Why Stepping Back is Sometimes a Good Thing

As we grow throughout our twenties and thirties, we are told to keep growing. We are told to keep going forward and rarely look back. We are told to strive forward in our careers, our relationships and the ways in which we live our lives without taking any prisoners along the way. But, no matter how many times or by whom we are told to do so, going forward is not always the best course of action. Don’t believe that? Well, read on to see just why, sometimes, stepping back is a good thing.

Step back into education

Stepping into education as a student deemed to be mature is never a bad thing, whether you’ve previously sought higher education or not. By doing so you can significantly improve your career prospects going into the future, and you can learn things about yourself that you didn’t know before.

In regards to what it can do to your career, well, the possibilities are endless. If, say, entering the world of business is your goal, then taking a Business Management degree can provide you with all the knowledge needed for success in it. It can teach you how to deal with customers effectively. It can educate you in all things finance and accounting. And it can help you to get to grips with how to get the best out of an employee.

But it’s not just a Business degree that can help improve your career. No, you can find career assistance in all manner of available levels. For example, a Gerontology degree could be of great assistance for those interested in a career in the Geriatric sector. A Creative Writing degree may come in handy for budding copywriters. And a postgrad Sports Science degree could give Sports teachers the world over the added edge on their CV as they seek new employment.

And the best thing about stepping back into education is that you need not necessarily uproot your life too drastically to do so. No, you can now, in the digital world of today, take degrees entirely online. The JCU online program is just one of many programs in the world today that offers students the chance to gain an education and extent without attending class. This kind of option is perfect for those who want to step back into education, but don’t want to lose their income as they do so.

Step back in your career

Taking a step back in your career may sound like a cardinal sin in regards to career progression, but, truthfully, it’s not. In fact, taking a step back in your career may be the thing you need to do to kickstart it and take it to another level.

As previously stated, during your twenties you are told to keep pushing forward. But what happens when you are, by the end of your twenties, completely disillusioned and disgruntled with your career? What happens when the fire you once had for your work has completely burned out? What happens when you burn out because you have, thus far, only been striving forward with your career? Well, what should happen at this point is you take a step back in your career.

One way to do just that is to relinquish any prestige you have earned at work to take a lighter load. By doing so, you could find yourself learning more things about your line of work. You could learn to love your job again. And you could buy yourself the time needed to reevaluate if it is in fact what you want to do with your life.

The moral of the story is, don’t always feel forced to go forward just because society tells you that that is the right way to go.

In fact, which way is forward?

Forward is whatever direction you want it to be.