlife: An Exploration of the Extraordinary Potential of Sexual Energy by David Staume

Let’s be clear here: this book is only for the “recently deceased” so that they can learn all about sexy ghost stuff.

If you’re dead but having a hard time figuring out how all of it works, pick up this informative book here.

You had me at “lesbian horse stories.” This collection of short stories revolving around horse-riding lesbians will leave you wondering – “Will the stables ever be safe again?”

Read reviews and buy the book here.

The Gnomeo and Juliet movie may have been on to something. Learn how to protect yourself from garden gnomes with (what I can imagine) the only book on the market for gnome defense.

Buy your copy here before the gnomes can get to you.

If the title didn’t draw you in, the pictures on the cover certainly did. I’m unsure what you can make with a hammer, some rulers, an orange slice, and the thickest chinstrap beard I have ever seen, but I’m excited.

Buy this glorious book here and get yourself a better love life.

Not the chicken coop! If it’s not gnomes, it’s fairies.

Learn more about our “campaign against the fairy kingdom” here.

This book is out of print now, presumably because of this fantastic title, although you can still get your hands on used copies here.

Leave a comment letting us know about any odd book titles that you have come across!