Dressing to Impress and Work

Our attire is one of the last things on our mind during work. As long as we fit the part, we’re usually not too concerned about how we look. This is especially true if you work in a busy environment such as a kitchen or a working environment, but by taking a few minutes to look at your working clothes and the possible replacements, you’ll find that it’s possible to dress both for work and to impress.

This can be important for certain jobs. For instance, if you’re part of the waiting staff at a high-end restaurant, you not only want to look great but also feel comfortable when you’re taking orders and communicating with the kitchen staff. To accomplish this, you’ll need a good-looking suit, pants and shirt, but you also need boots or shoes that look good and also have anti-slip protection for when you walk into the kitchen. They also need to be comfortable because you’ll be walking around for a long time, and your clothing needs to be breathable so that you don’t sweat and create nasty wet patches on your shirt.

To help you accomplish the art of dressing to work and impress, here are a couple of helpful tips.

Dressing to Impress

If you want to impress your boss and get that sweet raise, you’ll need to look the part. In most cases, this only applies to jobs where you will publicly be seen. For example, if your job involves speaking with clients, attending meetings or speaking in front of a camera, then you may want to dress smartly. This can include a shirt, tie, suit, trousers, belt and smart shoes. However, there might be times when your job demands you to wear attire that fits the business.

A good example of this is when you work for a branded store. You might be asked to wear something of the same brand, such as a shirt with the business name on it. You may also need to wear a uniform to look similar to the other staff. In short, before you try to impress your boss by switching your clothes, make sure you’re still following the rules.

Dressing to Work

Dressing to work is at the opposite end of the spectrum. This is when you’re working at a physically demanding job where your employer allows you to wear clothes that suit your business. For instance, you might need to wear red wings boots if you work in construction around exposed electrical wires. In some cases, you’ll need to wear steel toe cap boots instead to prevent heavy objects from crushing your boots.

You may also need to keep yourself warm during winter months, and you might have to wear fewer clothes for the summer. Dressing for the sake of working sounds like a straightforward idea, but you’ll be surprised at how big of a difference these small changes can actually make. Next time you feel uncomfortable at work, take a look at your clothing and try to think of ways you can improve it by changing your attire.