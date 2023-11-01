17 Most Funny Book Titles That Will Make You Laugh

17 Oddly Specific Book Titles That Will Make You Laugh
These oddly specific and hilariously funny book titles are telling you exactly what they are all about – kind of. If you ever thought you couldn’t get published, consider that these books somehow managed it.
17. Pole Dancing to Gospel Hymns by Andrea Gibson
I’m devastated to learn that this book is a book of love poems and not an informative how-to guide for pole dancing to gospel hymns. Despite that, this book has received many good reviews.
16. Cooking With Poo by Saiyuud Diwong
I was oddly disappointed to discover that this is an ordinary cookbook and not a book for cooking with fecal matter. The Thai author, Khun Saiyuud Diwong, goes by the nickname Poo, hence the title of the book.
15. 101 Uses for a Dead Cat by Simon Bond
Have you ever been haunted by the thought of what to do with your dead cat? No? Weird. Simon Bond thought about it enough to develop 101 ways to use your dead cat.
14. How To Raise Your IQ by Eating Gifted Children by Lewis Frumkes
13. The Secret to Cooking for Cats by Martin Gardner
If your useless cat isn’t dead, you probably still need to feed it. Now, you can unlock the secret of cooking for your feline with this fantastic book.
12. If God Loves Me, Why Can’t I Get My Locker Open? by Lorraine Peterson
11. My Name is Sus5an Smith. The five is Silent by Louise Plummer
From the title and the cover, you would think this is another holy teen novel. Still, this is the story of a 17-year-old girl from Utah who must stand up to her “disapproving mother” to pursue her artistic dreams but also apparently has a crush on her Uncle. Sus5an doesn’t make good decisions.
10. The Best Dad is a Good Lover by Charlie W. Shedd
This book gets creepier and creepier as you look at it. The title, the cover, the review…. I hope no one ever buys this book.
9. The Stray Shopping Carts of Eastern North America: A Guide to Field Identification by Julian Montague
This “artistic photography” book is mostly just a bunch of pictures of abandoned shopping carts – which is probably exactly what you should have expected. Amazon calls it “a must-have for anyone passionate about shopping carts.”
8. Why Cats Paint: A Theory of Feline Aesthetics by Heather Busch and Burton Silver
This “unprecedented” book happens when someone decides, “Let’s give cats paint and see what happens.” The ironic wit and professionalism with which the book is written only add to the experience.
7. How to Rule the World: A Handbook for the Aspiring Dictator by Andre de Guillaume
Listen, becoming a dictator is hard. There’s a lot to consider. That’s why this book gives you advice and tips on ruling the world, from creating your flag to stopping free speech.
6. The Beginner’s Guide to Sex in the Afterlife: An Exploration of the Extraordinary Potential of Sexual Energy by David Staume
Let’s be clear here: this book is only for the “recently deceased” so that they can learn all about sexy ghost stuff.
5. The Big Book Of Lesbian Horse Stories by Alisa Surkis and Monica Nolan
You had me at “lesbian horse stories.” This collection of short stories revolving around horse-riding lesbians will leave you wondering – “Will the stables ever be safe again?”
4. How to Survive a Garden Gnome Attack. Defend Yourself When the Lawn Warriors Strike (and They Will) by Chuck Sambuchino
The Gnomeo and Juliet movie may have been on to something. Learn how to protect yourself from garden gnomes with (what I can imagine) the only book on the market for gnome defense.
3. Make Your Sex Toys. 50 Quick and Easy Projects – with Step-by-Step Pictures! A Practical Guide to a Better Love Life by Matt Pagett
If the title didn’t draw you in, the pictures on the cover certainly did. I’m unsure what you can make with a hammer, some rulers, an orange slice, and the thickest chinstrap beard I have ever seen, but I’m excited.
2. Goblinproofing One’s Chicken Coop and Other Practical Advice in Our Campaign Against the Fairy Kingdom by Reginald Bakeley
Not the chicken coop! If it’s not gnomes, it’s fairies.
1. The Jewish-Japanese Sex & Cook Book and How to Raise Wolves by Jack Douglas
Leave a comment letting us know about any odd book titles that you have come across!
19 Comments
I’m a librarian, and this reminds me of another blog I follow – it’s called Awful Library Books and people will share all of the crazy books they find in their libraries. They are very entertaining!
These books definitely have weird yet funny titles!
These are hilarious!! i wonder if the books are actually good…
hahaha these are great. I used to work at the library on my campus.. I forwarded this to my former bosses!
hahaha some of these are hilarious!!
OMG this is so dang hilarious!!!
They titles of these books are hilarious (and also a little disturbing, haha). The sex in the afterlife book weirds me out. And the My name is Su5an one cracks me up!
Very interesting indeed! I want to pick up and read a few!
Thanks for a good laugh! It’s been a long day at work!! These are hilarious!
Haha I love stuff like this! Gave me such a laugh!
Such a funny post!
HAHAH this is so funny! Great post!
I can’t believe these are actually books. aha. I’d love to skim through some to see if it’s as funny as it’s title.
so funny!
seriously can’t stop laughing!! that last one tho!! Where is the crying laughing emoji?? xo
Oh wow, these are hilarious 😛 Thanks for the laugh today! 🙂
Lmfao! These were hilarious. Definitely a little mood booster.
I will definitely be buying these as gifts for some of my friends
This post just made my day! These are like the most hilarious titles ever. I’m defiantly bookmarking this post! Thanks for sharing. lol
